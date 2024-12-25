Carpets Vs. Hardwood: What’s Best for Your Home?

If your home’s flooring could use a refresh, you may be torn between carpet and hardwood. Both are traditional options…

Benefits of Carpet

If you love bold colors, then carpet may be a better choice for you. Holly Badertscher, executive vice president of merchandising at Empire Today, says, “When you go with carpet, you get a wide range of color choices.”

To be clear, you don’t have to go bold with carpet. If a neutral tone suits your style, so be it. The point is that you have options.

Carpet is also a great way to add texture to any room in your home. You could choose a softer carpet or a firmer one, depending on your preferences.

Another benefit of carpet? It just plain feels great.

“Carpet is best for comfort,” Badertscher says.?”If you spend a lot of time standing, sitting or even lying on the floor with kids and pets, carpet can create a warm, cushioned surface.”?For this reason, it’s particularly ideal for spaces like bedrooms, nurseries and dens.

Carpet can also be quite durable. “Today’s carpets have advancements in durability to inhibit matting and crushing, providing many options that are suitable for active households,” says Badertscher.

Finally, there’s the cost. “Carpet can be more affordable than hardwood flooring, both in terms of material and installation,” Badertscher says. “Many of today’s carpets have limited lifetime wear warranties.”

Of course, the cost of any flooring will hinge on the specific type you choose. Home improvement company and information network Angi puts the average cost per square foot of carpet at $3 to $11. By contrast, Angi says the average cost of hardwood is $6 to $12 per square foot. If you choose a very high-end carpet, you may not save that much money compared to the cost of a more moderately priced hardwood.

Drawbacks of Carpet

There’s lots to love about carpet flooring, but make sure you know what you’re getting into. Carpet is generally easy to clean, says Badertscher. However, you do risk the occasional stain that could be more challenging.

Carpet can also be more time-consuming than hardwood to maintain. “Carpet can trap dirt and pet hair, so if you have pets or small children, regular vacuuming and cleaning is important,” says Badertscher.

In addition to regular vacuuming, Badertscher recommends a deep cleaning every 12 to 18 months to remove dirt and dust.

Benefits of Hardwood

One thing hardwood definitely has going for it is visual appeal. “Hardwood floors create a clean, sophisticated environment and can elevate the overall aesthetic of your home,” says Badertscher.

And unlike carpet, dirt doesn’t get trapped in hardwood so easily, making your floors fairly easy to clean. You may find it takes a lot less time to sweep hardwood than it does to vacuum carpet.

Also, “hardwoods generally resist wear better than carpet,” Badertscher says. You might spend less on carpet initially, but think about how often you’ll have to replace it.

Badertscher says hardwood flooring performs well in high-traffic zones like hallways, kitchens and living rooms. However, hardwood can also be an elegant addition to a master bedroom. And using it in that setting gives you a chance to play around with decorative elements like rugs, as well as different textures.

Drawbacks of Hardwood

While hardwood may be pretty durable overall, it can get scratched easily — and those scratches can be hard to hide. In that situation, suddenly, an elegant floor can turn into an eyesore. Unfortunately, replacing or refinishing hardwood isn’t necessarily an inexpensive prospect.

“Hardwood floors can scratch more easily if you have large or active pets in comparison to carpet,” Badertscher says.

There’s also your physical comfort to consider. “Hardwood floors can feel cold underfoot, especially in winter months, unless paired with rugs,” says Badertscher.

Then there’s the noise factor. Carpet does a great job of masking the sound of stomping feet. Hardwood doesn’t offer that benefit, making it a less optimal choice for the upper level of your home.

Badertscher also warns that with hardwood you have to be careful to maintain a moderate indoor temperature to avoid damage to your flooring over time. “Since hardwood floors are manufactured of natural wood, they can expand and contract when subjected to extreme interior room temperature fluctuations, leaving the risk of gapping of planks on the floor,”?she says.

Finally, hardwood tends to be more expensive than carpet. However, if cost isn’t an issue, there’s a value to choosing hardwood. “Hardwood flooring may often be more expensive upfront but can last for decades with proper care,” she says.

Considerations to Help You Decide

Choosing between carpet and hardwood isn’t easy, so Badertscher suggests asking yourself these questions to help arrive at a decision.

— What budget are you working with? Carpets are generally more affordable, but hardwood flooring may offer more longevity, says Badertscher.

— What does your household makeup look like? Badertscher warns that carpet is notorious for trapping dirt and odors. If you have pets at home, hardwood may be a better choice. That said, hardwood is also prone to scratches. If you have pets, you’ll need to commit to keeping their nails trimmed.

— What’s the climate where you live? Hardwood flooring doesn’t offer the warmth and comfort of carpet, Badertscher explains. You may prefer carpet for those long, cold winters.

— How important is resale value? If your goal is to get the most resale value, hardwood generally wins.

Also, consider how long you plan to stay in your home. “For a long-term investment, hardwood might be the better choice,” says Badertscher. “For a more budget-friendly option, carpet could be ideal.”

