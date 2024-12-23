Monday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= David Crockett, Tenn. 78, Gate City 76 Herndon 71, Osbourn Park 25 John Battle 63, Sullivan East,…

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

David Crockett, Tenn. 78, Gate City 76

Herndon 71, Osbourn Park 25

John Battle 63, Sullivan East, Tenn. 51

McLean 56, East Bay, Fla. 53

Millbrook 71, Clarke County 38

Riverbend 68, Stafford 56

Riverside 69, St. Augustine, N.J. 51

Rural Retreat 69, Rye Cove 60

St. Stephens-St. Agnes 77, Grace Christian-Raleigh, N.C. 59

Twin Springs 52, Hurley 20

Westmoreland County 73, Rappahannock 48

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Floyd County vs. Liberty-Bedford, ccd.

