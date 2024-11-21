CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:
|OpenHighLowLastChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|552½
|557½
|549¾
|553¾
|+1¼
|Mar
|572¾
|577½
|569¼
|573
|+¾
|May
|581
|587
|578¾
|583
|+1
|Jul
|588¾
|594¼
|586¾
|590½
|+1¼
|Sep
|602½
|606¾
|599¼
|603¼
|+1½
|Dec
|617¾
|622¼
|615¼
|619
|+1¼
|Mar
|631¾
|634¼
|627¾
|630¾
|+1¼
|Jul
|620
|620
|620
|620
|Est. sales 51,553.
|Wed.’s sales 116,815
|Wed.’s open int 437,197
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|430
|432
|427½
|428½
|—1¾
|Mar
|439¾
|442¼
|437¾
|438½
|—1½
|May
|447
|449¼
|444¾
|445½
|—1½
|Jul
|450
|452¼
|448
|448¾
|—1¼
|Sep
|436¾
|438¼
|435
|435
|—1¾
|Dec
|441
|442½
|438¾
|439
|—2
|Mar
|452¼
|453½
|449¾
|449¾
|—2¼
|May
|458½
|459¾
|457
|457
|—1
|Jul
|462½
|462½
|460¾
|460¾
|—
|¾
|Sep
|449½
|449½
|449½
|449½
|+¾
|Dec
|449
|449½
|446½
|446½
|—2¾
|Est. sales 190,462.
|Wed.’s sales 446,564
|Wed.’s open int 1,668,952,
|up 1,985
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|347½
|352
|344
|352
|+7¼
|Mar
|363½
|371¾
|361¼
|371½
|+8¼
|Est. sales 271.
|Wed.’s sales 701
|Wed.’s open int 3,790,
|up 59
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jan
|991
|998¾
|982½
|985½
|—5
|Mar
|999¾
|1006¼
|990¼
|992¼
|—7
|May
|1014
|1019
|1003
|1004¼
|—8¼
|Jul
|1025¾
|1031¼
|1015¼
|1016½
|—8¾
|Aug
|1025¼
|1030¼
|1014¼
|1015½
|—9¼
|Sep
|1014¾
|1019
|1004¼
|1005¼
|—9
|Nov
|1015
|1020
|1006¼
|1007¼
|—8
|Jan
|1025¾
|1027¼
|1017¾
|1017¾
|—7¼
|Mar
|1025¼
|1026¼
|1018½
|1019
|—6¾
|Jul
|1033
|1033¼
|1032
|1033¼
|—4¾
|Nov
|1023
|1023
|1016
|1016
|—6¾
|Est. sales 117,954.
|Wed.’s sales 191,027
|Wed.’s open int 903,651,
|up 1,112
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|Dec
|43.30
|43.75
|42.60
|42.78
|—.50
|Jan
|43.46
|43.87
|42.72
|42.89
|—.47
|Mar
|43.70
|44.16
|43.03
|43.20
|—.46
|May
|44.09
|44.41
|43.30
|43.49
|—.43
|Jul
|44.24
|44.61
|43.50
|43.68
|—.43
|Aug
|44.02
|44.46
|43.40
|43.55
|—.46
|Sep
|43.97
|44.32
|43.27
|43.39
|—.49
|Oct
|43.67
|44.12
|43.12
|43.24
|—.49
|Dec
|43.76
|44.21
|43.18
|43.31
|—.49
|Jan
|43.55
|43.55
|43.50
|43.51
|—.32
|Mar
|43.52
|43.58
|43.52
|43.58
|—.29
|May
|43.57
|43.57
|43.57
|43.57
|—.38
|Jul
|43.57
|43.57
|43.57
|43.57
|—.47
|Est. sales 95,039.
|Wed.’s sales 242,434
|Wed.’s open int 572,828
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|Dec
|290.00
|290.90
|287.20
|288.30
|—1.10
|Jan
|291.70
|292.70
|288.70
|289.90
|—1.40
|Mar
|295.40
|296.20
|292.70
|293.80
|—1.20
|May
|299.70
|300.30
|297.10
|298.10
|—1.20
|Jul
|304.00
|304.90
|301.70
|302.60
|—1.20
|Aug
|305.60
|305.80
|302.70
|303.70
|—1.10
|Sep
|306.00
|306.30
|303.20
|304.20
|—1.10
|Oct
|304.80
|305.70
|302.80
|303.30
|—1.50
|Dec
|307.40
|308.30
|305.30
|306.20
|—1.10
|Jan
|306.70
|306.80
|306.70
|306.80
|—1.50
|Mar
|307.30
|307.50
|307.30
|307.50
|—1.20
|Jul
|310.30
|310.30
|310.30
|310.30
|—1.60
|Est. sales 64,980.
|Wed.’s sales 146,841
|Wed.’s open int 623,390,
|up 1,505
Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.