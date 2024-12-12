12 Impressive Gifts You Can Buy for $20 or Less

Whether you’re buying one gift or multiple, every penny counts when you’re on a tight budget. Holiday shopping often causes…

Whether you’re buying one gift or multiple, every penny counts when you’re on a tight budget.

Holiday shopping often causes stress for many people. A 2024 Experian survey found that 67% of consumers say it’s more important to save money than to give the best gift, yet 45% admitted feeling obligated to spend more than they can afford on holiday gifts.

Resist. Sticking to a budget is important so you don’t wind up in debt.

The good news is, you can still have a big impact without spending a lot. In fact, by focusing on the recipient’s personality and needs, then getting a little creative with what fits your financial parameters, you can impress everyone on your list with items that they’ll appreciate at a surprisingly low cost.

[How Much Do You Really Need to Spend on That Holiday Gift?]

To jumpstart ideas, here are 12 impressive gifts that are no more than $20 this year. Prices are accurate at time of publication but subject to change.

1. The Food Trend Follower: Smash Burger Set

In 2024, the “smash burger” became one of the most popular new items on menus across the country.

The food trend aficionados may also want to create their own versions at home, so the smash burger kit from swanky Sur La Table can earn you rave reviews. It includes necessary elements like a cast-iron press, seasoning shaker, spatula and two recipe cards. Normally $34.95, it’s currently on sale for $19.96.

2. The Skincare Enthusiast: Korean Beauty Products

South Korea has become the epicenter of premier cutting-edge aesthetic treatments. And while some products from this country can be wildly expensive, the Azure cosmetics line is very well-priced.

Get ready to delight the person who wants to treat their skin luxuriously for surprisingly little money. You can go to Amazon and combine the Azure 24k gold + collagen moisturizer ($9.99) with Fortify de-puffing + protecting eye cream ($8.97) — Allure’s “best of beauty” award winner — and you have a gift set for less than $20.

3. The Competitive Music Fan: A Cool Group Game

If you have a friend or relative who often complains that “everyone is always on their phones,” a game that blends technology with social interaction can be the ideal solution. Consider Hitster ($19.99) at Target. It’s designed to engage music lovers across generations using a mobile app that scans QR codes on cards to play songs via Spotify.

That person will have fun engaging a group as they listen to songs and guess which was released before or after others. And they may even become the hit of the party themselves.

4. The Romantic: Frame a Personal Moment

One of the most affordable and emotional gifts you can give someone is a framed memory that is special to you both. It could be the ticket you kept to the first concert you attended together, a photo of the two of you they’ve never seen or a map of a city you went to on your honeymoon.

Let your imagination run wild, then capture it in a beautiful picture frame. It needn’t be expensive. For example, the Lerboda frame from IKEA is only $9.99. Because the design is simple, it won’t overshadow the sentiment. You can also find inexpensive frames at Target and other home goods stores.

5. The Eco-Conscious Fashionista: A Bauble Made of Recycled Precious Metals

Although a lot of fine jewelry is very pricey, brands that repurpose precious elements can deliver beautiful bargains. Not only do they appeal to people who love fashion, they can be especially valued by those who want to make more environmentally sound decisions.

For example, Amazon has Nina Designs’ sterling silver ring embellished with a bronze bee for just $19.99. This Thailand-based studio uses only post-consumer recycled sterling silver, including metal retrieved from discarded electronics and other industrial materials.

[Eco-Friendly Holiday Spending: How to Be Green and Frugal]

6. The Imaginative Child: Toys That Inspire Creativity

There are plenty of toys for children between the ages of five to seven, but the Littlest Pet Shop line, launched in 1992, is a perennial favorite. It encourages imaginative play as the child creates stories and invents worlds with a wide variety of small animal characters.

Because there are hundreds of items in the line, odds of replicating a gift are slim. The playful pet hotel will make almost any child in this age group squeal with happiness, and the $19.99 price tag goes easy on your budget.

7. Anyone Who Appreciates Personalization: Customized Products

Can you get a mug already printed with a picture or saying? Sure. But it’s not nearly as special as one that you created specially for the recipient.

Nations Photo Lab offers a vast array of items you can have personalized with something totally your own, including a mug for just $14.85. It might be a meaningful photo, a drawing or a verse from a beloved song. Each time the recipient drinks from it they’ll remember you fondly for your thoughtfulness.

8. The ‘Have You Seen My Earbuds?’ Teen: Pack of Wireless Devices

It’s ridiculously easy to lose tiny earbuds, and the high-end brands like AirPods can start at $100. If your teenager is in a constant state of wondering where theirs are, a very cool set of two can make you both very happy.

JLab GO Air POP True Wireless Earbuds come in a variety of wild colors, so they’re easy to spot should they fall out of ears and pockets, and they’re currently on sale for $19.99 at Walmart.

[Tips to Avoid Overspending on Gifts This Holiday Season]

9. The World Traveler: An Interactive Map

Whether the recipient is a newbie traveler or has already moved about the world, a map that charts their wanderlust progress can be a wonderful gift.

The company Atlas & Green has a version that enables the person to track where they’ve been by scratching off countries. The colors come alive as the person travels the globe. It’s currently just $16.95 on Amazon, so it’s within most peoples’ budgets.

10. The Gambler: Lottery Tickets That Could Pay Off

If you know somebody who’s always daydreaming of making it big, you can indulge their fantasies with a bunch of scratch off lottery tickets. For $20 you can purchase 10 $2 tickets.

Make it exciting by putting each in a separate envelope and include a positive saying. For just the right adult, it can be a fun gift with a payoff potential.

11. The Person With the Most Spirit: Team or School Logo-Wear

If the person on your list roots for a particular sports team or remembers their college with particular fondness, a T-shirt or hat with the logo is sure to make them smile.

Just a few examples: a San Jose Sharks hat is $14.99, while a University of Texas Longhorns stadium clear tote bag is $15.99. Go to the professional team or college website and see what you can find for less than $20. Whatever it is, they’ll represent in style and spirit.

12. The Glamour Seeker: An Engraved Item They’ll Use Often

“How much did you pay for this?,” the recipient may want to ask after opening a box containing a golden compact etched with their name. They won’t because they’re far too polite.

But the octagon compact mirror from Things Remembered is a mere $28. It’s made of iron and glass and can be etched with up to four lines. It comes in an elegant gift box, too.

Remember, It’s the Thought (And Your Budget) That Counts

Clearly, there are all sorts of things you can give that will show the people in your life that you care about them during the winter holidays.

If you’ve determined that you only have $20 to spend on a person, honor that limit and stick to it. Overspending on presents leads to stress and debt, which are two things you definitely don’t want to give to yourself this — or any — year.

More from U.S. News

Stumped for Gifts? How AI Can Help

How to Host a Festive Holiday Gathering on a Budget

Start a Dedicated Holiday Savings Fund Now for 2025

12 Impressive Gifts You Can Buy for $20 or Less originally appeared on usnews.com

Update 12/11/24: This story was published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.