Someone might first become curious about archaeology through a school lecture on ancient civilizations, historical artifacts in a museum or even an Indiana Jones movie. However, many people don’t recognize archaeology as a viable career path until college, experts say.

“In the simplest terms, archaeology is the systematic study of the human past,” says Kate Rose, anthropological archaeologist and director of programs at the Institute for Field Research. The field spans multiple disciplines, including natural sciences, social sciences and humanities.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, employment for archaeologists and anthropologists is expected to grow 8% from 2023 to 2033, faster than the average job.

Archaeologists are employed by a diverse range of institutions, including museums, universities, government agencies and private firms. There are many applications of archaeology, experts say.

“Archaeologists are really chameleons in that way,” Rose says. “It’s so interdisciplinary and so interconnected that we can kind of fit in anywhere.”

How to Become an Archaeologist

Get a Degree

Aspiring archaeologists should pursue a bachelor’s degree in archaeology or anthropology, experts say. While some positions may require only a bachelor’s degree, many require a master’s.

“There’s an upward pressure on credentials,” says Adam T. Smith, director of the Cornell Institute of Archaeology and Material Studies at Cornell University. “In addition to field work, having the right kind of classroom training is also critical to really being able to thrive in the field.”

Advanced degrees can offer upward mobility and more opportunities, experts say. For careers in research, executive leadership and academia, doctorates are more common.

Get Field Experience

Archaeological field experience — whether through a field school or accredited fieldwork — is an important stepping stone to a career in archaeology, experts say. This hands-on training is typically encouraged or required by undergrad programs.

At field schools, students are exposed to fieldwork and lab analysis under the supervision of experienced archaeologists.

“If you’ve had experience doing excavation and surveys, that really does make an impact on your resume,” Smith says.

The nonprofit Institute for Field Research helps connect students with field schools. Many involve the excavation of a single site, but students can choose from a variety of specializations and locations. Field school experiences range from digital archaeology in Italy to underwater archaeology in Bulgaria.

Field school is typically a student’s first archaeological experience, experts say. It can help them identify their likes and dislikes, archaeological interests and professional goals.

“Maybe you love surveying and walking around beautiful landscapes for hours a day,” Rose says. “Maybe you’re more of a lab person. Maybe you really like working with ceramics or identifying bones, either animal or human.”

Decide on a Career Path

Research and strategic planning in the early stages of an archaeology career can be beneficial, says Alexandra Jones, founder of Jones Archaeology Consulting and Archaeology in the Community, a Washington, D.C.-based nonprofit. When students identify their interests and have clear goals, they can better position themselves to pursue these careers.

She advises aspiring archaeologists to research their interests early and obtain relevant certifications as an undergrad. Certifications in skills like geographic information systems and X-ray fluorescence can enhance marketability.

Knowledge of a foreign language can also be an advantage, experts say. In some instances, it’s a requirement for sustained work.

“If you’re doing extended research, you certainly need to be able to understand both the primary scholarly languages of the place, and also the language of the living communities around which and with whom you’re working,” Smith says.

Experts encourage aspiring archaeologists to join professional associations like the Society for American Archaeology and Archaeological Institute of America.

Consider Diverse Job Options;

A wide variety of roles and settings are available to archaeologists, experts say.

Field archaeologists conduct surveys and excavations. Lab-based archaeologists use analytical methods to understand artifacts. Forensic archaeologists apply archaeological methods to crime scenes and cases.

Many archaeologists work in cultural resource management, which involves protecting and stewarding cultural, natural and archaeological resources. For example, Smith says, “when development or new construction or highway building threatens archaeological sites, people will contract a cultural resource management company to go in and do assessments of the impacted cultural materials, if any.”

Certain trends in the industry and job market may influence an aspiring archaeologist’s decision-making, Rose says. For example, in countries opening up to tourism, there are an increasing number of cultural resource management jobs.

Pros and Cons of an Archaeology Career

As an archaeologist, you will join the effort to discover, understand and protect the past, which is an exciting mission, experts say.

“You get to experience the incredible feeling of discovery that comes with all the different forms of archaeology, whether it’s excavating ancient places or finding new discoveries in the laboratory or pulling out materials from the museum collection that have never seen the light of day,” Smith says.

Archaeology is also one of the few sciences that is done collectively, Smith says, making it a good fit for people who enjoy collaboration.

“It’s really a team-based undertaking,” he says. “That team stretches all the way from the person in the excavation pit holding a trowel to the dig director, to the laboratory specialists, to the collections people that you work with once your excavation is done, to collaborators.”

Like any discipline, archaeology has its challenges and obstacles.

The thrill of discovery is not an everyday occurrence, Smith says. Bureaucratic tasks, like securing permits, are part of the process as well.

Travel, especially after COVID-19, can also pose a challenge, Rose says. Political and global crises can affect archaeological work, which requires archaeologists to be flexible and adaptable.

Higher education and field school requirements may make it harder to enter the field, especially for first-generation college students and those from low-income backgrounds. Experts encourage students to take advantage of available resources and scholarships.

Ultimately, archaeologists support a mission whose impact extends beyond disciplinary boundaries.

“Archaeology is the study of us,” Rose says. “It’s the study of our resources, of our surroundings, of our culture, and that is crucial to pretty much everything.”

