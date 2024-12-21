GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL= Alexandria City 47, Fairfax 44 Amherst County 57, Craig County 31 Asheville School, N.C. 47, Patrick Henry…

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alexandria City 47, Fairfax 44

Amherst County 57, Craig County 31

Asheville School, N.C. 47, Patrick Henry 41

Battlefield 46, Patriot 35

Bishop Ireton 76, Franklin Co., Ky. 45

Bishop O’Connell 59, Archbishop Carroll, D.C. 44

Blue Ridge Christian 58, Ridgeview Christian 17

Buckingham County 56, Cumberland 45

Charlottesville 70, Orange County 26

Colgan 58, Gar-Field 15

Cosby 56, Glen Allen 38

Eastern Montgomery 33, Bath County 32

Falls Church 40, Annandale 22

Forest Park 69, Freedom – Woodbridge 47

Galax 49, Elkin, N.C. 17

Grace Christian 39, New Covenant 37

Greenbrier Christian 38, Summit Christian Academy 15

Gretna 50, Brookville 44

Honaker 42, Virginia 21

Indian River 69, Hickory 45

J.R. Tucker 69, Mechanicsville High School 41

James Monroe 82, Eastern View 25

James Robinson 49, C. G. Woodson 41

Jefferson Forest 55, Auburn 24

John Battle 48, Union 35

Kellam 66, Tallwood 21

Kempsville 39, Landstown 31

Langley 58, Herndon 21

Liberty Christian 51, Franklin County 40

Lord Botetourt 68, Jackson Co., Ky. 47

Louisa 69, Fluvanna 61

Madison County 38, Page County 35

Magna Vista 53, Bassett 24

Mercersburg Academy, Pa. 65, Episcopal 33

Millbrook 52, Kettle Run 26

Miller School 56, St. Gertrude 52

Mills Godwin 32, St. Catherine’s 31

Mount Vernon 52, Justice High School 35

Mountain Mission 67, Chilhowie 32

Nansemond River 58, Jackson Day, N.C. 57

Ocean Lakes 57, Frank Cox 38

Oscar Smith 46, Great Bridge 39

Patuxent, Md. 51, Colonial Beach 31

Paul VI Catholic High School 63, Northern Virginia Kings 51

Potomac 69, Woodbridge 47

Potomac Falls 57, Dominion 39

Princess Anne 97, First Colonial 9

Rappahannock County 45, Riverheads 43

Red Bank Catholic, N.J. 61, Virginia Academy 37

Richmond Christian 58, Carmel 51

Rockbridge County 61, Staunton 53

Rye Cove 64, Holston 14

Salem 58, Cave Spring 21

Salem-Va. Beach 45, Green Run 43

Shining Stars Sports 61, Winston-Salem Christian, N.C. 50

South County 61, Lake Braddock 17

Spotswood 37, Broadway 31

Steward School 60, Trinity Episcopal 51

Suffolk Christian Academy 49, Portsmouth Christian 27

The Covenant School 52, Collegiate-Richmond 31

Warhill 43, Jamestown 35

West Potomac 53, West Springfield 34

Western Albemarle 67, Albemarle 29

Western Branch 67, Lakeland (VA) 28

KSA Tournament=

Edison 51, Central – Wise 43

McLean 39, Altamonte Christian, Fla. 23

Nike Tournament Of Champions=

Osbourn Park 58, Legend, Colo. 45

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Pulaski County vs. Radford, ccd.

