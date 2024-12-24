24 Top Things to Do in Indiana

When you think of the Hoosier State, race cars and corn might be top of mind, but Indiana is host…

When you think of the Hoosier State, race cars and corn might be top of mind, but Indiana is host to so much more. This sports hub is home to the annual Indianapolis 500, the NCAA headquarters and multiple professional teams; it’s also known for its love of basketball. But the state also boasts many prestigious universities, charming Midwestern towns, world-class museums, natural attractions and beautiful rolling hills as you head south. Here are all the things that make Indiana worth a visit.

University of Notre Dame: South Bend

From the Golden Dome to Notre Dame Stadium, the University of Notre Dame is recognized around the world. You can book a guided tour or choose to do a self-guided visit. Begin at the Basilica of the Sacred Heart, then take in the serene setting at the Grotto of Our Lady of Lourdes. Nearby, the Log Chapel is a replica of the original chapel where the university was founded by Father Sorin in 1842. If time permits, you can follow the walking paths around St. Mary’s Lake and St. Joseph’s Lake for picturesque vistas. Snap a selfie or some photos of the Golden Dome of the Main Building.

For lunch or some refreshment, stop into LaFortune Student Center. Don’t miss a stop at Clarke Memorial Fountain, which honors veterans, or the Hesburgh Library, with its famous 14-story exterior mural “The Word of Life” (commonly known as “Touchdown Jesus”). The reflecting pool and green areas around the library are popular gathering places especially on game days. One of the iconic experiences on this college campus is a football game at Notre Dame Stadium. You’ll get to experience the vibrant atmosphere with tailgating and fans from around the globe. If you aren’t able to score a ticket, Notre Dame Stadium tours are available on select dates.

Opened in late 2023, the Raclin Murphy Museum of Art is a must-see — and free to visit. The 70,000-square-foot campus museum has more than 30,000 works of art, 23 galleries, a teaching gallery, object study areas, a chapel and a cafe. The museum’s 9-acre outdoor extension, Charles B. Hayes Family Sculpture Park, also has green space and contemporary sculptures. For accommodations at Notre Dame, Morris Inn is one of the top college hotels, thanks in part to its luxurious setting directly on the university’s campus. Recent guests praise its location within walking distance of everything on campus, the food at the on-site restaurant and the comfortable rooms.

Indianapolis

While Indianapolis may not be as well known as Midwestern cities like Chicago and Detroit, Indiana’s capital city offers cultural attractions, sporting events and green spaces to explore — not to mention the world’s largest single-day sporting event, the Indy 500.

Sports enthusiasts may want to plan a visit during the football season to experience an Indianapolis Colts game at Lucas Oil Stadium. The NCAA Hall of Champions is a two-level destination with exhibits that give insight into what it takes to play sports at the college level, trivia challenges, team rankings and artifacts; the second level features interactive sports simulators and a retro gymnasium from the 1930s. In the summer months, baseball fans can head to Victory Field, a top minor league ballpark, to catch an Indianapolis Indians game (the Triple-A affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates).

Get a taste of art deco architecture and history by staying at Bottleworks Hotel. Once part of the largest Coca-Cola bottling plant in the world, the building was transformed into a luxury boutique hotel with distinctive art, original architecture and restored terrazzo floors. The traveler-favorite Ironworks Hotel Indy is infused with locally inspired industrial charm, including brick walls, expansive windows, tufted leather furniture and reclaimed wood accents. Recent guests say they enjoy the hotel’s multiple dining options, staff and location, situated around 10 miles north of downtown Indianapolis.

The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis

This five-level museum has 13 major indoor galleries and the outdoor 7.5-acre Riley Children’s Health Sports Legends Experience with sports and health-focused activities. The largest children’s museum in the world is situated on 30 acres with a range of programs, a collection of more than 130,000 artifacts and specimens (the biggest of any youth museum), and permanent and visiting exhibits. Children of all ages can visit the Dinosphere to experience the sights, sounds and smells of the Cretaceous period. Dinosphere must-sees include the “Leonardo: The Mummified Dinosaur” exhibit, the Paleo Prep Lab and the dinosaur art gallery.

Throughout the museum, your kids can see a re-creation of the International Space Station, hop aboard a 35-foot-long steam locomotive, immerse themselves in replica archaeological sites, climb inside an authentic 2000 IndyCar, and venture to modern-day Greece through a cultural exhibit. Recent visitors say the museum was enjoyable for the entire family and that visitors should plan to spend the entire day here exploring the wide range of exhibits.

Address: 3000 N. Meridian St., Indianapolis, IN 46208

White River State Park: Indianapolis

Located in downtown Indianapolis, White River State Park stretches across 250 acres with green spaces, art, trails, trees and water features. The 3-mile loop of the Canal Walk has a waterfront setting with restaurants, gondola rides, pedal boats and bicycle rentals. The park is home to the Indiana State Museum and Historic Sites; the NCAA Hall of Champions; a children’s maze; and other features. While at White River State Park, you can also take in a performance at the Everwise Amphitheater, see a minor league baseball game at Victory Field or just relax in the outdoor setting.

Follow the Studebaker-Bendix Heritage Trail

South Bend was once the home of both Studebaker and Bendix Corporation, with both manufacturing companies contributing to the growth of the area. Visitors can delve into the historical impact of the two companies along the Studebaker-Bendix Heritage Trail with stops at key sites, including the Studebaker National Museum. This 55,000-square-foot facility has three levels of exhibits dedicated to the design, innovation and cultural impact of automobiles. Here, you can see the largest collection of U.S. presidential carriages in the world, including the barouche carriage Lincoln used to get to the Ford Theater the night of his assassination and McKinley’s Studebaker Phaeton.

At South Bend International Airport, displays in the upper level depict Vincent Bendix’s early contributions to aviation history, including the Bendix Trophy — awarded for an annual aircraft race from Los Angeles to Cleveland, which he started in 1931 to encourage the development of more efficient airplanes. To dine in a historical setting, plan for dinner at the iconic Tippecanoe Place Restaurant. Built by Clem Studebaker in the 1880s, it served as the Studebaker family home until the 1930s. Today, it is a restaurant with fine dining, Sunday brunch and a casual lounge.

Indiana Dinosaur Museum: South Bend

Opened in 2024, this new museum is dedicated to dinosaurs. From how dinosaurs were popularized in American culture to how paleontologists dig for bones and fossils, this facility offers interesting topics for all ages. Travelers say the highlights are seeing fossilized dinosaur skin of an Edmontosaurus (named Juliet) and talking with on-site experts who have been part of recent dinosaur digs. There’s a working research laboratory within the museum, 30 dinosaur skeletons, more than 40 sculptures and a “Jurassic Park” movie prop exhibit. Children can get tools to learn how to search for fossils, and the outdoor 90-acre Continental Divide Park gives guests an opportunity to snap a selfie on the Continental Divide.

Chocolate lovers will want to allow time to check out the adjacent South Bend Chocolate Company, which offers exhibits and a factory tour so you can learn how the sweet treat is made. If you’re hungry, pick up some lunch fare and decadent hot chocolate at the South Bend Chocolate Cafe in the Adventure Atrium.

Address: 7102 Lincolnway W. Highway, South Bend, IN 46628

Visit the orangutans at the Indianapolis Zoo

Home to one of the largest zoo orangutan populations in the United States, the Simon Skjodt International Orangutan Center at the Indianapolis Zoo — one of the best U.S. zoos — is an education, conservation and research center. Designed to provide a hopeful future for the critically endangered species, the center is designed to engage the orangutans’ physical, social and intellectual abilities. Recent zoo patrons say the orangutan center is a highlight, especially interacting with the animals through the windows.

In addition to the center, you can go to the Plains to see elephants, cheetahs and rhinos; check out Kangaroo Crossing; and admire dolphins, sharks, walruses and more in the Oceans exhibit. The zoo lights up each year at the holidays as part of its popular Christmas at the Zoo light display.

Address: 1200 W. Washington St., Indianapolis, IN 46222

French Lick West Baden

Nestled in the hills of southern Indiana, the resort community of French Lick West Baden offers a charming getaway for locals and visitors alike. In French Lick, you can visit the childhood home of basketball legend Larry Bird at 983 S. Washington St., but this area is best known for French Lick Resort and two of its stunning properties: West Baden Springs and French Lick Springs.

The centerpiece of the West Baden Springs Hotel is its 200-foot atrium with a massive glass dome. Originally built in 1855 due to its proximity to natural mineral springs, the current structure dates to 1902. The French Lick Springs Hotel, whose building also dates to the turn of the 20th century, is identified by its famous yellow brick. The French Lick Resort features two championship golf courses, multiple fine dining establishments, two spas and a casino. Travelers can take advantage of the countless activities for all ages, including hiking trails, horseback riding, pickleball and carriage rentals.

Beyond the resort, there’s plenty more to see. Take a ride on the French Lick Scenic Railway, particularly picturesque during autumn; entertain the kids at Big Splash Adventure hotel and indoor water park; or explore Patoka Lake, Indiana’s second-largest reservoir.

Explore Indiana University and the surrounding area

Pay a visit to Indiana University, which is famous for the cream and crimson candy stripes, former basketball coach Bob Knight and the iconic Indiana limestone Sample Gates. Located in the rolling hills of southern Indiana in the charming town of Bloomington, the school has several points of interests for visitors, from the Eskenazi Museum of Art to the Lilly Library to the Biology Building Greenhouse. You can also spend a weekend cheering for the Hoosiers at a football or basketball game.

Outside of Indiana University, the surrounding areas — including Brown County, just to the east — offer more than sports and academia. Monroe Lake is a scenic area popular for boating with more than 300 campsites, 4.5 miles of hiking trails and fishing. Brown County State Park, a must-see with its beautiful fall foliage and 20 miles of winding roads, is the beginning of the state’s rolling hills due to glaciers stopping just ahead of this area. Spend a night at the Abe Martin Lodge to enjoy its indoor water park, horseback riding and the many mountain biking trails.

While in the area, make time for a visit to the village of Nashville, a small town that has a similar flavor to Gatlinburg, Tennessee. Here you’ll discover quaint shops, cozy eateries, art galleries and live entertainment perfect for a sunny afternoon of exploring on foot.

Conner Prairie: Fishers

Located just to the northeast of Indianapolis in the suburb of Fishers, Conner Prairie is an outdoor museum that re-creates Indiana’s pioneer days. It’s also the state’s first Smithsonian affiliate. Many school groups make a field trip to this living museum as part of the annual school curriculum, and the attraction sees more than 400,000 visitors of all ages each year.

Step back in time with a stop at the 1836 Prairietown or 1816 Lenape Indian Camp at Conner Prairie. At Prairietown, you can watch its citizens at work, ask questions and hear stories, in addition to playing games and visiting a one-room schoolhouse. The Lenape Indian Camp explores the relationship between the Indigenous Lenape people and American fur traders as Indiana was about to become a state. Here patrons can learn how to tan hides, fire a rifle, negotiate deals with traders and play period games.

Visitors can also re-create an 1859 balloon journey by boarding a hot air balloon that soars up to 370 feet, as well as enjoy other experiences, such as interacting with farm animals. Conner Prairie also hosts the popular Symphony on the Prairie each summer with performances by the Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra, along with the October Headless Horseman Festival and A Merry Prairie Holiday each November and December.

Address: 13400 Allisonville Road, Fishers, IN 46038

Indianapolis Motor Speedway: Indianapolis

Home to the Indianapolis 500, the annual IndyCar race held each Memorial Day weekend, the Indianapolis Motor Speedway gives race fans the opportunity to learn about the history of the race and take a spin around the famous 2.5-mile racetrack, which is a National Historic Landmark. In the town of Speedway, just outside downtown Indianapolis, visitors can experience the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in multiple ways.

On the Kiss the Bricks tour, take a lap around the track and follow the example of race winners by kissing the vintage bricks, which once encompassed the entire track, at the finish line. The View From the Top tour features a visit to Victory Podium and the 153-foot-tall Pagoda for views of the entire Speedway. Check the online schedule to see which tours are available on which days. The Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum is expected to undergo renovations until April 2025, but once it reopens you’ll have the opportunity to see historic race cars, helmets, fine art, trophies and memorabilia related to the track and the Indianapolis 500.

If you want to experience the thrill of riding in a real race car, consider the IndyCar Experience, which lets you ride alongside a real IndyCar driver on the Indianapolis 500 track at speeds of up to 180 miles per hour. You can even play golf at the track, as the Speedway itself is so large it encompasses an 18-hole golf course.

Address: 4790 W. 16th St., Indianapolis, IN 46222

Eiteljorg Museum: Indianapolis

The Eiteljorg Museum is one of only two museums east of the Mississippi to feature both Native American and American West collections, and the only one of its kind in the Midwest. Recent visitors appreciate the works by Native American artists and enjoy the permanent and temporary exhibits, adding that the gift shop and cafe are also worth a visit. Following a total reconstruction of the Native American Galleries, the museum’s “Expressions of Life: Native Art in North America” exhibition features beadwork, jewelry, pottery, sculptures and contemporary works by Indigenous artists from the United States and Canada.

In addition, the newly renovated Nina Mason Pulliam Education Center is an immersive experience designed for all ages to play, discover and create. The museum is home to an expansive historical artifact and art collection, with works on display by artists like Andy Warhol, Georgia O’Keeffe, N. C. Wyeth and Kay WalkingStick. Each winter holiday season, locals flock to the museum to see the nostalgic Jingle Rails model railroad display.

Address: 500 W. Washington St., Indianapolis, IN 46204

Experience the Indiana Dunes parks

Northern Indiana borders Lake Michigan, and just like a Florida beach, the shore here has sand dunes. In this area, you’ll find both a state park and a national park that have preserved these dunes. At Indiana Dunes State Park, there are 3 miles of shoreline filled with sand dunes up to nearly 200 feet tall that took thousands of years to form. There are many ways to enjoy the park, including cross-country skiing in winter, swimming in summer, hiking and birding. Refuel at the rooftop bar and grill or snack on ice cream at the Dunes Pavilion.

Indiana Dunes National Park offers more than 50 miles of hiking trails — not just through the dunes, but among wetlands, woodlands and prairies too. Campgrounds are open April through October, and parkgoers can choose from more than 500 guided tours and activities offered year-round. See the National Historic Landmark Bailly Homestead, which was home to a French Canadian fur trader in the early 1800s, and check out more than 60 historic buildings. You can also explore the area on horseback on the national park’s equestrian trail and enjoy activities like stargazing to see the Milky Way on clear, moonless nights.

Marengo Cave: Marengo

Southern Indiana offers various adventure activities like caving. Marengo Cave, discovered by two children in 1883 and located in Marengo, is open to the public to explore via two walking tours. Choose from the 40-minute Crystal Palace tour or the 60-minute Dripstone Trail to see different areas of the cave.

The National Natural Landmark is filled with all types of cave formations, including stalactites and stalagmites, as well as some with fun names like soda straws, cave popcorn and draperies. The cave is part of a type of topography known as karst, which is found throughout southern Indiana, Kentucky, central Missouri and other parts of the world where acidic water has dissolved the underlying limestone rocks, creating caves and sinkholes.

Address: 400 E. State Road 64, Marengo, IN 47140

Tour the home of a U.S. president

While in Indianapolis, you can visit the family home of Benjamin Harrison, the 23rd president of the United States. Built in 1875, the 10,000-square-foot Italianate Victorian mansion was the family home of the only president elected from Indiana. Visitors can tour the home to see Harrison’s paintings, political memorabilia, artifacts and furniture, in addition to attending special events. Recent travelers say the home is worth a visit; they appreciate the knowledgeable tour guides, as well as the way the home and grounds remain much the same as when the Harrison family lived here.

Address: 1230 N. Delaware St., Indianapolis, IN 46202

Saint Meinrad Archabbey: Saint Meinrad

For a peaceful escape in the Hoosier State, walk the grounds or book a retreat at Saint Meinrad Archabbey, located about 70 miles west of Louisville, Kentucky, in the southern portion of the state. The archabbey is one of only two in the U.S. and 11 in the world. More than 60 Catholic Benedictine monks reside here, and it functions as a seminary to prepare Catholic priests and educate students at its graduate School of Theology.

Founded in 1854 by Swiss monks, the Saint Meinrad grounds feature a 1907 church with columns made from Georgia marble, an altar of Bavarian Carrara marble and stained glass windows. Visitors are always welcome to join the monks for Mass and prayer or to attend various retreats held throughout the year.

Address: 200 Hill Drive, St. Meinrad, IN 47577

Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari: Santa Claus

Celebrate the holidays at Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari, open seasonally from May through October. Located in Santa Claus, Indiana, the amusement park sits about 50 miles east of Evansville in the very southern portion of the state. The park’s four lands pay honor to four major U.S. holidays: Christmas, Thanksgiving, Halloween and the Fourth of July.

Enjoy creative rides like the Good Gravy! family roller coaster, the HallowSwings and the Star Spangled Carousel. The park is also known for its freebies, which include free sodas, sunscreen, parking and Wi-Fi, as well as its Splashin’ Safari water park, with numerous water coasters, slides and a wave pool.

Address: 452 E. Christmas Blvd., Santa Claus, IN 47579

Turkey Run State Park: Marshall

Turkey Run State Park makes for an entertaining outing to enjoy hiking, climbing and other adventures. It’s one of the most popular state parks in Indiana due to the fun-to-climb ladders on one of its many hikes, as well as a suspension bridge. Situated southwest of Crawfordsville, Indiana, the park’s 14 miles of hikes traverse through ravines and canyons and past creeks and forests.

If you plan to stay overnight, opt for the 61-room Turkey Run Inn (though book as far in advance as possible, as rooms fill fast), rent a cabin or cabin room, or book one of 200-plus electric campsites. Locals advise avoiding this park during school holidays and summer weekends when many area residents flock to the park.

Address: 8121 Park Road, Marshall, IN 47859

Columbus

Columbus, Indiana, is a true hidden gem in the state that is located about 45 miles south of Indianapolis. Architecture enthusiasts will not want to miss this small city, which boasts structures designed by Eliel and Eero Saarinen, I.M. Pei, and more.. In fact, the American Institute of Architects has ranked it sixth in the country for architectural innovation and design, as there are more than 90 buildings and works of art by renowned artists and architects. Key structures to see include North Christian Church and Miller House and Garden by Eero Saarinen, St. Peter’s Lutheran by Gunnar Birkerts, numerous schools, and even several fire stations. Seven buildings in Columbus are recognized as National Historic Landmarks.

When you’re done exploring these fantastic creations, enjoy an ice cream cone at Zaharakos Ice Cream Parlor and Museum, open since 1900. Then, head home with a bargain or two from Indiana Premium Outlets and Exit 76 Antiques, both situated just off Interstate 65. The Inn at Irwin Gardens, a 1910 Edwardian mansion in downtown Columbus, is a magnificent spot to stay the night. Here you’ll find Italianate gardens and rooms with mahogany beds, vintage baths and wood paneling within the 13,000-square-foot home.

Richmond

Located on the border with Ohio, Richmond is one of Indiana’s older cities, founded in 1806. It has many historic buildings, including structures in the Victorian style, as well as Federal and Greek Revival townhouses. You can also see barns, churches, the city courthouse and more. A portion of the National Road, built in the early 1800s to connect the East Coast with the Midwest, runs through Richmond. The city was once the site of Gennett Records, which recorded top jazz musicians like Louis Armstrong and Duke Ellington, and today you can stroll along the Gennett Records Walk of Fame past record-shaped markers commemorating these artists.

At Thistlethwaite Falls — waterfalls originally built to power a saw mill — you can search for ancient fossils among its rock formations and enjoy a quiet natural respite. Enjoy lunch or dinner at the Old Richmond Inn, where you can start with French onion soup, choose from a selection of entrees, and finish with a slice of peanut butter pie.

Shipshewana

Home to the third-largest Amish population in the U.S., Shipshewana is a unique opportunity to step back in time and learn about people who live a simpler life. The town in northern Indiana is popular for its summertime flea market, which features 700 booths selling all types of goods along with antique and livestock auctions. People also make their way here year round to visit Shipshewana’s cottage shops and purchase quilts, antiques, paintings and handmade baskets. Other activities include buggy rides, a 17-mile bike trail, 529 acres of lakes and the Lighting of Shipshewana drive-through Christmas light display.

Zionsville

To experience the charm of a classic Indiana small town, spend an afternoon in Zionsville, a northwestern suburb of Indianapolis, known for its iconic Brick Street, boutique stores, quaint restaurants, art galleries and coffee shops. Zionsville is filled with outdoor beauty as well: It has 800 acres of parks, plentiful horse farms, a 10-acre nature sanctuary with trails and wetlands, and numerous trails, including the 5-mile Big-4 Rail Trail.

You’ll find locals enjoying a Hoosier-favorite breaded pork tenderloin sandwich at the adults-only Friendly Tavern, housed in a building from 1875. Other popular restaurants in the downtown “village” include the Salty Cowboy Tequileria, Cobblestone Zionsville, Noah Grant’s Grill House & Oyster Bar, Greek’s Pizzeria and Convivio Italian Artisan Cuisine.

Newfields: Indianapolis

Just north of downtown Indianapolis is Newfields, a campus that includes the Indianapolis Museum of Art; the historic 1907 Lilly House; gardens; and the Virginia B. Fairbanks Art & Nature Park, one of the largest art and nature parks in the U.S. The art museum features 40,000 works from artists like Cezanne, Picasso, Rembrandt and Lichtenstein. The museum’s “LUME Indianapolis” exhibition has rotating digital content from different artists accompanied by music as part of an immersive, multisensory experience.

A fun spot to get a bite at Newfields is the Garden Terrace — the menu includes Belgian and German beers alongside Bavarian pretzels and bratwursts. You’ll also want to make time to browse the museum’s shop for one-of-a-kind jewelry, books, stationery and gifts.

Address: 4000 N. Michigan Road, Indianapolis, IN 46208

Hinkle Fieldhouse: Indianapolis

Fans of basketball should add a stop at Butler University’s Hinkle Fieldhouse to their list. Located in Indianapolis, this historic fieldhouse is not only where the Butler Bulldogs play, but also the site of Milan High School’s 1954 championship title that inspired the story in “Hoosiers,” starring Gene Hackman. The movie itself was filmed on location at the fieldhouse.

Originally constructed in 1928 as the largest basketball arena in the U.S. at the time, Hinkle is an example of the classic Indiana fieldhouse that housed many gyms across the state. Hinkle also housed barracks and a mess hall during World War II. Today it’s been named a National Historic Landmark and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. The fieldhouse is typically open to the public for free self-guided tours on weekdays during the school year, with the Spirit Shop selling merchandise inside.

Address: 510 W. 49th St., Indianapolis, IN 46208

Why Trust U.S. News Travel

Lyn Mettler is a graduate of Butler University in Indianapolis, where she has cheered the Butler Bulldogs at many a basketball game from inside Hinkle Fieldhouse. She has called Indianapolis home for most of her adult life and considers herself a Hoosier, even learning a thing or two about car racing and hoisting a checkered flag outside her house each May.

Rachael Hood is a frequent visitor of northern Indiana, specifically the South Bend area. During her time in the region she makes it a point to seek out museums, hotels, restaurants and events. Hood used her personal experience and research expertise to contribute to this article.

You might also be interested in:

— The Top Things to Do in Ohio

— The Top Things to Do in Michigan

— The Top Things to Do in Kentucky

— The Top Family Weekend Getaways in the U.S.

— The Best Weekend Getaways From Chicago

More from U.S. News

27 Fun Things to Do in Ohio in 2024

20 Top Things to Do in Michigan

30 Fun Things to Do in Kentucky in 2024

24 Top Things to Do in Indiana originally appeared on usnews.com