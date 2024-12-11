CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Wed: OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel…

OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Dec 544 552½ 544 552½ +10½ Mar 561¾ 569¼ 560½ 565¼ +3½ May 570¼ 578¼ 569¼ 574¾ +4¼ Jul 576¾ 584¾ 575¾ 581¼ +4¼ Sep 589¼ 597 588½ 593¾ +4 Dec 606 613 605¾ 609¾ +4 Mar 619¾ 624½ 618¼ 622 +4 Est. sales 80,135. Tue.’s sales 74,614 Tue.’s open int 425,812, up 4,204 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Dec 440 443¼ 440 441 +½ Mar 448 451¼ 447¾ 449¼ +¼ May 454 457¾ 454 456 +¾ Jul 456¾ 460¼ 456 458¾ +1½ Sep 437¼ 440¼ 437¼ 439½ +1½ Dec 441¼ 444½ 441 444 +2¼ Mar 452½ 455¼ 452¼ 455 +2¾ May 458½ 461¼ 458½ 460¼ +2 Jul 461 464¾ 461 464 +2¾ Sep 449¼ 452¼ 449¼ 451 +2¾ Dec 448 452½ 448 450½ +2 Dec 452 453¾ 452 453 +1¾ Est. sales 517,120. Tue.’s sales 493,670 Tue.’s open int 1,583,031, up 26,418 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Mar 352½ 364 352½ 358¼ +4¾ May 362¾ 366 361 365¼ +5¾ Jul 372¾ 372¾ 371 372 +6¼ Sep 376½ 376½ 376½ 376½ +15 Dec 376½ 376¾ 376½ 376¾ +12¾ Est. sales 592. Tue.’s sales 592 Tue.’s open int 3,580, up 29 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Jan 994 1001 988 996½ +1¾ Mar 999 1006½ 994 1004 +3¾ May 1009 1016 1003½ 1014 +4¾ Jul 1020 1026½ 1014¼ 1024¾ +4¼ Aug 1018¾ 1024½ 1013¼ 1023 +4½ Sep 1007 1013½ 1002¼ 1012¼ +4¾ Nov 1009 1016¼ 1004¾ 1014¾ +5 Jan 1020¼ 1025 1017 1024¾ +5¾ Mar 1023½ 1026¼ 1015¾ 1025¼ +5 May 1027 1027 1027 1027 +1¼ Jul 1037¼ 1038¾ 1037¼ 1038¾ +5¾ Nov 1014½ 1022½ 1014 1022½ +5½ Est. sales 331,798. Tue.’s sales 293,390 Tue.’s open int 914,773

