CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu:
|OpenHighLowLastChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|552½
|557½
|549¼
|549¾
|—2¾
|Mar
|572¾
|577½
|569¼
|570
|—2¼
|May
|581
|587
|578¾
|580
|—2
|Jul
|588¾
|594¼
|586½
|587¾
|—1½
|Sep
|602½
|606¾
|599
|600¼
|—1½
|Dec
|617¾
|622¼
|614¾
|616
|—1¾
|Mar
|631¾
|634¼
|627¾
|627¾
|—1¾
|Jul
|620
|620
|620
|620
|Est. sales 123,605.
|Wed.’s sales 116,815
|Wed.’s open int 437,197
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|430
|432
|426¼
|427
|—3¼
|Mar
|439¾
|442¼
|435¾
|436¾
|—3¼
|May
|447
|449¼
|442¾
|443½
|—3½
|Jul
|450
|452¼
|446
|446¾
|—3¼
|Sep
|436¾
|438¼
|432½
|433¼
|—3½
|Dec
|441
|442½
|436¼
|437
|—4
|Mar
|452¼
|453½
|447½
|447¾
|—4¼
|May
|458½
|459¾
|457
|457
|—1
|Jul
|462½
|462½
|457¼
|457¼
|—4¼
|Sep
|449½
|449½
|449½
|449½
|+¾
|Dec
|449
|449½
|444
|444
|—5¼
|Dec
|444¼
|444¼
|444
|444
|—4½
|Est. sales 491,228.
|Wed.’s sales 446,564
|Wed.’s open int 1,668,952,
|up 1,985
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|347½
|352
|343¼
|345½
|+¾
|Mar
|363½
|371¾
|361¼
|368
|+4¾
|Est. sales 701.
|Wed.’s sales 701
|Wed.’s open int 3,790,
|up 59
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jan
|991
|998¾
|976¼
|979¾
|—10¾
|Mar
|999¾
|1006¼
|983¾
|986¾
|—12½
|May
|1014
|1019
|997
|1000
|—12½
|Jul
|1025¾
|1031¼
|1009¼
|1012¾
|—12½
|Aug
|1025¼
|1030¼
|1009
|1012¾
|—12
|Sep
|1014¾
|1019
|999¾
|1003¾
|—10½
|Nov
|1015
|1020
|1001½
|1005¾
|—9½
|Jan
|1025¾
|1027¼
|1013¼
|1016¼
|—8¾
|Mar
|1025¼
|1026¼
|1013½
|1017¾
|—8
|May
|1023¾
|1024
|1023½
|1024
|—6¾
|Jul
|1033
|1033¼
|1027½
|1031¼
|—6¾
|Nov
|1023
|1023
|1013
|1014
|—8¾
|Jul
|1038¼
|1038¼
|1038¼
|1038¼
|—6¼
|Nov
|1025
|1025
|1025
|1025
|—3½
|Est. sales 204,798.
|Wed.’s sales 191,027
|Wed.’s open int 903,651,
|up 1,112
