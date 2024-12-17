Christmas Tree Prices Are Through the Roof: Here Are 7 Alternatives

If you plan on buying a Christmas tree this year, prepare for a potentially hefty price tag. Although the Real…

If you plan on buying a Christmas tree this year, prepare for a potentially hefty price tag.

Although the Real Christmas Tree Board reported that 60% of tree growers said they don’t anticipate increasing their wholesale prices this year, that means 40% will, citing higher associated costs such as fertilizer and labor.

Depending on where you are and the type of tree you want, that can result in a bigger price tag for you.

The good news is that you can still have a beautiful Christmas tree without paying more than you want. Here are seven ideas that can set the festive mood and help you stick to your budget.

1. Buy Small, Look Tall

In general, the taller the tree, the higher the price tag. At Home Depot, for instance, an 8-foot to 9-foot noble fir will set you back $149 but the same variety that’s three feet shorter costs $69.98.

If you’re hoping for a tree that nearly scrapes the ceiling, you can produce a similar effect by buying a smaller one and placing it on a stand, sturdy box or piece of furniture.

2. Shop from a Regular Retailer, Unless You Can Deduct the Difference

Pop-up Christmas tree lots offer seasonal sparkle but tend to have higher prices than stores such as The Home Depot and Walmart.

However, many tree lots are connected to public schools or nonprofit organizations, so they can generate funds for worthy causes. When you buy from a nonprofit, you may be able to take advantage of the charitable deduction on your federal taxes.

You can deduct the amount you paid that exceeds the average retail price for a similar tree you could buy elsewhere, says Romeo Razi, a certified public accountant from Las Vegas.

“The place you’re buying from should give you a receipt or statement showing the portion that is going to charity. If it’s not on the receipt, it’s on you to get the comparison price and deduct the portion that’s more than that amount,” he adds.

For example, a 4-foot to 5-foot Douglas fir at Walmart is priced at $84.98, but if you buy same type of tree for $175 from a lot that gives the proceeds to a local homeless shelter, you may be able to claim $90.02 as a charitable deduction. Just keep the documents as proof, and note that you need to itemize your deductions.

Buying it this way ensures you got your tree, lowered your taxes and did good for the community.

3. Consider a Less Expensive Variety

The Real Christmas Tree Board reports that there are 20 species of Christmas trees on the market. Some are more expensive than others, though, so if you want to stick to the same height, consider a budget-friendly variety.

For example, at Lowe’s, a 5-foot to 6-foot Douglas fir is currently selling for $69.97, while the Fraser fir, which is approximately the same size, is $128.74. If the difference in appearance is minimal, the cheaper tree is the better deal.

After all, when it’s fully dressed and lit up, who will know what kind of tree it is?

4. Use a Plant You Already Own

Maybe you don’t want to spend anything extra on a tree but still want to decorate for the holidays. If you have a large potted plant that’s sturdy enough to hang ornaments and strings of lights on, give it the Christmas pizzazz.

A palm tree or a ficus can make a stunning and creative alternative to a traditional cut tree, and it can return to normal when the calendar turns to 2025.

5. Invest in an Artificial Tree You’ll Have for Years

“Artificial Christmas?tree prices are dictated by what the tree is made of, whether it’s prelit, its height and if it has updated technology,” says Jami Warner, executive director of the American Christmas Tree Association.

Decide on what you want to spend and what you want it to look like, then start shopping around.

According to Warner, the lowest price on artificial Christmas trees will be available the day after Christmas. Even if you get one at the height of the season, however, it can still be a cost-effective decision.

Every year the price-per-use declines, so if you have decades of use ahead of you, splurging a little now can make financial sense. For example, a 6.5-foot pre-lit Classic Blue Spruce tree from Balsam Hill is currently on sale for $299, but if you use it for a decade it breaks down to just $29.90 a year.

6. Rescue a ‘Charlie Brown’ Tree

That little, scraggly thing in the corner of the Christmas tree lot may call to you if you look at it long enough. It leans to one side and is missing half of its branches, but it has a sweet charm.

And while everyone else is passing it on their quest for perfection, after checking the price you may find that it’s already been discounted.

Why not take this Charlie Brown tree home and give it the Christmas love it deserves?

7. Wait it Out

If you can delay the Christmas tree purchasing process up to a week to a few days before Christmas, you can score the tree of your dreams at a deep discount — or even for free. This is a particularly good strategy if you won’t be home much to enjoy the tree before Christmas Eve.

Payment processor Square reported that Black Friday was the most popular day for tree purchases in 2023, with the average cost around $112. The first Saturday in December was the second most popular day, and the price dropped to $105. By the week before Christmas, the average price was $85.

Don’t Stress About the Tree — Enjoy the Season

In the end, acquiring any kind of a Christmas tree should be enjoyable and financially responsible. If you’ll be shopping for a tree, decide how much you want to spend before you go out — and make every effort to stick with that number.

If the tree you wind up with isn’t as dramatic as you would like, or you would rather not spend any money at all, visit a nice hotel or park in your area.

Almost all have set up grand trees that will dazzle you and your family this holiday season, and you won’t have to pay a penny to see it — or take it down when the holiday is over.

