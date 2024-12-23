How to Assess Car Damage After an Accident: 5 Steps

You’re cruising in the right lane when another motorist sideswipes you while merging from an on-ramp. After pulling over, you…

You’re cruising in the right lane when another motorist sideswipes you while merging from an on-ramp. After pulling over, you notice very minor car damage (scrapes and a small dent on the fender). But are you sure that’s all there is? Knowing how to assess vehicle damage is critical to ensuring your claim adequately covers your losses, including car accident damage that’s not so obvious at first.

Since claims adjusters work for the insurance company, not you, being proactive can make a big difference in what you’re able to collect. Before we get into the steps for assessing damage on cars involved in a crash, let’s take a look at the most common types of damages and walk through the estimate process.

Car Damage: Types of Vehicle Problems After an Accident

Automobile damage after a car accident can range from cosmetic blemishes to structural and mechanical issues, and the extent of your potential claim is not always clear right away. Here is a breakdown of the main types of car accident damages.

— Cosmetic damage. Automobile accidents often result in scratches, dents and other visible irregularities. Since auto bodies are designed with “crumple zones” to absorb impact, even low-speed impacts can cause significant denting.

— Structural damage. This includes frame damage and alignment issues. Structural issues following collisions are more common due to the “unibody” construction that most cars now employ to ensure greater safety by distributing the force of the collision.

— Mechanical damage. Whether it’s malfunctioning electronics, severed electrical connections, transmission problems, shattered lights or even a damaged battery, a car accident may result in mechanical/electrical damage that hinders the normal operation of the cars involved.

How Car Damage Repair Costs Are Estimated

The car accident damage estimation process

typically begins with an inspection by the insurance company’s adjuster and/or a third-party appraiser. They’ll write up a benchmark estimate based on the inspection, your car’s value and the average cost of labor and parts. The actual costs will be determined after you’ve gotten estimates from repair shops (the insurer may require you to get up to three estimates, often covering the lowest of the three).

If the estimated cost of repairing your vehicle is close to its actual cash value (ACV), the car may be considered totaled, and you will likely receive a cash payout. While Kelley Blue Book (KBB) is a trusted source for used car values, insurance companies determine car values through a variety of factors that vary by company.

Whether a car is totaled after a crash may depend on state laws that base this on the extent to which repair costs compare to the ACV, referred to as the “total loss threshold.” For example, Texas law mandates that a car with damage after a wreck is totaled if the cost of repairs would be about the same as the car’s ACV, or more. In comparison, the total loss threshold in Florida is 80%.

How to Assess the Car Damage Compensation You Deserve

In the event of a car crash, remember that vehicle damage assessment starts with you. Here are five steps that you can take to get a better assessment of damages and compensation after a car crash:

1. Document Damage at the Scene

After ensuring injured parties are attended to and vehicles are moved out of harm’s way, take notes, snap photos and draw diagrams documenting any visible damage sustained in the accident. This should include information such as speed, direction, witness statements and anything else that may offer clues to other potential damage (and who may be at fault).

2. Take a Closer Look for Hidden Damages

Cosmetic damage is common and easy to see, but you’ll need to look under the hood, check the interior (cracks, deployed airbags, etc.), look for damage or misalignment in the frame and pay attention to how it drives (a car with damage to its frame may feel different as you’re driving). The adjuster and mechanics performing estimates may discover additional vehicle damage, but your observations can help with the process.

3. Promptly Report Car Damages

It’s a good idea to file a report with your insurance company as soon as possible (many insurers have a 24-hour time limit). Provide what you’ve gathered in the first two steps, but avoid admitting or discussing fault and stick to the facts. If you didn’t end up calling 911 at the scene, you may want to file an incident report after the fact (which is required in some jurisdictions).

4. Get Estimates

Make sure you do your research to find reputable body shops and mechanics that can determine the potential cost of repairs. Getting estimates from multiple repair shops is a good idea, regardless of whether your insurance company requests it. For instance, one repair shop may discover more extensive damage that the first shop missed, which may help you negotiate with your insurer for additional coverage.

5. Consult With an Attorney

You may want to consider contacting a lawyer if there were injuries, there’s a dispute as to which party was at fault or you’re not getting the compensation you’re entitled to. For example, there may be a disagreement about the extent of the damage, or your claim may have been denied. Most accident lawyers provide free initial consultations, which can give you peace of mind at no cost, and hiring a lawyer would put an advocate in your corner to handle all the back-and-forth.

Get Properly Compensated for Your Car Damage Costs

Are you confident your claim will fully cover the damage you’ve sustained in a car accident? Conducting a thorough vehicle damage assessment is an important first step, but an experienced car accident lawyer can work tirelessly to get you the compensation you deserve

