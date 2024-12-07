BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Albany Academy, N.Y. 72, Collegiate-Richmond 48
Albemarle 83, Patrick Henry 42
Alleghany 75, Lord Botetourt 69
Annandale 63, Langley 54
Atlantic Shores Christian 70, Southern Maryland Christian Academy, Md. 53
Atlee 71, Mills Godwin 39
Bishop O’Connell 65, Dunbar, D.C. 31
Blacksburg 69, Giles 46
Brooke Point 66, Freedom – South Riding 55
Brunswick Academy 79, Lawrence Academy, N.C. 60
Bruton 51, Warhill 45
Buckingham County 70, Central of Lunenburg 66
C. G. Woodson 65, Edison 45
Carroll County 64, Pulaski County 57
Charles Herbert Flowers High School, Md. 55, Potomac 54
Charlotte Olympic, N.C. 58, Wakefield 51
Charlottesville 68, Amherst County 46
Christiansburg 66, Franklin County 48
Churchland 71, Granby 55
Culpeper 76, Armstrong 55
Deep Run 55, J.R. Tucker 42
Dominion 74, Justice High School 54
Eastside 80, Honaker 23
Fauquier 52, James Wood 47
Floyd County 70, Magna Vista 47
Forest Park 54, West Potomac 35
Forsyth Country Day, N.C. 58, Catholic 43
Fort Chiswell 72, Rural Retreat 34
Fort Defiance 59, Turner Ashby 56
Frank Cox 60, Bayside 52
GW-Danville 70, Greensboro Dudley, N.C. 65
Gar-Field 71, Mountain View 49
George Marshall 69, Centreville 49
Glen Allen 67, Patrick Henry 46
Goochland 59, Appomattox Regional Governor’s School 17
Gretna 60, Prince Edward County 43
Halifax County 64, Chatham 38
Hermitage 84, Henrico 67
Herndon 45, Fairfax 32
Highland Springs 82, TJHS 63
Indian River 77, Great Bridge 56
James Robinson 63, Colgan 32
Jamestown 88, York 44
Jefferson Forest 65, Staunton River 42
John Handley 97, Brentsville 18
John Marshall 71, Davidson Day, N.C. 58
Kellam 60, Green Run 49
King’s Fork High School 81, Nansemond River 77
Lancaster 65, Rappahannock County 36
Landstown 87, Tallwood 51
Lebanon 57, John Battle 45
Liberty-Bealeton 70, Warren County 64
Matoaca 65, Colonial Heights 39
Meadowbrook 57, Petersburg 51
Mechanicsville High School 76, Maggie L. Walker Governor’s School for Government 55
Monticello 52, Broadway 42
Nansemond-Suffolk 70, Windsor 15
New Hanover County, N.C. 78, Miller School 59
New Kent 88, Lafayette 43
Norfolk Christian School 71, Stone Bridge 30
Northside 73, Salem 57
Oak Hill Academy 113, Franklin Prep (NC), N.C. 43
Oakton 43, Lake Braddock 40
Osbourn 56, John R. Lewis 54
Oscar Smith 82, Grassfield 49
Patrick County 57, North Stokes, N.C. 48
Powhatan 78, Spotsylvania 37
Princess Anne 58, Kempsville 48
Richlands 86, Hurley 62
Ridgeview 66, J.I. Burton 35
Riverbend 81, James Monroe 70
Skyline 83, Clarke County 55
Smithfield 59, Grafton 57
Southampton Academy 64, Pungo Christian, N.C. 50
Springdale Prep, Md. 94, Flint Hill 83
St. Annes-Belfield 83, Chambers, N.C. 73
Staunton 40, Harrisonburg 35
Timberlake Christian 57, Ridgeview Christian 46
Veritas Collegiate Academy 75, Portsmouth Christian 58
Veritas Collegiate Academy 75, TPLS Christian 58
Wakefield School 77, King Abdullah 72
West End Christian 40, Farmville Homeschool 37
West Ridge, Tenn. 64, Abingdon 52
Western Albemarle 63, Rocktown 58
Westover Christian 46, Smith Mountain Lake Christian Academy 40
William Monroe 54, Madison County 45
Wilson Memorial 71, Fluvanna 51
Woodberry Forest 90, Lynchburg Home School 42
Woodstock Central 45, Stuarts Draft 42
Yorktown 63, James Madison 60
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Jenkins, Ky. vs. Central – Wise, ccd.
