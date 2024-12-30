CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon:
|OpenHighLowLastChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|547¼
|554¾
|544½
|547½
|+1
|May
|557½
|565¼
|555¼
|558
|+1¼
|Jul
|564¼
|572½
|562½
|565
|+1¼
|Sep
|577¾
|585¼
|574¾
|577
|+½
|Dec
|594
|602
|592
|594¼
|+¼
|Mar
|611¼
|616¼
|607½
|608½
|—
|¾
|May
|619½
|625
|619½
|625
|+6½
|Jul
|613
|613
|613
|613
|—2¼
|Est. sales 68,077.
|Fri.’s sales 64,218
|Fri.’s open int 463,511,
|up 121
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|453¾
|458½
|449¾
|451¾
|—2¼
|May
|460¾
|466
|457¼
|459½
|—2
|Jul
|463¾
|469
|460½
|462¾
|—1¾
|Sep
|438
|442¾
|436¼
|437½
|—1¾
|Dec
|440½
|444¼
|437¾
|439
|—1¾
|Mar
|452
|455¼
|449½
|450½
|—2
|May
|458½
|460¾
|456½
|457
|—1¾
|Jul
|461¾
|464½
|459½
|459½
|—2
|Sep
|451
|451
|446
|446
|—3¼
|Dec
|449¾
|451
|445½
|446½
|—3
|Mar
|460
|460
|460
|460
|+½
|Jul
|466
|466
|466
|466
|+¼
|Dec
|454
|455
|454
|455
|+1¼
|Est. sales 301,588.
|Fri.’s sales 277,897
|Fri.’s open int 1,627,354
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|320½
|332
|319½
|330¾
|+12¾
|May
|330½
|341¼
|330½
|340
|+10¾
|Jul
|341¾
|345¼
|339½
|345¼
|+9½
|Est. sales 648.
|Fri.’s sales 648
|Fri.’s open int 3,984,
|up 170
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jan
|983½
|994¾
|974¾
|979
|—1
|Mar
|994¼
|1004½
|986¾
|990¼
|+½
|May
|1004¼
|1014½
|998¾
|1002¼
|+1¾
|Jul
|1015¾
|1026
|1011
|1014¾
|+2¾
|Aug
|1015¼
|1024
|1010
|1013½
|+2¾
|Sep
|1004
|1012
|998¾
|1002½
|+2¼
|Nov
|1007
|1017¼
|1002¾
|1006¾
|+2¼
|Jan
|1017¾
|1026¼
|1012
|1014¾
|+1
|Mar
|1015¾
|1026½
|1012½
|1015¼
|+½
|May
|1025
|1025
|1018¾
|1018¾
|—1½
|Jul
|1032¾
|1033
|1026½
|1026½
|—1¾
|Nov
|1016
|1026
|1013
|1014
|—
|¼
|Est. sales 214,403.
|Fri.’s sales 196,916
|Fri.’s open int 834,442
