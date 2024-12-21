BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= Annandale 50, Falls Church 38 Atlantic Shores Christian 78, Nansemond-Suffolk 69 Atlee 53, Bethel 33 Auburn 68,…

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Annandale 50, Falls Church 38

Atlantic Shores Christian 78, Nansemond-Suffolk 69

Atlee 53, Bethel 33

Auburn 68, Glenvar 62

Bishop O’Connell 56, Dematha, Md. 49

Blacksburg 57, Pulaski County 48

Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 62, Westover Christian 59

Brooke Point 80, C.D. Hylton 56

Buffalo Gap 58, Bath County 49

C. G. Woodson 68, James Robinson 45

Carroll County 76, Fort Chiswell 66

Churchland 67, Kecoughtan 48

Douglas Freeman 73, Collegiate-Richmond 62

Eastern View 60, James Monroe 43

Fairfax 50, Alexandria City 49

Fluvanna 68, Louisa 62

Forest Park 66, Freedom – Woodbridge 27

Frank Cox 59, Ocean Lakes 27

Gate City 68, Winter Haven, Fla. 67

Glen Allen 61, Cosby 49

Goochland 56, Monticello 49, OT

Grassfield 52, Franklin 49

Green Run 54, Salem-Va. Beach 38

Greenbrier Christian 61, TEACH Homeschool 19

Hidden Valley 57, Franklin County 38

I. C. Norcom High School 66, Veritas Collegiate Academy 58

Indian River 60, Hickory 55

James Madison 62, Independence 39

James Wood 54, Liberty-Bealeton 51

Kellam 72, Tallwood 48

Lafayette 63, York 43

Lake Taylor 52, Bruton 40

Lakeland (VA) 65, Western Branch 63

Landstown 64, Kempsville 54

Liberty Christian 76, Grace Christian 58

Madison County 56, Page County 45

Magna Vista 67, Bassett 59

Millbrook 94, Kettle Run 36

Mount Vernon 60, Justice High School 43

Nansemond River 75, Deep Creek 51

New Covenant 84, Southampton Academy 23

New Kent 67, Grafton 62

Norfolk Christian School 45, Hampton Roads 35

Norfolk Collegiate 62, Hampton Christian 39

Oak Hill Academy 93, Imhotep, Pa. 56

Orange County 60, Charlottesville 48

Osbourn 50, Osbourn Park 39

Oscar Smith 111, Great Bridge 29

Potomac 56, Woodbridge 37

Princess Anne 83, First Colonial 79

Ridgeview Christian 47, Blue Ridge Christian 36

River View, W.Va. 72, Council 39

Riverside 73, Broad Run 66

Rocktown 62, Harrisonburg 55

Salem 65, Cave Spring 47

Seton School 61, Chantilly 44

Smithfield 58, Poquoson 36

South County 53, Lake Braddock 44

Spotswood 37, Broadway 31

Tabb 88, Northumberland 68

Trinity Episcopal 73, Matoaca 57

Union 49, John Battle 39

Varina 72, Hermitage 52

Virginia 65, Patrick Henry 58

Warhill 50, Jamestown 32

West Springfield 44, West Potomac 42

Western Albemarle 67, Albemarle 29

William Byrd 41, Jefferson Forest 39

William Fleming 46, Heritage (Lynchburg) 39

Woodgrove 51, Loudoun Valley 45

KSA Tournament=

Erie McDowell, Pa. 50, Central – Wise 28

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

