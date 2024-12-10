Monday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Atlantic Shores Christian 84, Broadwater Academy 22
Broad Run 69, Briar Woods 59
Brookville 53, William Campbell 38
Brunswick 49, Windsor 29
Bruton 78, Middlesex 58
Buckingham County 58, Madison County 56
Chatham 50, Tunstall 48
Colonial Beach 70, Charles City County High School 44
Colonial Heights 78, Maggie L. Walker Governor’s School for Government 35
Culpeper 84, Brentsville 36
Currituck County, N.C. 65, Great Bridge 64
East Rockingham 78, Rockbridge County 59
First Colonial 86, Hickory 66
Giles 46, Eastern Montgomery 43
Glen Allen 77, Midlothian 68
Gloucester 56, K&Q Central 40
Goochland 68, Central of Lunenburg 65
Greensville County 67, Surry County 34
Halifax County 64, Dan River 53
Hampton Christian 64, Summit Christian Academy 24
Hanover 65, Caroline 53
J.R. Tucker 54, Clover Hill 48
James River 45, Faith Christian Academy-Hurt 29
James River 45, Faith Christian-Roanoke 29
James Robinson 65, Washington-Liberty 47
Kenston Forest 71, Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 55
Liberty Christian 83, Christiansburg 72
Liberty-Bealeton 55, Osbourn Park 46
Lightridge 65, John Champe 48
Luray 49, Stuarts Draft 45
Norfolk Christian School 59, Walsingham Academy 41
Northside 100, Roanoke Catholic 67
Oakton 44, Alexandria City 38
Peninsula Catholic 87, Veritas Collegiate Academy 86
Powhatan 71, Prince George 49
Randolph-Macon Academy 64, Wakefield Country Day 33
Riverheads 64, Bath County 22
Riverside 72, Tuscarora 64
Roanoke Valley Christian 44, Westover Christian 33
Seton School 67, Northern Virginia HomeSchool 45
St. Michael 79, Christ Chapel Academy 37
St. Stephens-St. Agnes 85, Fairfax Christian 77
Staunton River 70, Craig County 24
Stone Bridge 80, Dominion 68
Stuart Hall 66, Miller School 60
Temple Christian 46, Timberlake Christian 39
Thomas Dale 51, Manchester 47
Turner Ashby 65, Waynesboro 44
Warhill 78, West Point 32
Woodstock Central 54, James Wood 45
Yorktown 64, Westfield 61
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.