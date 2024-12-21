GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Alexandria City 47, Fairfax 44
Amherst County 57, Craig County 31
Asheville School, N.C. 47, Patrick Henry 41
Battlefield 46, Patriot 35
Bishop Ireton 76, Franklin Co., Ky. 45
Bishop O’Connell 59, Archbishop Carroll, D.C. 44
Blue Ridge Christian 58, Ridgeview Christian 17
Buckingham County 56, Cumberland 45
Charlottesville 70, Orange County 26
Colgan 58, Gar-Field 15
Cosby 56, Glen Allen 38
Eastern Montgomery 33, Bath County 32
Falls Church 40, Annandale 22
Forest Park 69, Freedom – Woodbridge 47
Galax 49, Elkin, N.C. 17
Grace Christian 39, New Covenant 37
Greenbrier Christian 38, Summit Christian Academy 15
Gretna 50, Brookville 44
Honaker 42, Virginia 21
Indian River 69, Hickory 45
J.R. Tucker 69, Mechanicsville High School 41
James Monroe 82, Eastern View 25
James Robinson 49, C. G. Woodson 41
Jefferson Forest 55, Auburn 24
John Battle 48, Union 35
Kellam 66, Tallwood 21
Kempsville 39, Landstown 31
Langley 58, Herndon 21
Liberty Christian 51, Franklin County 40
Lord Botetourt 68, Jackson Co., Ky. 47
Louisa 69, Fluvanna 61
Madison County 38, Page County 35
Magna Vista 53, Bassett 24
Mercersburg Academy, Pa. 65, Episcopal 33
Millbrook 52, Kettle Run 26
Miller School 56, St. Gertrude 52
Mills Godwin 32, St. Catherine’s 31
Mount Vernon 52, Justice High School 35
Mountain Mission 67, Chilhowie 32
Nansemond River 58, Jackson Day, N.C. 57
Ocean Lakes 57, Frank Cox 38
Oscar Smith 46, Great Bridge 39
Patuxent, Md. 51, Colonial Beach 31
Paul VI Catholic High School 63, Northern Virginia Kings 51
Potomac 69, Woodbridge 47
Potomac Falls 57, Dominion 39
Princess Anne 97, First Colonial 9
Rappahannock County 45, Riverheads 43
Red Bank Catholic, N.J. 61, Virginia Academy 37
Richmond Christian 58, Carmel 51
Rockbridge County 61, Staunton 53
Rye Cove 64, Holston 14
Salem 58, Cave Spring 21
Salem-Va. Beach 45, Green Run 43
Shining Stars Sports 61, Winston-Salem Christian, N.C. 50
South County 61, Lake Braddock 17
Spotswood 37, Broadway 31
Steward School 60, Trinity Episcopal 51
Suffolk Christian Academy 49, Portsmouth Christian 27
The Covenant School 52, Collegiate-Richmond 31
Warhill 43, Jamestown 35
West Potomac 53, West Springfield 34
Western Albemarle 67, Albemarle 29
Western Branch 67, Lakeland (VA) 28
KSA Tournament=
Edison 51, Central – Wise 43
McLean 39, Altamonte Christian, Fla. 23
Nike Tournament Of Champions=
Osbourn Park 58, Legend, Colo. 45
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Pulaski County vs. Radford, ccd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.