CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon.:
|OpenHighLowLastChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|552¼
|559¼
|551
|553¾
|+1½
|May
|562½
|569¼
|561
|564
|+1¾
|Jul
|568¾
|575½
|567½
|570½
|+1¾
|Sep
|581¼
|587½
|579½
|582¾
|+2
|Dec
|596½
|603
|595½
|599
|+2½
|Mar
|609¼
|615¼
|608¾
|612½
|+3½
|May
|616½
|618½
|616
|618¼
|+5
|Jul
|609
|609
|609
|609
|+2¾
|Est. sales 45,268.
|Fri.’s sales 69,089
|Fri.’s open int 430,853,
|up 3,493
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|441¼
|445
|441¼
|444¼
|+2¼
|May
|448
|451¾
|448
|451
|+1¾
|Jul
|452¼
|455
|452¼
|454½
|+1½
|Sep
|434½
|437¼
|434¼
|436½
|+1¾
|Dec
|439
|441¾
|438½
|440¾
|+1¾
|Mar
|450
|452½
|449½
|451¾
|+1½
|May
|457
|459
|457
|458
|+1¾
|Jul
|459¾
|462
|459¾
|461½
|+2
|Dec
|450½
|450½
|450
|450
|+1¼
|Est. sales 84,604.
|Fri.’s sales 316,295
|Fri.’s open int 1,610,572
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|368½
|369
|366¼
|367½
|—1¼
|May
|374
|374¼
|373
|373½
|—
|½
|Est. sales 145.
|Fri.’s sales 446
|Fri.’s open int 3,584
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jan
|987½
|993½
|987
|988½
|+¼
|Mar
|993¾
|999½
|992¼
|993¾
|—1¼
|May
|1004½
|1009½
|1002½
|1003¾
|—1¾
|Jul
|1015½
|1020
|1013
|1014¼
|—1¾
|Aug
|1013½
|1017¼
|1010½
|1012
|—1¾
|Sep
|1001½
|1005¼
|999
|1000½
|—1¾
|Nov
|1005
|1009
|1003
|1004¼
|—2
|Jan
|1013¾
|1017½
|1012¾
|1014
|—1¾
|Mar
|1016¾
|1019¾
|1013¾
|1013¾
|—3¾
|May
|1023¼
|1023¼
|1023
|1023
|—
|¼
|Jul
|1029
|1029
|1027¾
|1028
|—2½
|Nov
|1014
|1015½
|1014
|1014
|—
|¾
|Est. sales 123,811.
|Fri.’s sales 209,187
|Fri.’s open int 917,909,
|up 8,791
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|Jan
|42.61
|42.68
|41.53
|41.77
|—.84
|Mar
|42.99
|43.08
|41.94
|42.13
|—.86
|May
|43.28
|43.37
|42.27
|42.45
|—.82
|Jul
|43.47
|43.57
|42.51
|42.67
|—.80
|Aug
|43.35
|43.43
|42.41
|42.51
|—.84
|Sep
|43.24
|43.31
|42.31
|42.42
|—.81
|Oct
|43.10
|43.19
|42.21
|42.29
|—.80
|Dec
|43.20
|43.30
|42.29
|42.43
|—.76
|Jan
|42.60
|42.72
|42.40
|42.56
|—.71
|Mar
|42.96
|42.96
|42.52
|42.70
|—.67
|May
|43.06
|43.06
|42.69
|42.87
|—.62
|Jul
|43.21
|43.21
|42.89
|42.89
|—.74
|Aug
|42.95
|42.95
|42.79
|42.79
|—.68
|Sep
|42.93
|42.93
|42.93
|42.93
|—.46
|Est. sales 81,663.
|Fri.’s sales 122,843
|Fri.’s open int 569,385,
|up 2,128
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|Jan
|286.20
|291.20
|286.10
|289.60
|+3.40
|Mar
|292.90
|297.50
|292.90
|295.90
|+2.80
|May
|298.40
|302.50
|298.30
|301.00
|+2.60
|Jul
|303.20
|307.20
|303.00
|305.90
|+2.70
|Aug
|304.40
|307.90
|303.90
|306.40
|+2.40
|Sep
|304.10
|308.10
|304.10
|306.50
|+2.20
|Oct
|303.90
|307.90
|303.90
|306.10
|+2.20
|Dec
|307.50
|311.00
|307.30
|309.10
|+2.20
|Jan
|311.60
|312.10
|309.70
|309.80
|+1.70
|Mar
|309.50
|312.50
|309.50
|311.30
|+2.50
|May
|310.80
|310.80
|310.80
|310.80
|+.50
|Est. sales 86,972.
|Fri.’s sales 157,080
|Fri.’s open int 635,600,
|up 6,654
Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.