The Associated Press

December 30, 2024, 1:57 PM

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon:

OpenHighLowLastChg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Mar 547¼ 554¾ 544½ 547½ +1
May 557½ 565¼ 555¼ 558 +1¼
Jul 564¼ 572½ 562½ 565 +1¼
Sep 577¾ 585¼ 574¾ 577
Dec 594 602 592 594¼
Mar 611¼ 616¼ 607½ 608½ ¾
May 619½ 625 619½ 625 +6½
Jul 613 613 613 613 —2¼
Est. sales 68,077. Fri.’s sales 64,218
Fri.’s open int 463,511, up 121
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Mar 453¾ 458½ 449¾ 451¾ —2¼
May 460¾ 466 457¼ 459½ —2
Jul 463¾ 469 460½ 462¾ —1¾
Sep 438 442¾ 436¼ 437½ —1¾
Dec 440½ 444¼ 437¾ 439 —1¾
Mar 452 455¼ 449½ 450½ —2
May 458½ 460¾ 456½ 457 —1¾
Jul 461¾ 464½ 459½ 459½ —2
Sep 451 451 446 446 —3¼
Dec 449¾ 451 445½ 446½ —3
Mar 460 460 460 460
Jul 466 466 466 466
Dec 454 455 454 455 +1¼
Est. sales 301,588. Fri.’s sales 277,897
Fri.’s open int 1,627,354
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Mar 320½ 332 319½ 330¾ +12¾
May 330½ 341¼ 330½ 340 +10¾
Jul 341¾ 345¼ 339½ 345¼ +9½
Est. sales 648. Fri.’s sales 648
Fri.’s open int 3,984, up 170
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Jan 983½ 994¾ 974¾ 979 —1
Mar 994¼ 1004½ 986¾ 990¼
May 1004¼ 1014½ 998¾ 1002¼ +1¾
Jul 1015¾ 1026 1011 1014¾ +2¾
Aug 1015¼ 1024 1010 1013½ +2¾
Sep 1004 1012 998¾ 1002½ +2¼
Nov 1007 1017¼ 1002¾ 1006¾ +2¼
Jan 1017¾ 1026¼ 1012 1014¾ +1
Mar 1015¾ 1026½ 1012½ 1015¼
May 1025 1025 1018¾ 1018¾ —1½
Jul 1032¾ 1033 1026½ 1026½ —1¾
Nov 1016 1026 1013 1014 ¼
Est. sales 214,403. Fri.’s sales 196,916
Fri.’s open int 834,442

