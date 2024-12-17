Monday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Broad Run 47, Dominion 39
Buckingham County 46, Madison County 41
Chatham 50, Halifax County 33
Christiansburg 55, William Byrd 38
Colonial Beach 54, King George 51
Colonial Heights 64, Nottoway 31
Cosby 61, Monacan 56
Courtland 47, Patrick Henry 45
Cumberland 50, Franklin 30
Douglas Freeman 59, Varina 33
Fredericksburg Christian 52, Christ Chapel Academy 43
Galax 76, Chilhowie 24
George Wythe 60, Giles 26
Greenbrier West, W.Va. 58, Summit Christian Academy 54
Grundy 49, Lebanon 25
Holly Grove, Md. 38, Arcadia 35
Honaker 60, Union 40
Indian River 67, Tallwood 11
James Madison 49, Yorktown 39
James Monroe 68, Colgan 40
Lake Taylor 59, Lakeland (VA) 27
Langley 69, Wakefield 40
Lord Botetourt 80, E.C. Glass 40
Loudoun County 58, North Stafford 15
Mountain View 44, Spotsylvania 26
Narrows 65, Bath County 20
Parry McCluer High School 51, Glenvar 27
Patrick County 51, Bassett 26
Petersburg 61, Maggie L. Walker Governor’s School for Government 39
Phelps, Ky. 65, Hurley 31
Powhatan 74, RHSA 5
Prince George 60, Hermitage 30
Radford 52, Eastern Montgomery 47
Ridgecroft, N.C. 56, Southampton 15
Riverside 50, James Wood 47
Rye Cove 63, Patrick Henry 9
Salem 69, Floyd County 30
Salisbury, Md. 41, Nandua 32
Seton School 43, Miller School 28
Skyline 53, Clarke County 47
Smithfield 43, Windsor 28
Stafford 45, Osbourn 20
Staunton River 52, Cave Spring 32
Stuarts Draft 49, Stonewall Jackson 12
Turner Ashby 52, Fort Defiance 11
Warren County 41, Rock Ridge 37
Washington-Liberty 60, Herndon 21
Westmoreland County 40, West Point 39
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.