Monday’s Scores

Appalachian Christian HomeSchool 54, Blue Ridge Christian 46
Arcadia 63, Holly Grove, Md. 18
Bassett 50, Patrick County 48
Broad Run 66, Dominion 54
Centreville 63, Annandale 49
Charles City County High School 56, Windsor 45
Colgan 52, John R. Lewis 51
Colonial Heights 67, Nottoway 50
Eastern Montgomery 51, Craig County 24
Fairfax 53, Falls Church 32
Fort Defiance 64, Turner Ashby 63
George Marshall 49, McLean 46
George Wythe 81, Giles 40
Glen Allen 68, North Stafford 32
Glenvar 78, Blacksburg 54
Grove Avenue Baptist 91, Yeshivah 43
Grundy 62, Lebanon 49
Halifax County 66, Chatham 33
Heritage 58, Potomac Falls 46
Hermitage 75, Prince George 41
Huguenot 69, James River 63
Indian River 63, Tallwood 56
John Marshall 121, Carmel 67
Madison County 51, Buckingham County 37
Manchester 67, Cristo Rey Richmond 24
Middlesex 68, Rappahannock 45
Midlothian 64, Clover Hill 56
Monacan 78, Cosby 59
Nandua 67, Salisbury Christian School, Md. 49
Nandua 67, Salisbury, Md. 49
Northumberland 57, York 48
Peninsula Catholic 69, Brunswick Academy 51
Rappahannock County 42, Manassas Park 24
Regents 70, Mt Carmel 16
Rock Ridge 59, Unity Reed 56
Rye Cove 63, Patrick Henry 9
Skyline 90, Clarke County 48
Southampton 80, Ridgecroft, N.C. 55
Stuarts Draft 78, Stonewall Jackson 31
Summit Christian Academy 59, Oaktree 43
Union 58, Honaker 18
Wakefield 59, Langley 36
Westover Christian 51, Community Baptist, N.C. 46
