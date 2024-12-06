6 Ways to Spotlight Your Fireplace

During the heart of winter, there’s nothing like cozying up next to a fireplace with a warm mug of tea…

While you may be inclined to treat your fireplace the same you would your dishwasher or fridge, the reality is that fireplaces offer so much more opportunity for unique design. They’re a feature worth calling attention to. Here are a few ways to spotlight your home’s fireplace.

1. Create an Accent Wall Around It

Some homeowners may be content with their fireplaces simply blending in. But Denise Sciametta, general manager of retail showrooms for Nemo Tile + Stone in New York, says a fireplace gives you an opportunity to play around with fun design elements, like an accent wall.

Sciametta recommends large-format tile or porcelain slabs as one option for creating an accent wall. Or consider a pop of color to add some drama. With an accent wall, “the traditional fireplace has been elevated and transformed from a backdrop for artwork to the work of art itself,” she says.

2. Surround It With Stone Veneer

There’s nothing like the look of stone to add class and elegance to a fireplace. Plus, many homeowners like the idea of incorporating an outdoor element inside the house.

Kriss Swint, director of marketing communications and design lead at Westlake Royal Building Products in Columbus, Ohio, says, “A stone veneer fireplace is an eye-catching way to incorporate unique, nature-inspired hues and textures. Evocative of the outdoors, stone veneer can be used to give a fireplace a facelift or make it a focal point, elevating the look and feel of a room and creating a more inviting living area.”

As a benefit, stone veneer is lighter than natural stone, says Swint. That makes it both easier and faster to install.

3. Put It Outdoors

It’s common to picture a fireplace as an indoor element. But Aaron Brundage, director of operations at System Pavers in Aurora, Colorado, has noticed an uptick in homeowners looking to install fireplaces outdoors.

“As more and more homeowners discover the benefits of having a fully functional outdoor living space, we’ve seen an upsurge in fireplaces paired with televisions for a space perfect for getting together with friends to watch the big game or catch up on favorite shows,” he says.

If pairing an outdoor fireplace with a TV isn’t your thing, you can focus on different aesthetics to elevate your exterior.

“As a natural focal point for your yard, an outdoor fireplace can make stunning centerpiece,” says Brundage. “Consider embellishing yours with seasonal decor such as fall foliage or holiday garland.”

Brundage says you can also set up seating that centers on your outdoor fireplace to make it even more of a focal point. “By thoughtfully arranging patio furniture or using hardscape to create built-in benches and sitting walls, you can create a more integrated look and an intimate atmosphere,” he says.

4. Install a Floating Mantel

Many people are used to larger mantels that can sometimes seem obtrusive. That’s why Joyce Huston of Lexington, Kentucky, lead interior designer at Decorilla, is a big fan of floating mantels, where a shelf or beam is installed above a fireplace and almost appears to cling to the wall without support.

“I love the clean and modern look of a chunky wooden beam as a floating mantel,” she says. “It’s a trend I’m seeing more and more.”

Plus, a floating mantel allows you to place photos or other decorative items above your fireplace for a customized look. And you can work with different lighting, says Huston, to highlight your setup. She recently installed LED strip lighting behind a floating mantel for a gorgeous glow.

5. Surround It With Asymmetrical Built-Ins

Gone are the days when living rooms, dens and great rooms — spaces that commonly feature a fireplace — need to look uniform. Huston likes to play around with asymmetrical designs for a more customized look. And she says that with a fireplace at the center, you have a lot of choices.

“Instead of matching bookshelves on both sides, I’ve been playing with asymmetrical designs,” she says. “Maybe floating shelves on one side and a reading nook on the other.”

6. Choose Unique Materials

Although stone can be popular for fireplaces, Huston encourages homeowners to think outside the box. “I’m seeing a trend toward using unexpected materials,” she says. One option, for example, is sleek metal panels.

Overall, Huston says, “the key is to make the fireplace reflect the homeowner’s style while being a focal point in the room.”

