Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Preclosing

Preclosing

The Associated Press

December 5, 2024, 2:02 PM

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu:

OpenHighLowLastChg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Dec 537½ 537½ 535½ 535½ —2½
Mar 547¾ 558½ 545¾ 558¼ +10
May 556¾ 566½ 554½ 566½ +9½
Jul 561¼ 572½ 560 572 +9¼
Sep 573¼ 584½ 573 584¼ +8¾
Dec 591 600½ 591 599¾ +8¼
Mar 606½ 613¼ 606¼ 612½ +8¼
May 613 616¾ 612½ 616¾ +8¼
Est. sales 82,431. Wed.’s sales 77,662
Wed.’s open int 424,104, up 426
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Dec 421½ 426 420¼ 426 +4
Mar 429½ 435 428¼ 434¾ +4¾
May 435 440¼ 434¼ 440 +4½
Jul 438 442½ 437 442¼ +4
Sep 425 429¾ 424¾ 429½ +4
Dec 428½ 433½ 428 433¼ +4¼
Mar 440¼ 444¼ 439½ 444 +3½
May 445¾ 450½ 445¾ 450½ +3½
Jul 450¼ 453¼ 450 453¼ +3
Sep 443¼ 444¼ 443 444¼ +3¾
Dec 441 444½ 440½ 444½ +3
Est. sales 244,857. Wed.’s sales 226,732
Wed.’s open int 1,532,308, up 250
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Mar 381¼ 382¾ 362¼ 363 —15¾
May 387 387 384 385¾ +1¾
Est. sales 611. Wed.’s sales 611
Wed.’s open int 3,399, up 127
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Jan 983½ 993 982¼ 990 +6¼
Mar 989¼ 998½ 987¾ 995 +5¼
May 1001 1009½ 999¾ 1006¼ +4¾
Jul 1013 1021½ 1011¾ 1018¼ +4½
Aug 1010½ 1018¼ 1009¾ 1015½ +4
Sep 998¼ 1004¾ 997¾ 1002 +2¾
Nov 999 1005½ 999 1002¾ +2
Jan 1015 1015 1009¾ 1012¼ +1½
Mar 1016½ 1016½ 1012½ 1013½ +1
May 1018¾ 1018¾ 1017¾ 1017¾
Jul 1028 1028 1025¼ 1026½ +1½
Nov 1009¼ 1014¼ 1009¼ 1012½ +1¾
Jul 1038¼ 1038¾ 1038¼ 1038¾
Est. sales 212,949. Wed.’s sales 190,583
Wed.’s open int 928,753, up 5,723

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up