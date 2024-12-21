BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Annandale 50, Falls Church 38
Atlantic Shores Christian 78, Nansemond-Suffolk 69
Atlee 53, Bethel 33
Auburn 68, Glenvar 62
Bishop O’Connell 56, Dematha, Md. 49
Blacksburg 57, Pulaski County 48
Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 62, Westover Christian 59
Brooke Point 80, C.D. Hylton 56
Buffalo Gap 58, Bath County 49
C. G. Woodson 68, James Robinson 45
Carroll County 76, Fort Chiswell 66
Churchland 67, Kecoughtan 48
Douglas Freeman 73, Collegiate-Richmond 62
Eastern View 60, James Monroe 43
Fairfax 50, Alexandria City 49
Fluvanna 68, Louisa 62
Forest Park 66, Freedom – Woodbridge 27
Frank Cox 59, Ocean Lakes 27
Gate City 68, Winter Haven, Fla. 67
Glen Allen 61, Cosby 49
Goochland 56, Monticello 49, OT
Grassfield 52, Franklin 49
Green Run 54, Salem-Va. Beach 38
Greenbrier Christian 61, TEACH Homeschool 19
Hidden Valley 57, Franklin County 38
I. C. Norcom High School 66, Veritas Collegiate Academy 58
Indian River 60, Hickory 55
James Madison 62, Independence 39
James Wood 54, Liberty-Bealeton 51
Kellam 72, Tallwood 48
Lafayette 63, York 43
Lake Taylor 52, Bruton 40
Lakeland (VA) 65, Western Branch 63
Landstown 64, Kempsville 54
Liberty Christian 76, Grace Christian 58
Madison County 56, Page County 45
Magna Vista 67, Bassett 59
Millbrook 94, Kettle Run 36
Mount Vernon 60, Justice High School 43
Nansemond River 75, Deep Creek 51
New Covenant 84, Southampton Academy 23
New Kent 67, Grafton 62
Norfolk Christian School 45, Hampton Roads 35
Norfolk Collegiate 62, Hampton Christian 39
Oak Hill Academy 93, Imhotep, Pa. 56
Orange County 60, Charlottesville 48
Osbourn 50, Osbourn Park 39
Oscar Smith 111, Great Bridge 29
Potomac 56, Woodbridge 37
Princess Anne 83, First Colonial 79
Ridgeview Christian 47, Blue Ridge Christian 36
River View, W.Va. 72, Council 39
Riverside 73, Broad Run 66
Rocktown 62, Harrisonburg 55
Salem 65, Cave Spring 47
Seton School 61, Chantilly 44
Smithfield 58, Poquoson 36
South County 53, Lake Braddock 44
Spotswood 37, Broadway 31
Tabb 88, Northumberland 68
Trinity Episcopal 73, Matoaca 57
Union 49, John Battle 39
Varina 72, Hermitage 52
Virginia 65, Patrick Henry 58
Warhill 50, Jamestown 32
West Springfield 44, West Potomac 42
Western Albemarle 67, Albemarle 29
William Byrd 41, Jefferson Forest 39
William Fleming 46, Heritage (Lynchburg) 39
Woodgrove 51, Loudoun Valley 45
KSA Tournament=
Erie McDowell, Pa. 50, Central – Wise 28
