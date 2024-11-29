CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Fri: OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel…

OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Dec 535 545¼ 531¾ 532¼ —5½ Mar 547 553¼ 543 548 — ½ May 557½ 562 552¾ 557 —1¼ Jul 565 568¾ 560½ 563¾ —2 Sep 578½ 581¼ 573¾ 576½ —2½ Dec 595 598¼ 590¾ 593 —3 Mar 607½ 610¾ 606 606¼ —3 May 611 —3 Jul 599¾ —3 Sep 599¾ —2¾ Dec 619½ +2¾ Mar 629¼ +2¾ May 614¼ +2¾ Jul 576¾ +2¾ Est. sales 71,208. Wed.’s sales 119,251 Wed.’s open int 411,150 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Dec 416 423½ 415 423 +7¼ Mar 428 433¾ 427¼ 433 +5 May 434½ 440½ 434½ 439¾ +4½ Jul 438½ 442¾ 437¼ 442¼ +3¾ Sep 425¾ 428¼ 424 428 +2¼ Dec 429¾ 431¾ 428 431½ +1¾ Mar 441 443 440 442¾ +1½ May 448 449½ 448 449 +1½ Jul 450 452¾ 450 452¾ +1½ Sep 441¾ +1¼ Dec 441¼ 442¼ 440 442¼ +¾ Jul 457¼ +¾ Dec 441½ +¾ Est. sales 198,807. Wed.’s sales 470,439 Wed.’s open int 1,520,066 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Dec 332¼ 337½ 332¼ 337½ +3¼ Mar 357 361¼ 355¼ 358 May 363¼ 364¾ 362½ 362½ — ¼ Jul 362 Sep 357¾ Dec 360¼ Mar 359¼ May 365¼ Jul 354 Sep 369¾ Est. sales 304. Wed.’s sales 693 Wed.’s open int 3,431 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Jan 993¼ 998 982¾ 989½ +¾ Mar 1000 1006 989½ 996 —1 May 1015 1019¼ 1002¼ 1008½ —2¼ Jul 1027 1031¾ 1014½ 1020½ —2¾ Aug 1027¼ 1030¾ 1013½ 1019 —3¼ Sep 1016¾ 1018¾ 1003½ 1008¼ —3¼ Nov 1016¾ 1021¼ 1006½ 1010¾ —3¼ Jan 1026¾ 1031 1017¼ 1021 —3 Mar 1027 1027¼ 1019½ 1023 —2½ May 1027¼ 1028¼ 1027¼ 1028¼ —2¾ Jul 1034¼ 1035¼ 1034 1035¼ —3 Aug 1031¾ —3 Sep 1019¼ —3¾ Nov 1029½ 1029½ 1019 1020 —3¾ Jan 1029¾ —3¾ Mar 1031 —3¾ May 1037 —3¾ Jul 1041¾ —3¾ Aug 1038¼ —3¾ Sep 1025¾ —3¾ Nov 1026¾ —2¾ Jul 1048½ —2¾ Nov 1032 —2¾ Est. sales 152,569. Wed.’s sales 245,710 Wed.’s open int 907,666

