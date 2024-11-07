What Is Nonhormonal Birth Control?

While hormonal birth control pills are a common form of birth control, some forms of birth control don’t involve hormones.…

While hormonal birth control pills are a common form of birth control, some forms of birth control don’t involve hormones. Instead, nonhormonal options prevent pregnancy by physically or chemically blocking fertilization. If you’re looking for nonhormonal birth control, you have many options.

According to a report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, between 2017 and 2019, 65% of women age 15-49 used one type of birth control, such as birth control pills and nonhormonal methods like IUDs, tubal ligation and condom use.

Here’s why some people want to use nonhormonal birth control and a rundown of nonhormonal birth control choices.

Benefits of Nonhormonal Birth Control

There are several reasons why someone would want to use nonhormonal birth control:

— There are serious side effects associated with hormonal birth control, such as cramping, headaches, nausea and irregular bleeding. The side effects may differ from person to person and depend on the type of hormonal birth control used.

— People who have a history of breast cancer may be recommended to avoid hormonal birth control as birth control hormones may increase the risk of breast cancer recurrence.

— People who get blood clots or have a clotting disorder may not be able to use certain types of birth control pills.

— Getting a regular period without using birth control can be a positive sign of overall health. Hormonal birth control can mask symptoms of dysmenorrhea caused by other health conditions, like relative energy deficiency in sport, or RED-S.

Types of Nonhormonal Birth Control

Here are different types of nonhormonal birth control:

— Cervical cap

— Contraceptive gel

— Copper IUD

— Diaphragm

— Male and female condoms

— Natural family planning

— Pull-out method

— Spermicide

— Sponge

— Tubal ligation

— Vasectomy

Cervical cap

A cervical cap is made of silicone and placed over the cervix to prevent sperm from entering it. You should use spermicide with it. You must get fitted for a cervical cap at a doctor’s office.

The effectiveness rate is about 80%; among 100 women using a cervical cap, 17 to 23 of them will get pregnant within a year, according to the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists.

If using a cervical cap, make sure to insert it each time you have sex.

Contraceptive gel

A contraceptive gel is used with an applicator and placed in the vagina before sex to change the pH level and make it less hospitable to sperm. The brand name of this product is Phexxi.

A healthy vaginal pH ranges from 3.8 to 4.5. When a couple is trying to conceive, the sperm will enter the vagina and increase the vagina’s pH, making it a more hospitable environment for the sperm. This makes it easier for the sperm to enter the cervical canal and possibly lead to a pregnancy.

Phexxi is a gel that contains lactic acid, citric acid and potassium bitartrate. When Phexxi is used in the vagina, it keeps the vaginal pH acidic. This helps to prevent sperm from moving to the cervix, and then the uterus, to reach an egg.

When used each time before you have sex, it’s considered 86% effective.

Copper IUD

Also called an intrauterine device, this type of IUD is made with copper and is inserted in the uterus. A copper IUD is more than 99% effective and can be used for up to 10 years.

“It also can be used as emergency contraception if inserted within five days after unprotected sex,” says Dr. Mary Jane Minkin, a clinical professor of obstetrics, gynecology and reproductive services at Yale University in New Haven, Connecticut.

For some women, a copper IUD may cause cramping.

“I have had some patients say that their periods were heavier after insertion,” adds Dr. Rikki Baldwin, an OB-GYN with Memorial Hermann Medical Group in Cypress, Texas.

Diaphragm

A diaphragm is a silicone cup that’s bendable and fitted to be placed in the vagina. It helps to prevent pregnancy by covering the cervix so sperm can’t enter.

Among 100 women using a diaphragm, 6 to 12 will become pregnant within a year of using a diaphragm, according to the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists.

A diaphragm must be inserted before sex, every time you have sex, and kept in place about six hours afterwards. It also should be used with spermicide to be more effective, Minkin says.

Male/female condoms

A male condom (also called an external condom) is placed on the penis to stop semen from entering the partner’s body. It also helps protect against sexually transmitted infections. The effectiveness rate for male condoms is 82% with typical use, according to ACOG. Using them every time you have sex and using them with spermicide can increase their effectiveness.

A female condom (also called an internal condom) is placed inside the vagina and is closed on one end to prevent semen from entering the vagina. It also protects against STIs. The effectiveness of internal condoms is about 80%.

Natural family planning

Natural family planning involves keeping track of fertility signs, such as a woman’s period and body temperature. Also called fertility awareness or the rhythm method, it’s used most often among those looking to get pregnant.

“Typical effectiveness is estimated to be 77% to 95%, but that improves when combined with another method,” says Dr. Jillian LoPiano, an OB-GYN and chief health officer at Wisp, a sexual and reproductive telehealth company.

Pull-out method

The pull-out method involves a man pulling out before ejaculating during vaginal sex.

“I don’t recommend this method,” Dr. Baldwin says. “There is pre-ejaculate fluid that contains sperm and that can reach the egg and cause unintended pregnancy.”

Spermicide

Spermicide is a gel, cream, or other form used to prevent sperm from reaching an egg. On its own, spermicide is 70% effective at blocking pregnancy, according to Cleveland Clinic. However, it’s more commonly used with another form of birth control to make it more effective, such as a sponge or cervical cap.

Sponge

A contraceptive sponge is made of foam with spermicide on it and is inserted high in the vagina to cover the cervix. It can be used for up to 24 hours.

A contraceptive sponge is 91% effective when used perfectly by women who haven’t given birth and 80% effective for those who have given birth.

“It’s easy to use, but you must use it every time,” LoPiano says.

Tubal ligation

Tubal ligation is a surgery to close or cut a female’s fallopian tubes so that eggs can’t reach the uterus. It’s considered a permanent method of birth control and is nearly 100% effective. Sometimes, tubal ligation can be reversed, but it’s not recommended for anyone who wants to have children in the future.

Vasectomy

A vasectomy is an operation that closes off the tubes carrying sperm from a male’s testes. It’s almost 100% effective. In many cases, a vasectomy can be reversed if desired. However, it’s still not recommended for anyone who thinks they might want to have children in the future.

5 Tips for Choosing Nonhormonal Birth Control

Keep these tips in mind when choosing a nonhormonal birth control method:

— Talk with your health care provider. Be open about your fertility and health goals so your provider can help identify the best birth control methods for you.

— Chat with your partner about birth control options you’re considering. This will help make sure you’re both on the same page about contraception.

— Do your research on available methods and their effectiveness.

— Don’t forget that hormonal birth control options also are available, if you’re open to them and nonhormonal options don’t fit what you want.

— Think about STIs. “Considering STI protection alongside birth control is essential for comprehensive sexual health,” Minkin says.

