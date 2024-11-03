Weighing LSAT Test Prep Options

Most law school applicants find preparing for the LSAT to be the most challenging part of the application process. While…

Most law school applicants find preparing for the LSAT to be the most challenging part of the application process.

While studying for the test is simpler now that the logic games section has been removed, the LSAT is still a daunting barrier to entry into the legal field. This is one reason for rising test alternatives like JD-Next.

Nevertheless, anyone can raise their LSAT score with ample time and focused practice. Studying for the LSAT can even feel surprisingly rewarding.

Typical standardized tests assess knowledge or language proficiency, but the LSAT is a fast-paced test of mental skills. Even if those skills seem unfamiliar at first, they can be mastered like any skill, such as singing or archery. No wonder so many test preparation companies guarantee score improvement — if you took a class on archery, you’d hit more targets by the end, too.

There are many options available to study the LSAT that suit a range of learning styles:

— Self-study

— Online and in-person courses

— Private tutoring

Self-Study

Every study strategy is rooted in steady solo work: taking practice tests, analyzing your results and shoring up your weak points.

The Law School Admission Council offers free practice tests through LawHub, with a wider range of practice tests and explanatory materials available through an annual subscription to LawHub Advantage, currently priced at $120 annually.

Test prep companies and nonprofits provide other free resources, like written guides and online lectures.

Students willing to invest a little more will find a wide variety of prep books for sale, new and used. Be sure to read reviews carefully and find books that provide full coverage and detailed explanations of practice questions. It’s hard to cultivate good habits and strong techniques without understanding your mistakes.

There are also a range of online apps that can make self-study more efficient, particularly apps that allow users to create targeted question sets to focus on more difficult questions.

Independent study doesn’t have to be lonely. Team up with a partner or group for mutual encouragement and accountability. After all, the best way to confirm that you truly understand a concept is to explain it clearly to others.

Online and In-Person Courses

A wide range of companies offer LSAT prep courses that range in length, from a day or weekend to months of weekly sessions.

Test prep companies also offer online courses with prerecorded lectures and other materials, which allow you to complete lessons at your own pace and watch videos again as needed. Some companies provide hotlines or other chat options for follow-up questions.

Besides reading reviews and confirming exactly what the course includes, look for a rigorous curriculum that covers every question type systematically instead of just tips and tricks.

Expect to spend 20 to 50 hours watching videos, depending on the course. Try to leave at least a few months after course completion to practice the techniques you learn.

Private Tutoring

Personal attention from a patient, engaging and experienced tutor might keep your progress on track. Tutors can be found by referral, through a test prep company or through an online marketplace. Some students like the rhythm of weekly or biweekly sessions while others just want a few sessions to focus on specific problem areas.

Choose a tutor who makes you feel comfortable. Working on the LSAT can trigger raw emotions like disappointment and frustration, so personal trust and fit are essential.

Not every practice session can feel gratifying. You can’t make headway if you’re afraid to get questions wrong, so don’t hesitate to change to a different tutor if you feel bored, belittled or confused.

If you are studying with a partner or group, see if your tutor might be willing to offer a group discount.

No matter what option you choose, set aside at least a few months to study and don’t be afraid to experiment and switch methods if you find yourself losing steam or hitting a performance plateau.

As aggravating as LSAT questions can be, some of the skills tested, like spotting logical flaws, may come in handy more often than archery.

You will draw on your abilities to read carefully, make logical inferences, take apart arguments and focus under pressure in law school and beyond.

