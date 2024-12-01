Saturday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= Carlisle 47, Jefferson Christian 46 Christchurch 59, Summit Christian Academy 24 Highland-Warrenton 68, Bishop McNamara, Md. 63…

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Carlisle 47, Jefferson Christian 46

Christchurch 59, Summit Christian Academy 24

Highland-Warrenton 68, Bishop McNamara, Md. 63

Mt Carmel, Md. 57, Bishop Ireton 48

Saint James, Md. 70, Veritas Collegiate Academy 46

Stuart Hall 65, Charlotte Country Day, N.C. 58

Virginia Academy 94, Benedictine 88

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

