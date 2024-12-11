CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Wed:
|OpenHighLowLastChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|544
|552½
|544
|552½
|+10½
|Mar
|561¾
|569¼
|560½
|565¼
|+3½
|May
|570¼
|578¼
|569¼
|574¾
|+4¼
|Jul
|576¾
|584¾
|575¾
|581¼
|+4¼
|Sep
|589¼
|597
|588½
|593¾
|+4
|Dec
|606
|613
|605¾
|609¾
|+4
|Mar
|619¾
|624½
|618¼
|622
|+4
|Est. sales 80,135.
|Tue.’s sales 74,614
|Tue.’s open int 425,812,
|up 4,204
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|440
|443¼
|440
|441
|+½
|Mar
|448
|451¼
|447¾
|449¼
|+¼
|May
|454
|457¾
|454
|456
|+¾
|Jul
|456¾
|460¼
|456
|458¾
|+1½
|Sep
|437¼
|440¼
|437¼
|439½
|+1½
|Dec
|441¼
|444½
|441
|444
|+2¼
|Mar
|452½
|455¼
|452¼
|455
|+2¾
|May
|458½
|461¼
|458½
|460¼
|+2
|Jul
|461
|464¾
|461
|464
|+2¾
|Sep
|449¼
|452¼
|449¼
|451
|+2¾
|Dec
|448
|452½
|448
|450½
|+2
|Dec
|452
|453¾
|452
|453
|+1¾
|Est. sales 517,120.
|Tue.’s sales 493,670
|Tue.’s open int 1,583,031,
|up 26,418
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|352½
|364
|352½
|358¼
|+4¾
|May
|362¾
|366
|361
|365¼
|+5¾
|Jul
|372¾
|372¾
|371
|372
|+6¼
|Sep
|376½
|376½
|376½
|376½
|+15
|Dec
|376½
|376¾
|376½
|376¾
|+12¾
|Est. sales 592.
|Tue.’s sales 592
|Tue.’s open int 3,580,
|up 29
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jan
|994
|1001
|988
|996½
|+1¾
|Mar
|999
|1006½
|994
|1004
|+3¾
|May
|1009
|1016
|1003½
|1014
|+4¾
|Jul
|1020
|1026½
|1014¼
|1024¾
|+4¼
|Aug
|1018¾
|1024½
|1013¼
|1023
|+4½
|Sep
|1007
|1013½
|1002¼
|1012¼
|+4¾
|Nov
|1009
|1016¼
|1004¾
|1014¾
|+5
|Jan
|1020¼
|1025
|1017
|1024¾
|+5¾
|Mar
|1023½
|1026¼
|1015¾
|1025¼
|+5
|May
|1027
|1027
|1027
|1027
|+1¼
|Jul
|1037¼
|1038¾
|1037¼
|1038¾
|+5¾
|Nov
|1014½
|1022½
|1014
|1022½
|+5½
|Est. sales 331,798.
|Tue.’s sales 293,390
|Tue.’s open int 914,773
