Monday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Atlantic Shores Christian 84, Broadwater Academy 22

Broad Run 69, Briar Woods 59

Brookville 53, William Campbell 38

Brunswick 49, Windsor 29

Bruton 78, Middlesex 58

Buckingham County 58, Madison County 56

Chatham 50, Tunstall 48

Colonial Beach 70, Charles City County High School 44

Colonial Heights 78, Maggie L. Walker Governor’s School for Government 35

Culpeper 84, Brentsville 36

Currituck County, N.C. 65, Great Bridge 64

East Rockingham 78, Rockbridge County 59

First Colonial 86, Hickory 66

Giles 46, Eastern Montgomery 43

Glen Allen 77, Midlothian 68

Gloucester 56, K&Q Central 40

Goochland 68, Central of Lunenburg 65

Greensville County 67, Surry County 34

Halifax County 64, Dan River 53

Hampton Christian 64, Summit Christian Academy 24

Hanover 65, Caroline 53

J.R. Tucker 54, Clover Hill 48

James River 45, Faith Christian Academy-Hurt 29

James River 45, Faith Christian-Roanoke 29

James Robinson 65, Washington-Liberty 47

Kenston Forest 71, Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 55

Liberty Christian 83, Christiansburg 72

Liberty-Bealeton 55, Osbourn Park 46

Lightridge 65, John Champe 48

Luray 49, Stuarts Draft 45

Norfolk Christian School 59, Walsingham Academy 41

Northside 100, Roanoke Catholic 67

Oakton 44, Alexandria City 38

Peninsula Catholic 87, Veritas Collegiate Academy 86

Powhatan 71, Prince George 49

Randolph-Macon Academy 64, Wakefield Country Day 33

Riverheads 64, Bath County 22

Riverside 72, Tuscarora 64

Roanoke Valley Christian 44, Westover Christian 33

Seton School 67, Northern Virginia HomeSchool 45

St. Michael 79, Christ Chapel Academy 37

St. Stephens-St. Agnes 85, Fairfax Christian 77

Staunton River 70, Craig County 24

Stone Bridge 80, Dominion 68

Stuart Hall 66, Miller School 60

Temple Christian 46, Timberlake Christian 39

Thomas Dale 51, Manchester 47

Turner Ashby 65, Waynesboro 44

Warhill 78, West Point 32

Woodstock Central 54, James Wood 45

Yorktown 64, Westfield 61

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

