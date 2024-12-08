8 Standout College Marching Bands

Distinctive college marching bands Being in a college marching band is not just about playing an instrument. Performances involve physicality…

Being in a college marching band is not just about playing an instrument. Performances involve physicality and synchronization, which stem from hours of practice each week. Here’s a look at eight college marching bands with lengthy histories and long-standing traditions. And these marching bands don’t just perform at home football games. Many have appeared in television shows, commercials or movies, and have performed at bowl games, music festivals, major award shows and presidential inaugurations. The audition process for each marching band varies per college or university, so it’s important for prospective members to do their own research.

Bowling Green State University (OH)

The Falcon Marching Band originated in the early 1920s and is the largest student organization at Bowling Green State University in Ohio, according to its website. At 425 members for the 2024-2025 season, it’s also considered one of the biggest collegiate bands in the U.S. The band performs at football games, concerts, fairs, parades and regional marching band shows, among other university, national and worldwide events. The Falcon Marching Band is considered an academic course and all members must be registered. Prospective members interested in drumline, color guard and twirler spots must audition.

What makes the Falcon Marching Band unique? “Bowling Green’s marching band is unique compared to others just because of the sense of belonging that it instills,” says senior Elijah Reynolds, a trombone section leader. “Even with (about) 420 people this year, it still feels like we’re all very close to each other. Everybody is part of this big family.”

Florida A&M University

The history of Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University’s marching band dates back to the early 1900s. The nickname “Marching 100” stemmed from new director William P. Foster’s desire to grow the band from 16 to 100 members after World War II. He served as director for 52 years, the longest tenure in FAMU’s history, according to its website. The historically Black university’s marching band has appeared in films, commercials and documentaries, and has performed at NFL Super Bowls and presidential inaugural parades. Middle and high school students can improve their marching and music skills at the annual Marching 100 summer band camp.

What makes the Marching 100 unique? “Musicality is probably our number one priority in comparison to most things,” says senior and piccolo player Amiyah Crenshaw. “Everything will come naturally. But if we don’t have good musicians, then we won’t have a good band. So we prioritize fundamentals more on the front end.”

Ohio State University

The Ohio State University Marching Band is the largest among just a few all-brass and percussion collegiate bands in the U.S. and possibly the world, according to its website. The band has many traditions, including a ramp entrance created in 1928. Twenty minutes before kickoff, the percussion section exits the tunnel first to “Buckeye Battle Cry.” Band members practice an average of 20-30 hours per week during football season and must report six hours before the start of home games. The tryout process includes a music and marching audition for which students must memorize four songs.

What makes the Ohio State University Marching Band unique? “The Monday before every performance, we have challenges” for marching positions, says Crosbee Lisser, a member of the mellophone section. “That’s where we have alternates and they have to challenge every Monday. Alternates are also full-fledged members of the band. … So I think that also keeps band members on their toes and to work hard.”

Purdue University (IN)

The All-American Marching Band of Purdue University in Indiana was established in 1886. Since then, the band has had many firsts, including breaking military rank to create a formation, becoming an annual part of the Indianapolis 500 race and marching in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade as a Big Ten school. AAMB attends every home game and travels to festivals and concerts worldwide. The band boasts the world’s largest drum, which was created out of maple wood in 1921 and weighs 315 pounds. Potential members attend a weeklong camp as part of their audition.

What makes the All-American Marching Band unique? “We do things like dressing up for Halloween rehearsal,” says senior Faith Allison, trumpet section leader. “We have Trumpet Thanksgiving, Trumpet Christmas. Just the way that we wear our uniforms with pride and knowing that we’re a part of something that’s been going on for so long, something that so many people have been dedicated to.”

Texas A&M University

The Fightin’ Texas Aggie Band — in which all members are part of the Corps of Cadets — is the largest military marching band in the U.S. and one of the most traveled, according to Texas A&M University’s website. The band was established in 1894 and plays at all home football games and some away games, parades, and inaugurations for Texas governors and U.S. presidents. Students interested in joining must have marching band and high school music experience, and pass an audition.

What makes the Fightin’ Texas Aggie Band unique? “It’s pretty much the only large military marching band left in the nation, as far as I understand it now,” says Tristan Lanclos, a senior and band commander. “We all live together. … We wake up and run around and work and function together in a military structure. What that does is it creates a sense of camaraderie that you just can’t get in other places.”

University of Notre Dame (IN)

The University of Notre Dame’s marching band, the Band of the Fighting Irish, held its first performance four years after the Indiana school was founded in 1842 — making it the oldest college band in continuous existence in the U.S., according to its website. The band has played at every home football game since the first one in 1887 and occasionally at away games and bowl games. On game days, the band meets for breakfast before marching around campus to wake up other students and performing a concert on the steps of Bond Hall.

What makes the Band of the Fighting Irish unique? “We don’t have a competitive environment,” says Halle Keane, a senior and band president. “When you are a really excellent player, you get the chance to shine and there are ways for you to stand out. When your strength is maybe not playing your instrument, but it’s something like marching, that is also very valuable.”

University of Southern California

Nicknamed “Hollywood’s Band,” the Trojan Marching Band at the University of Southern California was organized in 1880 and has appeared in many films and TV and award shows, including being slimed at the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards and featured in Olivia Rodrigo’s “Sour Prom” concert film. While the band — which was directed by Arthur C. Bartner for 51 years until his retirement in 2020 — serves an important role at football games, it also supports other sports. It has performed with celebrities over the years, such as Fleetwood Mac, Henry Mancini, Diana Ross, Slash and Jason Derulo. Prospective members don’t need prior music or marching experience.

What makes the Trojan Marching Band unique? “We’re not very military-regimented like some marching bands,” says graduate student and drum major Samuel Perez III. “We kind of fit into the fabric of what is Los Angeles. Every performance is its own show, its own production.”

University of Wisconsin–Madison

Created in 1885, the University of Wisconsin Marching Band has a history of traditions. Some include band banquet, the “On, Wisconsin!” Finale — in which the fight song is performed after the final home halftime show of the football season — and Fifth Quarter, when thousands of fans stay after the game to watch the band perform one more time. The band has appeared 10 times at the Rose Bowl and performed across the country and world. Prospective members are not required to have high school or other previous marching band experience.

What makes the UW Marching Band unique? “We have a lot of fun traditions and I think the energy is something that’s really unique,” says Caleb Monge, a junior and drum major. “We do the Fifth Quarter. … That’s something that is really unique to the Wisconsin band. It’s definitely kind of an old school unique flair that we get to enjoy, which is pretty fun.”

