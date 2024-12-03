3 Truly All-Inclusive Resorts in Florida

Yes, there are all-inclusive resorts in Florida (and other destinations in the U.S.), albeit very few and typically pricier than…

Yes, there are all-inclusive resorts in Florida (and other destinations in the U.S.), albeit very few and typically pricier than their counterparts in the Caribbean and Mexico.

Read on to discover the truly all-inclusive resorts in Florida.

Bungalows Key Largo: Key Largo

This adults-only all-inclusive resort features 135 private waterfront and garden bungalows with bougainvillea-covered verandas, soaking tubs and outdoor garden showers. All-inclusive rates at Bungalows Key Largo cover unlimited dining, top-shelf alcoholic beverage options and nonalcoholic drinks at five restaurants. You can also enjoy complimentary cocktails and small bites while relaxing poolside. Dinner at Bogie & Bacall’s, the resort’s fine dining venue, comes with an additional charge for those staying less than four nights.

Rates at this all-inclusive Florida resort also cover access to yoga classes, water sports equipment like paddleboards and kayaks, Peloton equipment at the fitness center, and special events such as trivia and karaoke. For additional fees, guests can float on a tiki boat, enjoy a sunset cruise, go fishing or diving, or even try island-hopping by seaplane. Treatments at the Zen Garden Spa — which features Himalayan salt treatment and eucalyptus steam rooms among other amenities — come at an added cost as well. Recent guests praise everything about this Key Largo hotel, considered one of the best resorts in the Florida Keys.

Address: 99010 Overseas Highway, Key Largo, FL 33037

Little Palm Island Resort & Spa: Little Torch Key

The Little Palm Island Resort & Spa is another top adults-only resort in the Florida Keys. This Relais & Châteaux property is located on a private island, where thatched-roof suites with ocean views as well as indoor and/or outdoor showers await couples in search of romance. While the resort is undeniably expensive, previous guests say it’s well worth the cost. Daily rates include motor yacht transfers to the island, welcome cocktails and staff gratuities, as well as other amenities ranging from a swimming pool to rentals for kayaks, paddleboards and sailboats.

For an all-inclusive resort experience, couples can book the “Culinary Indulgence” package (with a minimum two-night stay), which covers daily breakfast, a daily three-course lunch and a four-course dinner each evening. Those who opt for this package will also receive a bottle of Champagne upon arrival to the resort and a nightly $100 spa credit per person. Alcoholic beverages, however, are an additional cost. For an extra-special experience, book a day trip to Dry Tortugas National Park via seaplane.

Address: 28500 Overseas Highway, Little Torch Key, FL 33042

Pritikin Longevity Center: Miami

If you’ve been looking for inspiration to launch a fitness journey and improve your overall health, now’s your chance. For a total reset of the mind and body, book a two-week wellness vacation at this all-inclusive Florida resort (shorter stays come at a premium). Located in Miami, Pritikin Longevity Center’s program focuses on individual health concerns, immersing guests in education about nutritious dining and psychological well-being.

All healthy meals, drinks and snacks are included in rates. Visitors — who have called Pritikin “life-changing” — also get access to Fit3D Body Scans, nutrition consultations, private physician consultations, cooking classes, workshops on weight loss, exercise classes and more. Each of the property’s beautiful rooms and suites has a view of the gardens. During free time, travelers can enjoy the pools and spa services.

Address: 8755 NW 36th St., Miami, FL 33178

Update 12/18/24: This article was published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.