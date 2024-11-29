Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Preclosing

Preclosing

The Associated Press

November 29, 2024, 1:58 PM

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Fri:

OpenHighLowLastChg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Dec 535 545¼ 531¾ 532¼ —5½
Mar 547 553¼ 543 548 ½
May 557½ 562 552¾ 557 —1¼
Jul 565 568¾ 560½ 563¾ —2
Sep 578½ 581¼ 573¾ 576½ —2½
Dec 595 598¼ 590¾ 593 —3
Mar 607½ 610¾ 606 606¼ —3
May 611 —3
Jul 599¾ —3
Sep 599¾ —2¾
Dec 619½ +2¾
Mar 629¼ +2¾
May 614¼ +2¾
Jul 576¾ +2¾
Est. sales 71,208. Wed.’s sales 119,251
Wed.’s open int 411,150
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Dec 416 423½ 415 423 +7¼
Mar 428 433¾ 427¼ 433 +5
May 434½ 440½ 434½ 439¾ +4½
Jul 438½ 442¾ 437¼ 442¼ +3¾
Sep 425¾ 428¼ 424 428 +2¼
Dec 429¾ 431¾ 428 431½ +1¾
Mar 441 443 440 442¾ +1½
May 448 449½ 448 449 +1½
Jul 450 452¾ 450 452¾ +1½
Sep 441¾ +1¼
Dec 441¼ 442¼ 440 442¼
Jul 457¼
Dec 441½
Est. sales 198,807. Wed.’s sales 470,439
Wed.’s open int 1,520,066
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Dec 332¼ 337½ 332¼ 337½ +3¼
Mar 357 361¼ 355¼ 358
May 363¼ 364¾ 362½ 362½ ¼
Jul 362
Sep 357¾
Dec 360¼
Mar 359¼
May 365¼
Jul 354
Sep 369¾
Est. sales 304. Wed.’s sales 693
Wed.’s open int 3,431
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Jan 993¼ 998 982¾ 989½
Mar 1000 1006 989½ 996 —1
May 1015 1019¼ 1002¼ 1008½ —2¼
Jul 1027 1031¾ 1014½ 1020½ —2¾
Aug 1027¼ 1030¾ 1013½ 1019 —3¼
Sep 1016¾ 1018¾ 1003½ 1008¼ —3¼
Nov 1016¾ 1021¼ 1006½ 1010¾ —3¼
Jan 1026¾ 1031 1017¼ 1021 —3
Mar 1027 1027¼ 1019½ 1023 —2½
May 1027¼ 1028¼ 1027¼ 1028¼ —2¾
Jul 1034¼ 1035¼ 1034 1035¼ —3
Aug 1031¾ —3
Sep 1019¼ —3¾
Nov 1029½ 1029½ 1019 1020 —3¾
Jan 1029¾ —3¾
Mar 1031 —3¾
May 1037 —3¾
Jul 1041¾ —3¾
Aug 1038¼ —3¾
Sep 1025¾ —3¾
Nov 1026¾ —2¾
Jul 1048½ —2¾
Nov 1032 —2¾
Est. sales 152,569. Wed.’s sales 245,710
Wed.’s open int 907,666

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up