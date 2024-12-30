CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon: OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel…

OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Mar 547¼ 554¾ 544½ 547½ +1 May 557½ 565¼ 555¼ 558 +1¼ Jul 564¼ 572½ 562½ 565 +1¼ Sep 577¾ 585¼ 574¾ 577 +½ Dec 594 602 592 594¼ +¼ Mar 611¼ 616¼ 607½ 608½ — ¾ May 619½ 625 619½ 625 +6½ Jul 613 613 613 613 —2¼ Est. sales 68,077. Fri.’s sales 64,218 Fri.’s open int 463,511, up 121 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Mar 453¾ 458½ 449¾ 451¾ —2¼ May 460¾ 466 457¼ 459½ —2 Jul 463¾ 469 460½ 462¾ —1¾ Sep 438 442¾ 436¼ 437½ —1¾ Dec 440½ 444¼ 437¾ 439 —1¾ Mar 452 455¼ 449½ 450½ —2 May 458½ 460¾ 456½ 457 —1¾ Jul 461¾ 464½ 459½ 459½ —2 Sep 451 451 446 446 —3¼ Dec 449¾ 451 445½ 446½ —3 Mar 460 460 460 460 +½ Jul 466 466 466 466 +¼ Dec 454 455 454 455 +1¼ Est. sales 301,588. Fri.’s sales 277,897 Fri.’s open int 1,627,354 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Mar 320½ 332 319½ 330¾ +12¾ May 330½ 341¼ 330½ 340 +10¾ Jul 341¾ 345¼ 339½ 345¼ +9½ Est. sales 648. Fri.’s sales 648 Fri.’s open int 3,984, up 170 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Jan 983½ 994¾ 974¾ 979 —1 Mar 994¼ 1004½ 986¾ 990¼ +½ May 1004¼ 1014½ 998¾ 1002¼ +1¾ Jul 1015¾ 1026 1011 1014¾ +2¾ Aug 1015¼ 1024 1010 1013½ +2¾ Sep 1004 1012 998¾ 1002½ +2¼ Nov 1007 1017¼ 1002¾ 1006¾ +2¼ Jan 1017¾ 1026¼ 1012 1014¾ +1 Mar 1015¾ 1026½ 1012½ 1015¼ +½ May 1025 1025 1018¾ 1018¾ —1½ Jul 1032¾ 1033 1026½ 1026½ —1¾ Nov 1016 1026 1013 1014 — ¼ Est. sales 214,403. Fri.’s sales 196,916 Fri.’s open int 834,442

