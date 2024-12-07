BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= Albany Academy, N.Y. 72, Collegiate-Richmond 48 Albemarle 83, Patrick Henry 42 Alleghany 75, Lord Botetourt 69 Annandale…

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Albany Academy, N.Y. 72, Collegiate-Richmond 48

Albemarle 83, Patrick Henry 42

Alleghany 75, Lord Botetourt 69

Annandale 63, Langley 54

Atlantic Shores Christian 70, Southern Maryland Christian Academy, Md. 53

Atlee 71, Mills Godwin 39

Bishop O’Connell 65, Dunbar, D.C. 31

Blacksburg 69, Giles 46

Brooke Point 66, Freedom – South Riding 55

Brunswick Academy 79, Lawrence Academy, N.C. 60

Bruton 51, Warhill 45

Buckingham County 70, Central of Lunenburg 66

C. G. Woodson 65, Edison 45

Carroll County 64, Pulaski County 57

Charles Herbert Flowers High School, Md. 55, Potomac 54

Charlotte Olympic, N.C. 58, Wakefield 51

Charlottesville 68, Amherst County 46

Christiansburg 66, Franklin County 48

Churchland 71, Granby 55

Culpeper 76, Armstrong 55

Deep Run 55, J.R. Tucker 42

Dominion 74, Justice High School 54

Eastside 80, Honaker 23

Fauquier 52, James Wood 47

Floyd County 70, Magna Vista 47

Forest Park 54, West Potomac 35

Forsyth Country Day, N.C. 58, Catholic 43

Fort Chiswell 72, Rural Retreat 34

Fort Defiance 59, Turner Ashby 56

Frank Cox 60, Bayside 52

GW-Danville 70, Greensboro Dudley, N.C. 65

Gar-Field 71, Mountain View 49

George Marshall 69, Centreville 49

Glen Allen 67, Patrick Henry 46

Goochland 59, Appomattox Regional Governor’s School 17

Gretna 60, Prince Edward County 43

Halifax County 64, Chatham 38

Hermitage 84, Henrico 67

Herndon 45, Fairfax 32

Highland Springs 82, TJHS 63

Indian River 77, Great Bridge 56

James Robinson 63, Colgan 32

Jamestown 88, York 44

Jefferson Forest 65, Staunton River 42

John Handley 97, Brentsville 18

John Marshall 71, Davidson Day, N.C. 58

Kellam 60, Green Run 49

King’s Fork High School 81, Nansemond River 77

Lancaster 65, Rappahannock County 36

Landstown 87, Tallwood 51

Lebanon 57, John Battle 45

Liberty-Bealeton 70, Warren County 64

Matoaca 65, Colonial Heights 39

Meadowbrook 57, Petersburg 51

Mechanicsville High School 76, Maggie L. Walker Governor’s School for Government 55

Monticello 52, Broadway 42

Nansemond-Suffolk 70, Windsor 15

New Hanover County, N.C. 78, Miller School 59

New Kent 88, Lafayette 43

Norfolk Christian School 71, Stone Bridge 30

Northside 73, Salem 57

Oak Hill Academy 113, Franklin Prep (NC), N.C. 43

Oakton 43, Lake Braddock 40

Osbourn 56, John R. Lewis 54

Oscar Smith 82, Grassfield 49

Patrick County 57, North Stokes, N.C. 48

Powhatan 78, Spotsylvania 37

Princess Anne 58, Kempsville 48

Richlands 86, Hurley 62

Ridgeview 66, J.I. Burton 35

Riverbend 81, James Monroe 70

Skyline 83, Clarke County 55

Smithfield 59, Grafton 57

Southampton Academy 64, Pungo Christian, N.C. 50

Springdale Prep, Md. 94, Flint Hill 83

St. Annes-Belfield 83, Chambers, N.C. 73

Staunton 40, Harrisonburg 35

Timberlake Christian 57, Ridgeview Christian 46

Veritas Collegiate Academy 75, Portsmouth Christian 58

Veritas Collegiate Academy 75, TPLS Christian 58

Wakefield School 77, King Abdullah 72

West End Christian 40, Farmville Homeschool 37

West Ridge, Tenn. 64, Abingdon 52

Western Albemarle 63, Rocktown 58

Westover Christian 46, Smith Mountain Lake Christian Academy 40

William Monroe 54, Madison County 45

Wilson Memorial 71, Fluvanna 51

Woodberry Forest 90, Lynchburg Home School 42

Woodstock Central 45, Stuarts Draft 42

Yorktown 63, James Madison 60

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Jenkins, Ky. vs. Central – Wise, ccd.

