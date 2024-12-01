Saturday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Carlisle 47, Jefferson Christian 46
Christchurch 59, Summit Christian Academy 24
Highland-Warrenton 68, Bishop McNamara, Md. 63
Mt Carmel, Md. 57, Bishop Ireton 48
Saint James, Md. 70, Veritas Collegiate Academy 46
Stuart Hall 65, Charlotte Country Day, N.C. 58
Virginia Academy 94, Benedictine 88
