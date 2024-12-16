CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon.: OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel…

CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon.:

OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Mar 552¼ 559¼ 551 553¾ +1½ May 562½ 569¼ 561 564 +1¾ Jul 568¾ 575½ 567½ 570½ +1¾ Sep 581¼ 587½ 579½ 582¾ +2 Dec 596½ 603 595½ 599 +2½ Mar 609¼ 615¼ 608¾ 612½ +3½ May 616½ 618½ 616 618¼ +5 Jul 609 609 609 609 +2¾ Est. sales 45,268. Fri.’s sales 69,089 Fri.’s open int 430,853, up 3,493 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Mar 441¼ 445 441¼ 444¼ +2¼ May 448 451¾ 448 451 +1¾ Jul 452¼ 455 452¼ 454½ +1½ Sep 434½ 437¼ 434¼ 436½ +1¾ Dec 439 441¾ 438½ 440¾ +1¾ Mar 450 452½ 449½ 451¾ +1½ May 457 459 457 458 +1¾ Jul 459¾ 462 459¾ 461½ +2 Dec 450½ 450½ 450 450 +1¼ Est. sales 84,604. Fri.’s sales 316,295 Fri.’s open int 1,610,572 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Mar 368½ 369 366¼ 367½ —1¼ May 374 374¼ 373 373½ — ½ Est. sales 145. Fri.’s sales 446 Fri.’s open int 3,584 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Jan 987½ 993½ 987 988½ +¼ Mar 993¾ 999½ 992¼ 993¾ —1¼ May 1004½ 1009½ 1002½ 1003¾ —1¾ Jul 1015½ 1020 1013 1014¼ —1¾ Aug 1013½ 1017¼ 1010½ 1012 —1¾ Sep 1001½ 1005¼ 999 1000½ —1¾ Nov 1005 1009 1003 1004¼ —2 Jan 1013¾ 1017½ 1012¾ 1014 —1¾ Mar 1016¾ 1019¾ 1013¾ 1013¾ —3¾ May 1023¼ 1023¼ 1023 1023 — ¼ Jul 1029 1029 1027¾ 1028 —2½ Nov 1014 1015½ 1014 1014 — ¾ Est. sales 123,811. Fri.’s sales 209,187 Fri.’s open int 917,909, up 8,791 SOYBEAN OIL 60,000 lbs; cents per lb Jan 42.61 42.68 41.53 41.77 —.84 Mar 42.99 43.08 41.94 42.13 —.86 May 43.28 43.37 42.27 42.45 —.82 Jul 43.47 43.57 42.51 42.67 —.80 Aug 43.35 43.43 42.41 42.51 —.84 Sep 43.24 43.31 42.31 42.42 —.81 Oct 43.10 43.19 42.21 42.29 —.80 Dec 43.20 43.30 42.29 42.43 —.76 Jan 42.60 42.72 42.40 42.56 —.71 Mar 42.96 42.96 42.52 42.70 —.67 May 43.06 43.06 42.69 42.87 —.62 Jul 43.21 43.21 42.89 42.89 —.74 Aug 42.95 42.95 42.79 42.79 —.68 Sep 42.93 42.93 42.93 42.93 —.46 Est. sales 81,663. Fri.’s sales 122,843 Fri.’s open int 569,385, up 2,128 SOYBEAN MEAL 100 tons; dollars per ton Jan 286.20 291.20 286.10 289.60 +3.40 Mar 292.90 297.50 292.90 295.90 +2.80 May 298.40 302.50 298.30 301.00 +2.60 Jul 303.20 307.20 303.00 305.90 +2.70 Aug 304.40 307.90 303.90 306.40 +2.40 Sep 304.10 308.10 304.10 306.50 +2.20 Oct 303.90 307.90 303.90 306.10 +2.20 Dec 307.50 311.00 307.30 309.10 +2.20 Jan 311.60 312.10 309.70 309.80 +1.70 Mar 309.50 312.50 309.50 311.30 +2.50 May 310.80 310.80 310.80 310.80 +.50 Est. sales 86,972. Fri.’s sales 157,080 Fri.’s open int 635,600, up 6,654

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.