Monday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Atlantic Shores Christian 36, Broadwater Academy 25
Brunswick 50, Windsor 17
Cambridge/SD, Md. 55, Nandua 11
Central – Wise 91, Richlands 12
Chatham 48, Tunstall 45
Christ Chapel Academy 52, St. Michael 21
Christian Heritage Academy 34, Temple Christian 30
Christiansburg 50, Carroll County 33
Clover Hill 64, Meadowbrook 30
Cumberland 52, Charles City County High School 39
Denbigh 44, York 31
East Rockingham 65, Rockbridge County 42
Eastern Montgomery 31, Giles 29
Fredericksburg Christian 42, Immanuel Christian 22
Grayson County 54, Alleghany 39
Greensville County 52, Surry County 3
Halifax County 54, Dan River 44
Harrisonburg 73, Page County 46
Heritage 61, Meridian High School 38
Hickory 63, First Colonial 43
Highland Springs 85, Hermitage 17
Holly Grove, Md. 43, Chincoteague 26
Indian River 48, I. C. Norcom High School 38
James Robinson 36, Washington-Liberty 29
James Wood 55, Woodstock Central 46
Jamestown 39, King William 24
Jefferson Christian 47, Floyd County 35
Lakeland (VA) 47, New Kent 38
Louisa 54, Courtland 34
Madison County 33, Buckingham County 31, OT
Maggie L. Walker Governor’s School for Government 56, Colonial Heights 35
Manchester 60, Thomas Dale 51
Mathews 34, Northampton 33
Musselman, W.Va. 55, Sherando 43
Powhatan 67, Prince George 51
Prince Edward County 71, Altavista 25
Rye Cove 61, Patrick Henry 17
Stafford 68, Manassas Park 11
Staunton River 67, Craig County 14
Strasburg 53, Warren County 32
Stuarts Draft 44, Luray 31
Waynesboro 64, Monticello 48
Westlake, Md. 49, King George 38
William Campbell 37, Brookville 35
Wilson Memorial 51, Turner Ashby 48
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.