Monday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
David Crockett, Tenn. 78, Gate City 76
Herndon 71, Osbourn Park 25
John Battle 63, Sullivan East, Tenn. 51
McLean 56, East Bay, Fla. 53
Millbrook 71, Clarke County 38
Riverbend 68, Stafford 56
Riverside 69, St. Augustine, N.J. 51
Rural Retreat 69, Rye Cove 60
St. Stephens-St. Agnes 77, Grace Christian-Raleigh, N.C. 59
Twin Springs 52, Hurley 20
Westmoreland County 73, Rappahannock 48
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Floyd County vs. Liberty-Bedford, ccd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
