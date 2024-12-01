Checked Luggage Sizes by Airline for 2025

Gone are the days when all or most economy airline tickets would automatically include a free checked bag: Nowadays, you’ll…

Gone are the days when all or most economy airline tickets would automatically include a free checked bag: Nowadays, you’ll generally have to pay extra for that convenience. Unfortunately, figuring out how much you’ll pay can involve a deep dive into an airline’s tangled web of baggage policies.

For example, some airlines may include a checked bag for free on a long-haul flight (such as a trans-Pacific route), but a checked bag on a domestic flight or a short distance international flight (to Canada or Mexico) would incur a fee. Other airlines charge a checked baggage fee no matter how far you’re flying.

This guide will help you figure out what (if any) baggage fees to expect for all major American airlines and a number of international ones, with a focus on those that fly in and out of the United States frequently. It also covers any size and weight restrictions you should expect.

This guide only focuses on economy class tickets. As for carry-on bags, those are an entirely different world of fees and size restrictions — you can find information for major American and international airlines in a separate U.S. News guide to carry-on luggage sizes and requirements. All prices are listed in U.S. dollars, but note that some airlines may charge baggage fees in other currencies if your ticket starts outside the United States. If that’s the case, prices may vary slightly from what’s written here.

Finally, take note that this guide can’t cover every conceivable checked luggage scenario, so if you have an unusual case, or if you’re ever unsure about your allowance or possible fees, it’s best to check directly with the airline.

Domestic Airlines

Alaska Airlines

Checked bag weight limit (per bag) Checked bag size limit (per bag) 50 pounds 62 linear inches

Checked luggage fee: $35 for the first bag, $45 for the second and $150 for any additional bags.

Additional fees: $100 extra for bags that weigh 51 to 100 pounds; bags over 100 pounds cannot be transported. $150 extra for bags that exceed the size limit; bags over 115 linear inches cannot be transported.

See all Alaska Airlines checked bag policies.

Allegiant Air

Checked bag weight limit (per bag) Checked bag size limit (per bag) 50 pounds 80 linear inches

Checked luggage fee: Allegiant’s checked bag fees vary depending on how far you’re flying; use the airline’s online calculator to check the fees for your specific route. Expect to pay up to $35 per bag for the first and second bag (less for shorter routes), but only if you purchase baggage at the same time as you book your ticket. If you add a checked bag online after booking, you’ll pay up to $70, depending on the route. If you add a checked bag at the airport, it’s a flat rate of $75 per bag.

Additional fees: $50 per segment for bags between 51 and 70 pounds, and $75 per segment for bags between 71 and 99 pounds. Heavier bags cannot be transported. For oversize bags, it’s $75 per segment. Per segment means that if you have a connection, you’ll pay the fee twice.

See all Allegiant Air checked bag policies.

American Airlines

Checked bag weight limit (per bag) Size limit (per bag) 50 to 70 pounds; depends on destination 62 linear inches for all destinations

Checked luggage fee: American Airlines’ baggage fee structure depends on the destination. For U.S. domestic flights (including Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands), it’s $40, or $35 if prepaid online. For flights to Canada, Mexico, Central America, Guyana and the Caribbean, it’s $35. A second checked bag costs $45 for any of the above locations, and up to $200 for subsequent bags. Haiti, Cuba, and Panama are all excluded — one checked bag is free for these destinations.

Other international flights usually include one checked bag for free unless you book a basic economy fare — this includes Haiti, Cuba, and Panama. If you booked basic economy, the first bag starts at $35 for flights to Haiti, and goes up to $60 for South America and $75 for longer flights across the Pacific or Atlantic oceans.

Additional fees: Bags from 50 to 53 pounds cost $30 extra for all destinations, and from over 53 to 70 pounds, you’ll pay $100 extra for all destinations except Cuba ($200). Bags from over 70 to 100 pounds cost $200 for the U.S., Canada, Mexico, the Caribbean (excluding Cuba), and Central and South America, and $450 to China, Japan, South Korea, Hong Kong, India and New Zealand. Bags over 70 pounds cannot be transported to Cuba, Europe, Israel, Qatar and Australia; bags over 100 pounds cannot be checked.

Bags measuring 62 to 65 linear inches incur a fee of $30 for all destinations. Bags over 65 linear inches cost $150 to Europe, Israel, Qatar, South America (except Guyana and Suriname), and Panama; the fee goes up to $200 for all other destinations, including Guyana and Suriname. There are maximum size limits for some flights to Mexico; Central America; the Caribbean; and Madrid, Spain — check with the airline for more details.

See all American Airlines checked bag policies.

Delta Air Lines

Checked bag weight limit (per bag) Checked bag size limit (per bag) 50 pounds 62 linear inches

Checked luggage fee: For domestic flights, it’s $35 for your first bag and $45 for your second. On most domestic flights, it’s also possible to redeem miles in place of paying (this can be done at the airport or while checking in online). For international flights, one checked bag tends to be included, although there are variable fees if you book the cheapest basic economy ticket for some flights, including to Europe. Use Delta’s baggage calculator to figure out the exact price.

Additional fees: On most flights (domestic or international) you’ll pay an extra $100 for bags weighing 51 to 70 pounds, and an extra $200 for bags up to 100 pounds. Bags over 70 pounds cannot be accepted on flights to Australia; New Zealand; Europe; northern Africa; South Africa; the United Arab Emirates; San Salvador, El Salvador; and San Pedro Sula, Honduras.

Bags measuring 63 to 80 linear inches will cost you an extra $200 on domestic and Canadian flights. Prices vary on other international flights from $175 for Central and South America, and up to $300 to Europe. Bags over 80 linear inches can’t be accepted.

See all Delta Air Lines checked bag policies.

Frontier Airlines

Checked bag weight limit (per bag) Checked bag size limit (per bag) 40 pounds 62 linear inches

Checked luggage fee: Frontier’s checked baggage fees vary across flights and, unusually, they can also change depending on the date and time you’re flying. Expect to pay roughly $55 to $100 for your first bag and more for subsequent bags, but you should use the airline’s baggage calculator to check. It’s always cheapest to pay for checked baggage when you book; prices go up if you add it later on, either online or at the airport.

Additional fees: $75 for bags weighing 41 to 50 pounds and $100 for bags that weigh 51 to 100 pounds; heavier bags won’t be accepted. Bags measuring 63 to 110 linear inches incur a fee of $75, each way; any bags bigger than this can’t be transported.

See all Frontier Airlines checked bag policies.

Hawaiian Airlines

Checked bag weight limit (per bag) Checked bag size limit (per bag) 50 pounds 62 linear inches

Checked luggage fee: $30 for your first bag and $40 for your second within Hawaii; $40 for your first bag and $45 for your second bag for domestic and North American flights. Two checked bags are free on international flights, except for Australia and New Zealand, where it’s one.

Additional fees: This depends where you’re flying. For bags weighing 51 to 70 pounds, you’ll pay $35 within Hawaii, $100 for other domestic and North American flights, $200 for Australia and New Zealand flights, and $50 for most other international flights. For bags weighing 70 to 100 pounds, it’s $70 within Hawaii, $200 for domestic and North American flights, and $400 for other international flights. Bags over 70 pounds can’t travel to Australia, New Zealand, Cook Islands or French Polynesia; bags over 100 pounds can’t be accepted at all.

For bags measuring 63 to 80 linear inches, fees are $35 within Hawaii; $200 for domestic, North America, Australia and New Zealand flights; and $150 for all other international flights.

See all Hawaiian Airlines checked bag policies.

JetBlue

Checked bag weight limit (per bag) Checked bag size limit (per bag) 50 pounds 62 linear inches

Checked luggage fee: On flights within the U.S., Canada, Latin America and the Caribbean, your first checked bag costs $35 and your second is $50, if booked more than 24 hours in advance. For trans-Atlantic flights, you’ll pay $60 for your first bag and $100 for your second, if prepaid more than 24 hours prior to departure. Some booking classes include one or two free checked bags.

Somewhat unusually, JetBlue’s baggage fees go up if you travel during peak travel periods: You’ll pay an extra $5 for your first bag regardless of destination, and $10 for your second. The exact dates are listed on the airline’s website, but they include the summer travel season (late June to early September), and periods around Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s. All baggage fees go up by another $5 to $10 if you add checked bags less than 24 hours before departure, regardless of whether it’s peak season.

Additional fees: Overweight bags up to 99 pounds cost a flat rate of $150. The same applies to oversized bags up to 80 linear inches. Anything heavier or larger cannot be transported; no overweight or oversized bags are accepted on flights to the Dominican Republic; Haiti; or Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago.

See all JetBlue checked bag policies.

Southwest Airlines

Checked bag weight limit (per bag) Checked bag size limit (per bag) 50 pounds 62 linear inches

Checked luggage fee: Southwest includes two free checked bags with all bookings; any subsequent bags cost $150.

Additional fees: $150 for bags weighing 51 to 70 pounds and $200 for bags weighing 71 to 100 pounds. Oversized bags (63 to 80 linear inches) cost $200. Anything larger or heavier than these limits can’t be accepted.

See all Southwest Airlines checked bag policies.

Spirit Airlines

Checked bag weight limit (per bag) Checked bag size limit (per bag) 50 pounds 62 linear inches

Checked luggage fee: Spirit’s checked baggage fees vary depending on both your route and travel date. The cheapest checked bags start at $50 for the first bag and $75 for the second (members of the Spirit Savers Club get very small discounts, although that membership costs around $70 per year). The fees are cheapest if you add baggage when you first book — it’ll cost more to add it later online, and even more to add bags at the airport. To find out the exact price for your flights, use Spirit’s online calculator.

Additional fees: Overweight bags (51 to 100 pounds) incur a fee of $125, regardless of destination. Oversized bags (63 to 80 linear inches) incur a fee of $150, also regardless of destination. Items heavier than 100 pounds cannot be transported. Bags larger than 80 inches cannot be transported, with the exception of a few special items like surfboards and fishing equipment, although these also incur a fee of $150.

See all Spirit Airlines checked bag policies.

Sun Country Airlines

Checked bag weight limit (per bag) Checked bag size limit (per bag) 50 pounds 62 linear inches

Checked luggage fee: Like other budget airlines, Sun Country’s checked bag fees vary across flights. For the first bag, fees start at $32 and go up to $65 (it’s cheapest if you pay for baggage online when you first book — prices are more expensive if bags are added later, either online or at the airport). Your second and third checked bags each start at $45. Use the airline’s online calculator to get exact prices.

Additional fees: Bags weighing 51 to 60 pounds will cost an extra $20, and an additional $60 for bags weighing 61 to 99 pounds. Anything heavier cannot be accepted; bags from 70 pounds up aren’t accepted on Canada, Puerto Rico and Jamaica flights. Bags over 62 linear inches will cost an extra $100; special sporting equipment like skis and golf clubs will also cost an additional $100.

See all Sun Country Airlines checked bag policies.

United Airlines

Checked bag weight limit (per bag) Checked bag size limit (per bag) 50 pounds 62 linear inches

Checked luggage fee: For domestic, Canadian, Central American and Caribbean flights, you’ll pay $35 if you book your first checked bag online, or $40 if you pay at the airport. A second bag costs $45 online and $50 at the airport. For international flights to most other destinations, the first bag is free and the second bag is $100, regardless of where you pay. For flights to Asia, two checked bags are included for free.

Additional fees: For overweight bags, you’ll pay an extra $100 if it’s 51 to 70 pounds and $200 to $400 for bags weighing 71 to 100 pounds if you’re traveling domestically or to Canada, Central America or the Caribbean. Anything heavier can’t be checked. For oversized bags, anything from 63 to 115 linear inches costs $200. Larger bags can’t be checked.

For international flights to other destinations, all these fees are approximately doubled, but use United’s baggage calculator to confirm for specific destinations.

See all United Airlines checked bag policies.

International Airlines

Aer Lingus

Checked bag weight limit (per bag) Checked bag size limit (per bag) 44 to 66 pounds; depends on fare class and purchase date 62 linear inches

Checked luggage fee: On trans-Atlantic flights, one 50-pound checked bag is included with all fares except the saver economy class fare. If you choose this fare and pay online, you’ll pay either $54.99 for a 44-pound bag, $59.99 for 54 pounds, or $64.99 for 66 pounds. If you wait until you’re at the airport to add luggage, you can only add a 50-pound bag for $100. Within Europe, the same rules apply in terms of fare class, but prices vary depending on flight distance and when you purchase baggage; check Aer Lingus’ website for the breakdown.

See all Aer Lingus checked bag policies.

Aeroméxico

Checked bag weight limit (per bag) Checked bag size limit (per bag) 44 or 55 pounds; depends on fee paid 62 linear inches

Checked luggage fee: Aeroméxico does not publish its baggage fees, nor does it offer an online baggage calculator. However, baggage usually costs extra, particularly if you’re traveling on the basic economy fare. Higher fare classes can included checked bags for free. Fees can vary if your flight is a codeshare flight with another airline, typically at least one checked bag is usually included for flights to Asia; El Salvador; and San José, Costa Rica.

See all Aeroméxico checked bag policies.

Air Canada

Checked bag weight limit (per bag) Checked bag size limit (per bag) 50 pounds 62 linear inches

Checked luggage fee: For Canadian domestic flights and flights to the U.S., Caribbean and Central America (including Mexico), your first checked bag will cost between $35 and $42, and the second checked bag will cost between $50 and $60. For other international flights, Economy Basic passengers pay $75 for their first bag, while other fare classes have one bag included. A second bag on these flights costs $100.

Additional fees: Bags that are overweight, oversized or both will incur a single fee of $100 on most flights, or sometimes up to $120 on U.S. and Canadian flights. Bags over 70 pounds or over 115 linear inches in size cannot be transported.

See all Air Canada checked bag policies.

All Nippon Airways (ANA)

Checked bag weight limit (per bag) Checked bag size limit (per bag) 50 pounds 62 linear inches

Checked luggage fee: ANA’s checked luggage policy is vague, stating that economy passengers will get zero to two checked bags included. The airline recommends checking your reservation or ticket for more details, although other sources suggest that one checked bag for economy passengers is included on trans-Pacific flights, including those from the U.S. to Japan.

See all Air Nippon Airways checked bag policies.

Avianca

Checked bag weight limit (per bag) Checked bag size limit (per bag) 50 pounds 62 linear inches

Checked luggage fee: Avianca fares usually include baggage if you book a Classic or Flex level ticket, regardless of destination. For Basic level tickets, you’ll have to pay. For flights from Colombia to the U.S., this starts at $40 for your first bag if booked online in advance and can cost up to $120 if you wait until less than 48 hours before departure.

Within Colombia, you’ll pay around 65,000 Colombian pesos (about $15) if you book baggage online, or 110,000 pesos (about $25) if it’s added less than 48 hours before departure. It’s best to double-check these prices on Avianca’s baggage calculator.

See all Avianca checked bag policies.

British Airways

Checked bag weight limit (per bag) Checked bag size limit (per bag) 51 pounds Dimensions no larger than 35 x 30 x 17 inches

Checked luggage fee: Basic economy fares do not include a bag, while some economy fares do. If you’re in the former category, checked luggage on flights from the U.S. will cost $70 for your first bag if booked online, or $75 at the airport. A second bag is $90 online and $100 at the airport. For other flights, prices and currencies vary; use British Airways’ online calculator for detailed information.

See all British Airways checked bag policies.

Cathay Pacific

Checked bag weight limit (per bag) Checked bag size limit (per bag) 50 pounds 62 linear inches

Checked luggage fee: For flights from the U.S. to Asia, the economy light includes at least one checked bag; the economy essential includes two. Other flights (including shorter ones within Asia) generally follow the same rules, but double-check your exact route using Cathay Pacific’s baggage calculator.

See all Cathay Pacific checked bag policies.

easyJet

Checked bag weight (per bag) Checked bag size limit (per bag) 33 to 70.5 pounds; depends on how much you

purchase 108 linear inches or 275 linear centimeters

Checked luggage fee: EasyJet’s checked baggage fees start at 6.99 British pounds (about $9) for bags weighing 15 kilograms (33 pounds) and 9.49 pounds (about $12) for bags weighing 23 kilograms (50 pounds). Prices vary substantially across different flights, based on the route and time of booking, and the airline doesn’t offer a luggage calculator. The only way to check fees is to begin the booking process on the website — you’ll be able to see the baggage fees after you select your preferred flight.

See all easyJet checked bag policies.

Emirates

Checked bag weight limit (per bag) Checked bag size limit (per bag) 44 to 77 pounds; depends on ticket and destination of origin 59 to 118 linear inches; depends on destination

Checked luggage fee: Emirates flights typically include at least one item of checked luggage, although the airline’s policy varies depending on where the flight originates. For flights starting in North/South America or Africa, the piece concept applies: Economy special fares include one piece of luggage weighing up to 50 pounds; other economy tickets include two bags. For other flights (for example, from the Middle East to Europe), the weight concept applies. Here, you can check as many bags as you like within that limit: 44 pounds for special fares, 55 pounds for saver fares and 60 pounds for flex.

See all Emirates checked bag policies.

Iberia

Checked bag weight limit (per bag) Checked bag size limit (per bag) Usually 50 pounds, although the airline has a

cheaper option to add a bag weighing only 33

pounds 62 linear inches

Checked luggage fee: On trans-Atlantic flights, Iberia’s basic fare class does not include a bag, but all other fares include one checked bag of up to 50 pounds. For basic fares, fees for the first checked bag are 65 euros (about $70) if you purchase baggage online, or 70 euros (about $75) if you purchase it at the airport. The same fare rule applies for flights within Europe, but prices vary by destination. Use the baggage calculator on Iberia’s site to check fees for your specific flight.

See all Iberia checked bag policies.

KLM Royal Dutch Airlines

Checked bag weight limit (per bag) Checked bag size limit (per bag) 50 pounds 62 linear inches

Checked luggage fee: If you book a standard or flex ticket, one piece of checked luggage is included for all destinations. If you purchase a light ticket, you’ll have to pay. For trans-Atlantic flights, this is $75, although the light fare is not available on all trans-Atlantic routes. For other KLM routes, light fare baggage prices vary; use the airline’s baggage calculator to check the price.

See all KLM Royal Dutch Airlines checked bag policies.

Lufthansa

Checked bag weight limit (per bag) Checked bag size limit (per bag) 50 pounds 62 linear inches

Checked luggage fee: For most tickets, one piece of checked baggage is included, except on the economy light fare. For trans-Atlantic flights on the light fare, the first piece of checked baggage is 70 euros (about $75); the second costs 90 euros (about $95). Prices vary on other routes, so use Lufthansa’s baggage calculator to check the fees.

See all Lufthansa checked bag policies.

Norwegian

Checked bag weight limit (per bag) Checked bag size limit (per bag) 50 pounds 98 x 31 x 44 inches (length x height x width),

and no more than 118 inches in circumference

Checked luggage fee: If you purchase a LowFare ticket, no checked baggage is included; with the LowFare+ you get one piece, and two with the flex ticket. Unlike many airlines, Norwegian charges checked baggage fees on a per-flight basis — so, if you’re traveling with connecting flights, you’ll pay a baggage fee for each leg of the journey.

It’s cheaper to buy checked baggage online: In this case, you’ll pay $14 per leg on domestic flights in Norway and $17 to $39 per leg for international flights (mostly within Europe, as Norwegian no longer flies trans-Atlantic). If you pay at the airport, it’s a flat $50 for each leg.

See all Norwegian checked bag policies.

Qantas

Checked bag weight limit (per bag) Checked bag size limit (per bag) 50 to 70 pounds; depends on destination 62 linear inches

Checked luggage fee: All Qantas flights include at least one item of checked baggage, with weight limits depending on your route. If you want to check additional bags, it costs $300 per piece to North or South America, or $200 from North and South America. For Australian domestic flights, it’s $100; there’s also a $50 surcharge for pieces exceeding the domestic weight limit of 50 pounds.

See all Qantas checked bag policies.

Qatar Airways

Checked bag weight limit (per bag) Checked bag size limit (per bag) 50 to 110 pounds; depends on destination and fare class 62 linear inches

Checked luggage fee: All Qatar Airways flights include at least one piece of checked baggage. On flights to or from Africa and the Americas, one checked bag is included with the economy lite fare, and all other economy fares (classic, convenience and comfort) include two checked bags. For all other destinations, there are weight limits depending on your ticket type, rather than per-piece baggage limits. For all other destinations, the weight limit starts at 44 pounds for the lite fare. This increases to 55, 66, 77, 88 and 110 pounds for the classic, convenience, comfort, business and first class fares respectively.

See all Qatar Airways checked bag policies.

Ryanair

Checked bag weight limit (per bag) Checked bag size limit (per bag) 25 or 50 pounds, depending on which baggage size

you purchase 31 x 47 x 47 inches

Checked luggage fee: As a budget airline, Ryanair always charges for checked baggage. This starts at 9.49 euros ($10) for a 25-pound bag and 18.99 euros ($20) for a 50-pound bag, and goes up to 44.99 euros ($48) and 59.99 euros ($64) respectively, depending on your route and dates. These prices only apply if you pay for checked baggage while booking — prices go up if you add checked baggage to your booking online at a later date, and even more if you pay at the airport, to a maximum of 75 euros ($81) if you check your bag at the boarding gate.

Ryanair doesn’t offer a baggage calculator, so the only way to find specific baggage fees is to go through the booking process, although you can view the baggage fees without paying.

See all Ryanair checked bag policies.

Scandinavian Airlines (SAS)

Checked bag weight limit (per bag) Checked bag size limit (per bag) 50 pounds 62 linear inches

Checked luggage fee: If you book the SAS go smart, go bonus or plus smart fares, one checked bag is included; for the SAS plus pro and plus bonus fares, two bags are included. The SAS go light fare does not include checked baggage, although you can pay extra for it.

The fees for these bags vary by destination. For flights to or from Asia or North America, you’ll pay $75 per bag, or $105 if you add baggage less than 22 hours before departure. Within Europe, prices vary by destination and depending on how far in advance you purchase baggage. Fees range from $25 per bag for flights within Scandinavia, up to $85 for flights to southern Europe, if you wait until the last minute. Check the SAS full online price list for details.

See all Scandinavian Airlines checked bag policies.

Singapore Airlines

Checked bag weight limit (per bag) Checked bag size limit (per bag) 55 to 66 pounds; depends on destination 62 linear inches

Checked luggage fee: Singapore Airlines has two different sets of baggage rules: the piece concept and the weight concept. The piece concept applies to flights to and from Canada and the U.S. — all economy passengers are entitled to two pieces of checked luggage for free. The weight concept applies to all other Singapore Airlines flights. For these flights, you can check multiple bags as long as you don’t exceed an overall weight limit. This starts at 55 pounds for the lite and value economy class tickets, and goes up to 66 pounds for standard and flexi economy tickets.

See all Singapore Airlines checked bag policies.

Turkish Airlines

Checked bag weight limit (per bag) Checked bag size limit (per bag) 33 pounds (short haul) to 50 pounds (long haul) 62 linear inches

Checked luggage fee: All Turkish Airlines tickets to and from the U.S. include one checked bag for free. Long-haul international flights generally include at least one checked bag, while rules vary for shorter international and Turkish domestic flights, with some routes including only a smaller 33-pound bag, and some (particularly to Europe) not including checked luggage. If baggage isn’t included, you can purchase more online; prices can vary widely. The best way to determine the cost is to input your dates and destinations on the Turkish Airlines website to find out more.

See all Turkish Airlines checked bag policies.

Virgin Atlantic

Checked bag weight limit (per bag) Checked bag size limit (per bag) 50 pounds 81 linear inches

Checked luggage fee: All Virgin Atlantic tickets include one checked bag, and sometimes two bags on routes including the U.K. or U.S. to Nigeria, India or Pakistan; the U.K. to Australia; and the U.S. to South Africa, Senegal or Ghana. However, if you’re flying economy light, bags are not included. In this case, the first checked bag costs $75.

See all Virgin Atlantic checked bag policies.

Vueling

Checked bag weight limit (per bag) Checked bag size limit (per bag) At least 33 pounds; depends on what option you select during booking 62 linear inches

Checked luggage fee: This budget airline only includes checked baggage if you book a Fly Grande ticket, or certain Fly bundled tickets, in which case you can check one 55-pound item. Otherwise, you’ll have to pay. Prices start at 10 euros (about $11) for a 33-pound bag, but you also have the option of 44-, 55- and 66-pound bags — prices are more expensive for these, with the heaviest bags starting at 25 euros (about $27). Prices vary by destination, and the only way to check these is by starting the reservation process, although you can view the baggage fees without paying.

It’s cheaper to add baggage online before you travel — if you wait until you’re at the airport, you’ll only have the option of a 55-pound bag with prices starting at 50 euros (about $54).

See all Vueling checked bag policies.

WestJet

Checked bag weight limit (per bag) Checked bag size limit (per bag) 50 pounds 62 linear inches

Checked luggage fee: Checked luggage is only included for free if you book an EconoFlex class ticket or higher (except for flights to Asia, where the Econo ticket also includes one piece of checked baggage). EconoFlex tickets include one item, while more expensive tickets like Premium and PremiumFlex include two.

If you book Econo or UltraBasic class tickets, you’ll have to pay, and prices are more expensive for UltraBasic tickets. Within the U.S., Canada, Mexico and the Caribbean, expect to pay between $35 and $54 Canadian dollars ($25 to $39), depending on ticket type and destination. For Europe, it’s between $35 and $89 Canadian dollars ($25 to $64); if you’ve purchased UltraBasic tickets, bag fees are more expensive. For Asia, only UltraBasic needs to purchase checked luggage, at a fee ranging from $75 to $89 Canadian dollars ($54 to $64). Not all fees are published on WestJet’s site, so you need to begin the reservation process to check them, but it’s still possible to view the fees without paying.

See all WestJet checked bag policies.

Why Trust U.S. News Travel

Tim Forster has moved between continents twice, and traveled many more times on work and leisure trips, so he knows the ins and outs of how baggage rules vary between different airlines and routes. He used his personal experience and research skills to write this article.

You might also be interested in:

— The Best Checked Luggage

— The Best Luggage Sets

— The Best Airline Rewards Programs

— The Best International Travel Insurance

— The Trick to Finding Cheap Flights

More from U.S. News

The Best Checked Luggage of 2024, Tested by Editors

The 7 Best Luggage Sets for 2024, Tested & Reviewed

Carry-on Luggage Size and Weight Limits by Airline

Checked Luggage Sizes by Airline for 2025 originally appeared on usnews.com