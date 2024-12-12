How to Prevent Porch Pirate Thefts

The holidays are a top season for online shopping, when many people buy expensive, high-end gifts and items like electronics,…

The holidays are a top season for online shopping, when many people buy expensive, high-end gifts and items like electronics, jewelry and toys.

Unfortunately, all the deliveries drive an uptick in package theft. Thieves, also known as “porch pirates,” prey on the parcels left unattended on porches.

In 2022, there were 3,624,208 larceny-theft incidents reported in the United States, and 1,144,937 happened at the victim’s residence, according to data compiled by the FBI. While the incidents aren’t limited to packages, the majority (1.1 million) did not involve criminals entering homes.

To avoid falling victim to a porch pirate this holiday season, consider taking these precautions.

1. Require a Signature for Package Deliveries

One thing you can do is require a signature for package deliveries. By going this route, companies won’t be able to leave packages unattended on your porch. You will, however, need to be home to sign for the packages.

“Requiring a signature is a good option, but obviously, it’s inconvenient because someone will have to be there to collect the package,” Justin Insalaco, a retired police officer and strategic advisor at Atlas One, said in an email.

If you end up missing a delivery attempt, companies vary in how they respond.

Amazon, for example, will generally make three delivery attempts before returning the item to the warehouse and refunding the buyer. On eligible shipments, you can also request that Amazon hold the package at a local pickup location for a certain amount of time.

2. Use a Package Delivery Box

When you’re not home and can’t bring a package inside right away, consider using a package delivery box with a locking mechanism. If you want a solution for your home, you can opt for a single home lockbox, like a BoxLock, and place it somewhere on your property. They come in many discreet and stylish designs.

“A package locker anchored to your porch is the best option for package thefts,” Insalaco says. But if you can’t get a lockbox immediately, you can also get creative. “I have also left notes for the delivery person to put the package in the trunk of my vehicle and close the trunk,” Insalaco says.

Another option is to use a community delivery box. Community boxes provided by UPS, Amazon and other companies are locker systems in locations like grocery stores. When your package is delivered, you receive a code so you can retrieve your purchase safely.

I live in a rural suburb, and even here, we have hundreds of lockers to choose from. In urban environments without porches and no doorman to watch the packages, a local locker also works well,” Insalaco says.

3. Use Security Cameras Visible from the Street

As thieves case neighborhoods and look for packages to steal, visible security cameras and home monitoring systems may help to deter them.

Simply having a security system and outdoor lighting in place is often enough to convince a thief to skip your home. Why would they risk getting caught on camera at one house when many others don’t present that risk?

“If you’re noticing a string of thefts or want to catch them in the act, we also suggest keeping other security cameras as hidden as possible, so you can catch their every move. You can hide your security cameras with unsuspecting objects, such as shrubs or an outdoor light fixture,” Tim Rader, senior director of product development at ADT North America, said in an email.

4. Keep an Eye on Tracking Information

All the major delivery companies provide customers with real-time package tracking information. You can get notifications when your item is shipped, on the truck and delivered. Estimated delivery times are also available.

“You should opt in for delivery alerts that will keep you updated about your package’s status and notify you once it’s delivered to your home. This way, you’ll be in the know on where your package has been and its estimated arrival,” Rader says.

Monitoring these notifications can help you plan to have packages brought inside as soon as they arrive. If you’re not home, perhaps a family member, friend or neighbor can get the package for you.

5. Install a Video Doorbell

Video doorbells, like those provided by Nest and Ring, can be helpful for a variety of reasons. First, they can deter thieves who approach your door and don’t want to be caught stealing on camera. Second, they provide you with real-time notifications and video evidence.

The doorbells often contain motion detectors and begin recording when someone or something is detected in their field of view. As a result, you’ll get notified and can see when a package is delivered.

You’ll also be able to see if a thief steals one of your packages and will have video evidence of it. That evidence can help police apprehend criminals and retrieve your packages.

“One of the best ways to protect your home from marauders is through deterrence — keep packages from building up on your doorstep through the use of a secure package delivery safe, connected to a doorbell security camera,” Jeff Kutas, founder of the package safe company MB Sentinal, said in an email.

What to Do if One of Your Packages Is Stolen

The uptick in online shopping and deliveries presents a prime opportunity for porch pirates. You can prevent the likelihood of getting a package stolen by implementing one or more of these tips.

If you do have a package stolen, report it to the police and the shipping company immediately. You can also report it to your credit card company if you bought it with your card, which may offer purchase protection, and file a claim with your homeowners or renters insurance company.

