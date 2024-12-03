Monday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= Atlee 72, Caroline 47 Battlefield 58, Independence 56 Bland County 67, Rural Retreat 30 Briar Woods 62,…

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Atlee 72, Caroline 47

Battlefield 58, Independence 56

Bland County 67, Rural Retreat 30

Briar Woods 62, Dominion 60

Brunswick Academy 77, Rock Church 61

Castlewood 71, Twin Valley 51

Centreville 62, John Champe 42

Charles City County High School 37, Appomattox Regional Governor’s School 29

Chatham 57, Tunstall 45

Clarke County 64, James Wood 57

Colgan 78, Osbourn Park 42

Deep Creek 75, Great Bridge 41

Douglas Freeman 66, Henrico 63

Episcopal 78, Alexandria City 51

Freedom – South Riding 60, Lightridge 54

Grace Christian 71, Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 58

Grundy 79, Richlands 75

Hidden Valley 72, Faith Christian-Roanoke 33

Jamestown 26, West Point 19

Kenston Forest 54, Nottoway 47

Lancaster 72, Northampton 70

Monacan 69, Clover Hill 58

Monticello 51, Madison County 43

Page County 69, Harrisonburg 60

Patriot 60, Lanham Christian, Md. 54

Peninsula Catholic 75, Fredericksburg Christian 58

Potomac Falls 82, Park View-Sterling 55

Rappahannock County 54, Brentsville 46

Rustburg 72, William Campbell 58

Stuarts Draft 74, Stonewall Jackson 24

Turner Ashby 67, Waynesboro 45

Virginia Academy 66, Bishop Ireton 53

Warhill 71, Arcadia 65

