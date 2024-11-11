The Top Real Estate Companies in Tucson

The second largest city in Arizona, Tucson offers residents big city amenities yet in a quieter setting than Phoenix. Homebuyers…

The second largest city in Arizona, Tucson offers residents big city amenities yet in a quieter setting than Phoenix. Homebuyers are also likely to find and afford more space in Tucson, where the median home value in November was approximately $328,000, according to Zillow. That’s up 1.9% from a year ago.

Tucson continues to attract residents working in aerospace and defense, photonics and optics, renewable energy and natural resources as well as research and manufacturing.

Redfin considers Tucson a slightly competitive housing market, as the median home price has experienced positive growth year over year every month since July 2023, though well below the double-digit growth seen through much of 2020 to 2022. Back then, homes were on the market for sometimes as little as four days, according to the Tucson Association of Realtors. Now homes now are on the market for a median of 20 days or more.

If you’re looking to purchase a home in Tucson, it’s important to find the right real estate agent to guide you in your search and negotiations. Here is a list of the top real estate firms in Tucson by sales volume, according to RealTrends agent ranking service.

The Property Partners

Affiliated with eXp Realty, the Property Partners was founded in 2007 and brings more than 35 years of combined experience to the table. With a focus on areas that include Gilbert, Chandler and Glendale, the team of more than 20 professionals offers its services to first-time and seasoned buyers alike. In 2023, The Property Partners closed $101 million in sales.

The Stratton Group

Affiliated with Keller Williams Southern Arizona, the Stratton Group’s goal is to become a one-stop shop for all of its clients’ real estate needs. With a focus on communities that include Benson, Green Valley, Marana and Sierra Vista, the firm has a team of more than 30 professionals who closed $85 million in sales in 2023.

Wilhems Team

The Wilhems Team is led by realtor/owner Marsee Wilhems and her husband Jeff Wilhems, who serves as CEO. Marsee brings more than 20 years of real estate experience in southern Arizona. Jeff is a real estate coach with more than 35 years of experience. With more than 40 professionals, the Wilhems Team serves communities including Dove Mountain, Vail, Oro Valley and Rio Rico. In 2023, the team closed $74 million in sales.

Tanque Verde Trio

Tanque Verde Trio touts its deep knowledge of the greater Tucson market areas, supported by its affiliation with Long Realty Group, an affiliate of Berkshire Hathaway. Tanque Verde Trio was founded 11 years ago and consists of nine professionals who racked up $54 million in sales in 2023.

The Traci Jones Real Estate Team

Affiliated with Keller Williams Southern Arizona, the Traci Jones Real Estate Team knows the Tucson area. With a focus on neighborhoods that include Benson, Case Grande, Gold Canyon, Green Valley, Oracle and San Manuel, the firm keeps tabs on area market trends. The team, which consists of 11 professionals, has been helping Tucson-area buyers for the last 18 years. In 2023, they closed 52 million in sales.

Lopez & Lopez

Affiliated with Long Realty Company, Lopez & Lopez is a team of nine professionals serving buyers and sellers in Pima County. The firm was co-founded by husband and wife duo Tana and Tyler Lopez, both graduates of the University of Arizona with 19 years of experience in real estate. In 2023, Lopez & Lopez closed $49 million in sales.

The Moore Advantage Team

Affiliated with Keller Williams Southern Arizona, the Moore Advantage Team consists of three professionals who leverage their 40 years of combined real estate experience to serve buyers’ needs. The firm focuses on areas that include Oro Valley, Cataline and Sun City. In 2023, The Moore Advantage Team earned $49 million in sales.

The Roberts and Roberts Team

With over 35 years combined experience, the Roberts and Roberts Team assists buyers and sellers in a variety of situations, including corporate and military relocations, short sales, new construction homes, investment and rental properties, and purchasing their first home. Gary Roberts and his daughter Hannah lead the team of four, which previously was co-headed by Bob Norris, a 26-year Air Force Veteran who recently retired from real estate. In 2023, as the Roberts and Norris Team, the group closed $46 million in sales.

The Peter DeLuca Team

Affiliated with Long Realty Group, the Peter DeLuca Team is comprised of father-son duo Peter and Ryan DeLuca. Peter touts having closed over 2,600 transactions totaling over a billion dollars in his 36-year career. He specializes in golf properties, investments, luxury, acreage and relocations. In 2023, the group closed $40 million in sales.

The Rob Lamb Team

Rob Lamb specializes in residential and commercial real estate, including land development, hotels and multifamily. He has a career spanning over 20 years, during which he has sold more than 2,000 homes for over a billion dollars. In 2023 alone, he closed $38 million in sales.

How to Find a Real Estate Agent Near You

Your search for a real estate agent

in Tucson might start with one of the options above. But it’s a good idea to talk to multiple agents before committing to working with one.

Buying a home is a significant financial undertaking, and while Tucson may be a fairly affordable housing market to enter, it’s still important to maximize your budget. Take the time to interview a few real estate agents so you can feel more confident in your ultimate decision.

The Top Real Estate Companies in Tucson

Update 11/12/24: This story was published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.