CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu:

OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Dec 552½ 557½ 549¼ 549¾ —2¾ Mar 572¾ 577½ 569¼ 570 —2¼ May 581 587 578¾ 580 —2 Jul 588¾ 594¼ 586½ 587¾ —1½ Sep 602½ 606¾ 599 600¼ —1½ Dec 617¾ 622¼ 614¾ 616 —1¾ Mar 631¾ 634¼ 627¾ 627¾ —1¾ Jul 620 620 620 620 Est. sales 123,605. Wed.’s sales 116,815 Wed.’s open int 437,197 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Dec 430 432 426¼ 427 —3¼ Mar 439¾ 442¼ 435¾ 436¾ —3¼ May 447 449¼ 442¾ 443½ —3½ Jul 450 452¼ 446 446¾ —3¼ Sep 436¾ 438¼ 432½ 433¼ —3½ Dec 441 442½ 436¼ 437 —4 Mar 452¼ 453½ 447½ 447¾ —4¼ May 458½ 459¾ 457 457 —1 Jul 462½ 462½ 457¼ 457¼ —4¼ Sep 449½ 449½ 449½ 449½ +¾ Dec 449 449½ 444 444 —5¼ Dec 444¼ 444¼ 444 444 —4½ Est. sales 491,228. Wed.’s sales 446,564 Wed.’s open int 1,668,952, up 1,985 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Dec 347½ 352 343¼ 345½ +¾ Mar 363½ 371¾ 361¼ 368 +4¾ Est. sales 701. Wed.’s sales 701 Wed.’s open int 3,790, up 59 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Jan 991 998¾ 976¼ 979¾ —10¾ Mar 999¾ 1006¼ 983¾ 986¾ —12½ May 1014 1019 997 1000 —12½ Jul 1025¾ 1031¼ 1009¼ 1012¾ —12½ Aug 1025¼ 1030¼ 1009 1012¾ —12 Sep 1014¾ 1019 999¾ 1003¾ —10½ Nov 1015 1020 1001½ 1005¾ —9½ Jan 1025¾ 1027¼ 1013¼ 1016¼ —8¾ Mar 1025¼ 1026¼ 1013½ 1017¾ —8 May 1023¾ 1024 1023½ 1024 —6¾ Jul 1033 1033¼ 1027½ 1031¼ —6¾ Nov 1023 1023 1013 1014 —8¾ Jul 1038¼ 1038¼ 1038¼ 1038¼ —6¼ Nov 1025 1025 1025 1025 —3½ Est. sales 204,798. Wed.’s sales 191,027 Wed.’s open int 903,651, up 1,112

