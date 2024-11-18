The 10 Best Cruises for Young Adults in 2025

You don’t have to wait until later in life to discover the joys of a cruise vacation; young people who…

You don’t have to wait until later in life to discover the joys of a cruise vacation; young people who start cruising often remark that this form of travel is their parents’ and grandparents’ best-kept secret. Still, not all cruises are geared toward younger, tech-savvy, pop culture-driven generations like Gen Z (people born between 1997 and 2012) and their peers.

Below, we present the best cruises for young adults in 2025, with a focus on lines and voyages that offer affordability, high-energy experiences and social opportunities that appeal to 20-somethings.

Best Cruise Lines for Young Adults

Virgin Voyages

Virgin Voyages came onto the scene in 2021 with a mission to disrupt the cruising industry and chart its own course — and that it did. This adults-only cruise line is built with bold, energetic cruisers in mind; you won’t find a line with a more diverse group of passengers (including many anti-cruise converts).

On board, the atmosphere is vibrant, loud, sassy and full of surprises. The decor is modern and sleek, with a focus on high-tech features and plenty of opportunities for socialization (think: DJ sets, pajama parties, drag shows and a near-constant parade of entertainment). The line also skips traditional formal dining and rigid schedules, instead leaning toward more flexible, foodie-focused experiences.

One of the Virgin‘s claims to fame is Scarlet Night, an evening of live music and pop-up performances that culminates in the biggest pool party you’ve ever attended. Pack your boldest red attire for the occasion.

Young adult cruisers may also find specialty sailings that appeal to their interests, such as a two-night voyage with Dutch DJ Sam Feldt or a Halloween voyage, which features costume parties and contests, spooky entertainment, and themed food and drinks.

Virgin Voyages currently cruises throughout the Caribbean and the Mediterranean. Prices on four-night Fire & Sunset Soiree cruises to Key West and Bimini start at $99 per sailor, per night; fares include all onboard dining, Wi-Fi access and some activities.

Royal Caribbean International

While you can expect everyone from toddlers to senior citizens on a Royal Caribbean cruise, the line does a good job of sectioning off different groups into the clubs and “neighborhoods” that appeal to them most — especially on newer ships like Symphony of the Seas and Icon of the Seas.

From surf simulators and rock climbing to high-energy nightclubs and shows, there’s plenty to keep young adults entertained aboard a Royal Caribbean cruise. The line is committed to a mix of adventure and relaxation, and the vibe is unstuffy and laid-back. Alongside more daring pursuits, you’ll also have opportunities to unwind at the spa or in the pool.

Travelers can find occasional themed itineraries, though they aren’t necessarily Royal Caribbean-endorsed. Instead, third-party groups book large blocks on ships to host themed voyages for travelers who share a particular interest or fit into a certain demographic — Gen Z included.

While the buzzed-about Taylor Swift-themed cruise aboard Allure of the Seas in October 2024 quickly sold out, there’s a ’90s Cruise scheduled for early February 2025 on Serenade of the Seas — perfect for any nostalgic Gen Z cruisers with an appreciation for the decade.

While Royal Caribbean sails to more than 300 ports of call around the world, the most popular cruises visit the Caribbean, the Mediterranean and Alaska. The line’s itineraries start at around $300 per person and fit almost any budget, making it a good option for young adults seeking an affordable adventure.

Carnival Cruise Line

Known for its party atmosphere and affordability, Carnival Cruise Line is a smart choice for Gen Z cruisers looking for a good time. There’s a variety of entertainment options on board, including stage shows, musical performances, deck parties, waterslides, casinos and more.

For extra thrills, Carnival introduced the first-ever roller coaster at sea: Bolt. Debuted in 2021 on Carnival Mardi Gras, the motorcycle-style ride zooms high above the ship on an open-air track.

Carnival is also known for its relatively affordable cruise options and selection of short sailings (such as three- to five-day itineraries), which appeals to those looking for quick, cheap getaways. Cruisers can typically find four-day Bahamas sailings that start around $270 per person.

Contiki

A group-trip travel company, Contiki offers experiences geared toward 18- to 35-year-olds. The provider’s cruise trips feature options like island hopping in the Philippines, sailing the Turkish or Dalmatian Coast, and exploring the best of Australia or the Norway fjords.

Contiki voyages focus on creating a welcoming social atmosphere for young adults; it can be a great environment for those looking for a small group setting rather than a massive cruise ship. For a scenic and memorable adventure, consider an eight-day sailing trip on Turkey’s Turquoise Coast in 2025, available for $887 per person (including all meals and accommodations).

Best Themed Cruises for Young Adults

ShipRocked

If you like rock music and you like cruises, what could be more fun than six nights of rock concerts out on the open ocean? ShipRocked’s next annual six-night sailing takes place aboard Carnival Magic in January 2025.

Each year, the voyage is a little different; the upcoming iteration features an ’80s theme. While Gen Z may have technically missed the 1980s, travelers of any age can appreciate the iconic music and technicolor fashion.

ShipRocked cruisers are treated to a full lineup of music and artist-hosted events, including performances by Hollywood Undead, Atreyu, Austin Meade and P.O.D. Even cooler, passengers will have a good chance of running into band members on board. Cruisers will visit Miami, St. Thomas and Half Moon Cay, Bahamas, during the trip.

Emo’s Not Dead Cruise

It was never a phase — and the annual Emo’s Not Dead Cruise gives you a chance to prove it. Aboard Norwegian Gem, angsty and brokenhearted cruisers can enjoy live band karaoke and flip cup tournaments, in addition to a full lineup of bands including Boys Like Girls, Chiodos, Saosin, The Used and more.

On the four-night voyage, the ship sails from Miami to Nassau, Bahamas. The February 2025 sailing is currently sold out, but if there are any cancellations, more cabins may open up on Jan. 5. Otherwise, the Emo’s Not Dead Cruise is expected to return in 2026. Rates start at around $1,100 per person for groups of four; fares for smaller groups and single guests cost more.

Prices include all meals, basic beverages and access to all of the ship concerts (the shows are general admission and you can come and go as you wish). And because all supporting artists in the lineup will play multiple times, it’s like getting a full-access pass with unlimited concert tickets included in the price.

EDSea

EDSea is where EDC meets the seven seas. EDC, or Electric Daisy Carnival, is a multiday music and art festival featuring electronic dance music.

While the annual flagship event takes place in Las Vegas, there are many EDC pop-up events around the world. EDSea is the only one that takes place on a Caribbean cruise. Dance music lovers will enjoy the varied lineup of house, bass, trance, disco and techno headliners.

If you’re not ready to dance until the sun rises, partying aboard the Norwegian Joy for EDSea may not be for you. Performances go around the clock, and activities include a full schedule of immersive artist experiences, laser tag, go-karting and themed nights, plus the ship’s usual dining, bars, lounges and pools.

The next EDSea sailing is a five-night voyage in November 2025, sailing from Miami to Harvest Caye, Belize. Fares start at a little less than $1,600 per person (for four guests in a cabin). The price includes all meals, basic beverages and all shows.

Groove Cruise

Groove Cruise is an annual world-class festival experience for lovers of dance music, with one special twist: it takes place on one of the largest and most innovative cruise ships sailing today.

Each of the voyage’s four days features a different theme, and you’ll enjoy artist-hosted dinners and excursions (think: zip lining with your favorite DJ), rave-style workouts, drag shows, hair braiding and body painting, a moon ceremony, and even a “downtempo rejuvenation experience” called Whet Oasis.

The full lineup of performers features more than 100 DJs, producers and dance music artists. Prepare to dance for 96 hours straight aboard this floating festival extravaganza.

Hosted aboard Royal Caribbean’s Allure of the Seas (the largest Groove Cruise ship yet), the next voyage is planned for Jan. 23 to 27, 2025. It sails from Miami to Labadee, Haiti. Regular and priority waitlists are open.

Rock the Bells Cruise

Created for hip-hop fanatics, the Rock the Bells Cruise is a chance to sail with hip-hop legends like Busta Rhymes, Method Man & Redman, Jadakiss and E-40. There are onboard meet-and-greet autograph sessions, domino and spades tournaments, rap karaoke, sip and paint, and many more experiences planned in addition to the music lineup. Themed nights include Nick Cannon’s Pajama Party, the Sneakerball, Night En Noir and Throwback Jersey Night.

Taking place aboard Norwegian Gem, the Rock the Bells Cruise departs from Miami and travels to the Caribbean — for 2024, it visits Great Stirrup Cay and Nassau, Bahamas. The ship has 10 restaurants and eight bars, as well as a casino, a basketball court, a spa, a gym, an outdoor track and more.

The 2024 cruise from Nov. 13 to 17 has a few higher-priced cabins left, but stay tuned for the 2025 voyage date (and beyond) for your full pick of rooms. Prices start at around $1,100 per person and include all meals, basic beverages and general admission to all the concerts.

Comic-Con: The Cruise

Take the Comic-Con experience to the high seas with Comic-Con: The Cruise, a four-day adventure aboard Royal Caribbean’s Serenade of the Seas designed for comic book fans.

The cruise departs from Tampa, Florida, with a stop in Cozumel, Mexico. In addition to the usual ship perks, comic-loving cruisers can expect a full lineup of screenings, panels, photo ops, nightly shows, themed cosplay parties, exclusive performances, meet-and-greets, games, book clubs, karaoke and even one-on-one experiences with legendary Comic-Con stars.

The 2025 voyage sails from Feb. 5 to 9 and starts at $990 per person, which includes all performances, interviews, parties and events, as well as all meals and basic beverages.

Skye Sherman, age 30, has been cruising since childhood, when her parents took her on her first cruise through the Caribbean. She has sailed various ocean cruise lines, gone off the grid for a six-day riverboat expedition deep into the Amazon River and even planned a European river cruise with 48 of her closest family and friends. She’s a fourth-generation Floridian and hopes to visit every country in the world during her lifetime. She covers travel and lifestyle topics for major publications including U.S. News & World Report.

