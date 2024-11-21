Live Radio
November 21, 2024

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu:

OpenHighLowLastChg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Dec 552½ 557½ 549¼ 549¾ —2¾
Mar 572¾ 577½ 569¼ 570 —2¼
May 581 587 578¾ 580 —2
Jul 588¾ 594¼ 586½ 587¾ —1½
Sep 602½ 606¾ 599 600¼ —1½
Dec 617¾ 622¼ 614¾ 616 —1¾
Mar 631¾ 634¼ 627¾ 627¾ —1¾
Jul 620 620 620 620
Est. sales 123,605. Wed.’s sales 116,815
Wed.’s open int 437,197
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Dec 430 432 426¼ 427 —3¼
Mar 439¾ 442¼ 435¾ 436¾ —3¼
May 447 449¼ 442¾ 443½ —3½
Jul 450 452¼ 446 446¾ —3¼
Sep 436¾ 438¼ 432½ 433¼ —3½
Dec 441 442½ 436¼ 437 —4
Mar 452¼ 453½ 447½ 447¾ —4¼
May 458½ 459¾ 457 457 —1
Jul 462½ 462½ 457¼ 457¼ —4¼
Sep 449½ 449½ 449½ 449½
Dec 449 449½ 444 444 —5¼
Dec 444¼ 444¼ 444 444 —4½
Est. sales 491,228. Wed.’s sales 446,564
Wed.’s open int 1,668,952, up 1,985
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Dec 347½ 352 343¼ 345½
Mar 363½ 371¾ 361¼ 368 +4¾
Est. sales 701. Wed.’s sales 701
Wed.’s open int 3,790, up 59
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Jan 991 998¾ 976¼ 979¾ —10¾
Mar 999¾ 1006¼ 983¾ 986¾ —12½
May 1014 1019 997 1000 —12½
Jul 1025¾ 1031¼ 1009¼ 1012¾ —12½
Aug 1025¼ 1030¼ 1009 1012¾ —12
Sep 1014¾ 1019 999¾ 1003¾ —10½
Nov 1015 1020 1001½ 1005¾ —9½
Jan 1025¾ 1027¼ 1013¼ 1016¼ —8¾
Mar 1025¼ 1026¼ 1013½ 1017¾ —8
May 1023¾ 1024 1023½ 1024 —6¾
Jul 1033 1033¼ 1027½ 1031¼ —6¾
Nov 1023 1023 1013 1014 —8¾
Jul 1038¼ 1038¼ 1038¼ 1038¼ —6¼
Nov 1025 1025 1025 1025 —3½
Est. sales 204,798. Wed.’s sales 191,027
Wed.’s open int 903,651, up 1,112

