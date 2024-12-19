32 Colleges With the Highest Median SAT Scores

SAT scores can be important in college admissions decisions. Colleges generally continue to place less emphasis on standardized test scores…

SAT scores can be important in college admissions decisions.

Colleges generally continue to place less emphasis on standardized test scores than they did up until 2020. They have instead increased focus on other factors in the admissions process such as GPA, course rigor, extracurricular activities, essays and letters of recommendation. Despite the prevalence of test-optional and test-blind policies, many admissions experts suggest students still take the SAT or ACT if the school accepts scores — unless there are financial or logistical barriers — because it can be a positive addition to their application. Among data reported by colleges to U.S. News in an annual survey, the following 32 schools boasted the highest composite median SAT reading and math scores for fall 2023 entrants. Score submissions at these schools ranged from 25% to 83%, meaning many new entrants submitted ACT scores, scores from an alternative exam or no standardized test scores at all. Test policies are subject to change, so applicants should refer to a school’s website for updated admission requirements. Colleges that did not report composite scores on a 1600 scale were excluded from this list.

Boston College (MA)

Median SAT score: 1490

New entrants who submitted SAT scores: 28%

Testing policy: Test-optional

U.S. News rank: 37 (tie), National Universities

Learn more about Boston College.

Case Western Reserve University (OH)

Median SAT score: 1490

New entrants who submitted SAT scores: 43%

Testing policy: Test-optional

U.S. News rank: 51 (tie), National Universities

Learn more about Case Western Reserve University.

University of Southern California

Median SAT score: 1490

New entrants who submitted SAT scores: 32%

Testing policy: Test-optional

U.S. News rank: 27 (tie), National Universities

Learn more about the University of Southern California.

Vassar College (NY)

Median SAT score: 1490

New entrants who submitted SAT scores: 26%

Testing policy: Test-optional

U.S. News rank: 12 (tie), National Liberal Arts Colleges

Learn more about Vassar College.

Washington and Lee University (VA)

Median SAT score: 1490

New entrants who submitted SAT scores: 27%

Testing policy: Test-optional but recommended

U.S. News rank: 19 (tie), National Liberal Arts Colleges

Learn more about Washington and Lee University.

Barnard College (NY)

Median SAT score: 1500

New entrants who submitted SAT scores: 33%

Testing policy: Test-optional

U.S. News rank: 14 (tie), National Liberal Arts Colleges

Learn more about Barnard College.

Carleton College (MN)

Median SAT score: 1500

New entrants who submitted SAT scores: 31%

Testing policy: Test-optional

U.S. News rank: 8 (tie), National Liberal Arts Colleges

Learn more about Carleton College.

Claremont McKenna College (CA)

Median SAT score: 1500

New entrants who submitted SAT scores: 29%

Testing policy: Test-optional

U.S. News rank: 8 (tie), National Liberal Arts Colleges

Learn more about Claremont McKenna College.

Emory University (GA)

Median SAT score: 1500

New entrants who submitted SAT scores: 42%

Testing policy: Test-optional

U.S. News rank: 24 (tie), National Universities

Learn more about Emory University.

Tufts University (MA)

Median SAT score: 1500

New entrants who submitted SAT scores: 36%

Testing policy: Test-optional

U.S. News rank: 37 (tie), National Universities

Learn more about Tufts University.

University of Notre Dame (IN)

Median SAT score: 1500

New entrants who submitted SAT scores: 29%

Testing policy: Test-optional

U.S. News rank: 18 (tie), National Universities

Learn more about the University of Notre Dame.

Bowdoin College (ME)

Median SAT score: 1510

New entrants who submitted SAT scores: 37%

Testing policy: Test-optional

U.S. News rank: 5 (tie), National Liberal Arts Colleges

Learn more about Bowdoin College.

Wellesley College (MA)

Median SAT score: 1510

New entrants who submitted SAT scores: 42%

Testing policy: Test-optional

U.S. News rank: 7, National Liberal Arts Colleges

Learn more about Wellesley College.

Amherst College (MA)

Median SAT score: 1520

New entrants who submitted SAT scores: 38%

Testing policy: Test-optional

U.S. News rank: 2, National Liberal Arts Colleges

Learn more about Amherst College.

Cornell University (NY)

Median SAT score: 1520

New entrants who submitted SAT scores: 37%

Testing policy: Test-optional

U.S. News rank: 11 (tie), National Universities

Learn more about Cornell University.

Harvey Mudd College (CA)

Median SAT score: 1520

New entrants who submitted SAT scores: 51%

Testing policy: Test-optional

U.S. News rank: 12 (tie), National Liberal Arts Colleges

Learn more about Harvey Mudd College.

New York University

Median SAT score: 1520

New entrants who submitted SAT scores: 27%

Testing policy: Test-optional but recommended

U.S. News rank: 30 (tie), National Universities

Learn more about New York University.

Franklin W. Olin College of Engineering (MA)

Median SAT score: 1530

New entrants who submitted SAT scores: Data not reported

Testing policy: Test-optional

U.S. News rank: 2, Engineering Programs

Learn more about Franklin W. Olin College of Engineering.

Northwestern University (IL)

Median SAT score: 1530

New entrants who submitted SAT scores: 50%

Testing policy: Test-optional

U.S. News rank: 6 (tie), National Universities

Learn more about Northwestern University.

Brown University (RI)

Median SAT score: 1540

New entrants who submitted SAT scores: 54%

Testing policy: Required

U.S. News rank: 13 (tie), National Universities

Learn more about Brown University.

Carnegie Mellon University (PA)

Median SAT score: 1540

New entrants who submitted SAT scores: 51%

Testing policy: Test-optional

U.S. News rank: 21 (tie), National Universities

Learn more about Carnegie Mellon University.

Dartmouth College (NH)

Median SAT score: 1540

New entrants who submitted SAT scores: 43%

Testing policy: Required

U.S. News rank: 15 (tie), National Universities

Learn more about Dartmouth College.

Princeton University (NJ)

Median SAT score: 1540

New entrants who submitted SAT scores: 57%

Testing policy: Test-optional

U.S. News rank: 1, National Universities

Learn more about Princeton University.

Rice University (TX)

Median SAT score: 1540

New entrants who submitted SAT scores: 50%

Testing policy: Test-optional but recommended

U.S. News rank: 18 (tie), National Universities

Learn more about Rice University.

Stanford University (CA)

Median SAT score: 1540

New entrants who submitted SAT scores: 47%

Testing policy: Test-optional

U.S. News rank: 4, National Universities

Learn more about Stanford University.

University of Pennsylvania

Median SAT score: 1540

New entrants who submitted SAT scores: 51%

Testing policy: Test-optional

U.S. News rank: 10, National Universities

Learn more about the University of Pennsylvania.

Vanderbilt University (TN)

Median SAT score: 1540

New entrants who submitted SAT scores: 25%

Testing policy: Test-optional

U.S. News rank: 18 (tie), National Universities

Learn more about Vanderbilt University.

Washington University in St. Louis (MO)

Median SAT score: 1540

New entrants who submitted SAT scores: 29%

Testing policy: Test-optional

U.S. News rank: 21 (tie), National Universities

Learn more about Washington University in St. Louis.

Yale University (CT)

Median SAT score: 1540

New entrants who submitted SAT scores: 56%

Testing policy: Test-flexible

U.S. News rank: 5, National Universities

Learn more about Yale University.

Duke University (NC)

Median SAT score: 1550

New entrants who submitted SAT scores: 47%

Testing policy: Test-optional

U.S. News rank: 6 (tie), National Universities

Learn more about Duke University.

Johns Hopkins University (MD)

Median SAT score: 1550

New entrants who submitted SAT scores: 41%

Testing policy: Test-optional

U.S. News rank: 6 (tie), National Universities

Learn more about Johns Hopkins University.

Massachusetts Institute of Technology

Median SAT score: 1550

New entrants who submitted SAT scores: 83%

Testing policy: Required

U.S. News rank: 2, National Universities

Learn more about Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

Find the best college for you.

Get more information about how to choose a college, and check out the complete rankings of the Best Colleges to find the school that’s best for you. Sign up for U.S. News College Compass to access score breakdowns and averages at all U.S. News-ranked schools. For more advice and information on how to select a college, connect with U.S. News Education on X/Twitter and Facebook.

Schools with highest SAT scores for admitted students

— Duke University (NC): 1550

— Johns Hopkins University (MD): 1550

— Massachusetts Institute of Technology: 1550

— Brown University (RI): 1540

— Carnegie Mellon University (PA): 1540

— Dartmouth College (NH): 1540

— Princeton University (NJ): 1540

— Rice University (TX): 1540

— Stanford University (CA): 1540

— University of Pennsylvania: 1540

— Vanderbilt University (TN): 1540

— Washington University in St. Louis (MO): 1540

— Yale University (CT): 1540

— Franklin W. Olin College of Engineering (MA): 1530

— Northwestern University (IL): 1530

— Amherst College (MA): 1520

— Cornell University (NY): 1520

— Harvey Mudd College (CA): 1520

— New York University: 1520

— Bowdoin College (ME): 1510

— Wellesley College (MA): 1510

— Barnard College (NY): 1500

— Carleton College (MN): 1500

— Claremont McKenna College (CA): 1500

— Emory University (GA): 1500

— Tufts University (MA): 1500

— University of Notre Dame (IN): 1500

— Boston College: 1490

— Case Western Reserve University (OH): 1490

— University of Southern California: 1490

— Vassar College (NY): 1490

— Washington and Lee University (VA): 1490

More from U.S. News

The SAT Has Changed: Here’s What to Know

When to Take the SAT, ACT

Some Colleges Are Requiring Test Scores Again: What it Means for Applicants

32 Colleges With the Highest Median SAT Scores originally appeared on usnews.com

Update 12/20/24: This story was published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.