CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu:
|OpenHighLowLastChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|537½
|537½
|535½
|535½
|—2½
|Mar
|547¾
|558½
|545¾
|558¼
|+10
|May
|556¾
|566½
|554½
|566½
|+9½
|Jul
|561¼
|572½
|560
|572
|+9¼
|Sep
|573¼
|584½
|573
|584¼
|+8¾
|Dec
|591
|600½
|591
|599¾
|+8¼
|Mar
|606½
|613¼
|606¼
|612½
|+8¼
|May
|613
|616¾
|612½
|616¾
|+8¼
|Est. sales 82,431.
|Wed.’s sales 77,662
|Wed.’s open int 424,104,
|up 426
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|421½
|426
|420¼
|426
|+4
|Mar
|429½
|435
|428¼
|434¾
|+4¾
|May
|435
|440¼
|434¼
|440
|+4½
|Jul
|438
|442½
|437
|442¼
|+4
|Sep
|425
|429¾
|424¾
|429½
|+4
|Dec
|428½
|433½
|428
|433¼
|+4¼
|Mar
|440¼
|444¼
|439½
|444
|+3½
|May
|445¾
|450½
|445¾
|450½
|+3½
|Jul
|450¼
|453¼
|450
|453¼
|+3
|Sep
|443¼
|444¼
|443
|444¼
|+3¾
|Dec
|441
|444½
|440½
|444½
|+3
|Est. sales 244,857.
|Wed.’s sales 226,732
|Wed.’s open int 1,532,308,
|up 250
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|381¼
|382¾
|362¼
|363
|—15¾
|May
|387
|387
|384
|385¾
|+1¾
|Est. sales 611.
|Wed.’s sales 611
|Wed.’s open int 3,399,
|up 127
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jan
|983½
|993
|982¼
|990
|+6¼
|Mar
|989¼
|998½
|987¾
|995
|+5¼
|May
|1001
|1009½
|999¾
|1006¼
|+4¾
|Jul
|1013
|1021½
|1011¾
|1018¼
|+4½
|Aug
|1010½
|1018¼
|1009¾
|1015½
|+4
|Sep
|998¼
|1004¾
|997¾
|1002
|+2¾
|Nov
|999
|1005½
|999
|1002¾
|+2
|Jan
|1015
|1015
|1009¾
|1012¼
|+1½
|Mar
|1016½
|1016½
|1012½
|1013½
|+1
|May
|1018¾
|1018¾
|1017¾
|1017¾
|Jul
|1028
|1028
|1025¼
|1026½
|+1½
|Nov
|1009¼
|1014¼
|1009¼
|1012½
|+1¾
|Jul
|1038¼
|1038¾
|1038¼
|1038¾
|Est. sales 212,949.
|Wed.’s sales 190,583
|Wed.’s open int 928,753,
|up 5,723
