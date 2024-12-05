CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu: OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel…

OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Dec 537½ 537½ 535½ 535½ —2½ Mar 547¾ 558½ 545¾ 558¼ +10 May 556¾ 566½ 554½ 566½ +9½ Jul 561¼ 572½ 560 572 +9¼ Sep 573¼ 584½ 573 584¼ +8¾ Dec 591 600½ 591 599¾ +8¼ Mar 606½ 613¼ 606¼ 612½ +8¼ May 613 616¾ 612½ 616¾ +8¼ Est. sales 82,431. Wed.’s sales 77,662 Wed.’s open int 424,104, up 426 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Dec 421½ 426 420¼ 426 +4 Mar 429½ 435 428¼ 434¾ +4¾ May 435 440¼ 434¼ 440 +4½ Jul 438 442½ 437 442¼ +4 Sep 425 429¾ 424¾ 429½ +4 Dec 428½ 433½ 428 433¼ +4¼ Mar 440¼ 444¼ 439½ 444 +3½ May 445¾ 450½ 445¾ 450½ +3½ Jul 450¼ 453¼ 450 453¼ +3 Sep 443¼ 444¼ 443 444¼ +3¾ Dec 441 444½ 440½ 444½ +3 Est. sales 244,857. Wed.’s sales 226,732 Wed.’s open int 1,532,308, up 250 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Mar 381¼ 382¾ 362¼ 363 —15¾ May 387 387 384 385¾ +1¾ Est. sales 611. Wed.’s sales 611 Wed.’s open int 3,399, up 127 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Jan 983½ 993 982¼ 990 +6¼ Mar 989¼ 998½ 987¾ 995 +5¼ May 1001 1009½ 999¾ 1006¼ +4¾ Jul 1013 1021½ 1011¾ 1018¼ +4½ Aug 1010½ 1018¼ 1009¾ 1015½ +4 Sep 998¼ 1004¾ 997¾ 1002 +2¾ Nov 999 1005½ 999 1002¾ +2 Jan 1015 1015 1009¾ 1012¼ +1½ Mar 1016½ 1016½ 1012½ 1013½ +1 May 1018¾ 1018¾ 1017¾ 1017¾ Jul 1028 1028 1025¼ 1026½ +1½ Nov 1009¼ 1014¼ 1009¼ 1012½ +1¾ Jul 1038¼ 1038¾ 1038¼ 1038¾ Est. sales 212,949. Wed.’s sales 190,583 Wed.’s open int 928,753, up 5,723

