Monday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Appalachian Christian HomeSchool 54, Blue Ridge Christian 46

Arcadia 63, Holly Grove, Md. 18

Bassett 50, Patrick County 48

Broad Run 66, Dominion 54

Centreville 63, Annandale 49

Charles City County High School 56, Windsor 45

Colgan 52, John R. Lewis 51

Colonial Heights 67, Nottoway 50

Eastern Montgomery 51, Craig County 24

Fairfax 53, Falls Church 32

Fort Defiance 64, Turner Ashby 63

George Marshall 49, McLean 46

George Wythe 81, Giles 40

Glen Allen 68, North Stafford 32

Glenvar 78, Blacksburg 54

Grove Avenue Baptist 91, Yeshivah 43

Grundy 62, Lebanon 49

Halifax County 66, Chatham 33

Heritage 58, Potomac Falls 46

Hermitage 75, Prince George 41

Huguenot 69, James River 63

Indian River 63, Tallwood 56

John Marshall 121, Carmel 67

Madison County 51, Buckingham County 37

Manchester 67, Cristo Rey Richmond 24

Middlesex 68, Rappahannock 45

Midlothian 64, Clover Hill 56

Monacan 78, Cosby 59

Nandua 67, Salisbury Christian School, Md. 49

Northumberland 57, York 48

Peninsula Catholic 69, Brunswick Academy 51

Rappahannock County 42, Manassas Park 24

Regents 70, Mt Carmel 16

Rock Ridge 59, Unity Reed 56

Rye Cove 63, Patrick Henry 9

Skyline 90, Clarke County 48

Southampton 80, Ridgecroft, N.C. 55

Stuarts Draft 78, Stonewall Jackson 31

Summit Christian Academy 59, Oaktree 43

Union 58, Honaker 18

Wakefield 59, Langley 36

Westover Christian 51, Community Baptist, N.C. 46

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Dunbar, D.C. vs. Potomac, ccd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

