Monday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Atlantic Shores Christian 36, Broadwater Academy 25

Brunswick 50, Windsor 17

Cambridge/SD, Md. 55, Nandua 11

Central – Wise 91, Richlands 12

Chatham 48, Tunstall 45

Christ Chapel Academy 52, St. Michael 21

Christian Heritage Academy 34, Temple Christian 30

Christiansburg 50, Carroll County 33

Clover Hill 64, Meadowbrook 30

Cumberland 52, Charles City County High School 39

Denbigh 44, York 31

East Rockingham 65, Rockbridge County 42

Eastern Montgomery 31, Giles 29

Fredericksburg Christian 42, Immanuel Christian 22

Grayson County 54, Alleghany 39

Greensville County 52, Surry County 3

Halifax County 54, Dan River 44

Harrisonburg 73, Page County 46

Heritage 61, Meridian High School 38

Hickory 63, First Colonial 43

Highland Springs 85, Hermitage 17

Holly Grove, Md. 43, Chincoteague 26

Indian River 48, I. C. Norcom High School 38

James Robinson 36, Washington-Liberty 29

James Wood 55, Woodstock Central 46

Jamestown 39, King William 24

Jefferson Christian 47, Floyd County 35

Lakeland (VA) 47, New Kent 38

Louisa 54, Courtland 34

Madison County 33, Buckingham County 31, OT

Maggie L. Walker Governor’s School for Government 56, Colonial Heights 35

Manchester 60, Thomas Dale 51

Mathews 34, Northampton 33

Musselman, W.Va. 55, Sherando 43

Powhatan 67, Prince George 51

Prince Edward County 71, Altavista 25

Rye Cove 61, Patrick Henry 17

Stafford 68, Manassas Park 11

Staunton River 67, Craig County 14

Strasburg 53, Warren County 32

Stuarts Draft 44, Luray 31

Waynesboro 64, Monticello 48

Westlake, Md. 49, King George 38

William Campbell 37, Brookville 35

Wilson Memorial 51, Turner Ashby 48

