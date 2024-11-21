CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.: OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel…

OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Dec 552½ 557½ 549¾ 553¾ +1¼ Mar 572¾ 577½ 569¼ 573 +¾ May 581 587 578¾ 583 +1 Jul 588¾ 594¼ 586¾ 590½ +1¼ Sep 602½ 606¾ 599¼ 603¼ +1½ Dec 617¾ 622¼ 615¼ 619 +1¼ Mar 631¾ 634¼ 627¾ 630¾ +1¼ Jul 620 620 620 620 Est. sales 51,553. Wed.’s sales 116,815 Wed.’s open int 437,197 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Dec 430 432 427½ 428½ —1¾ Mar 439¾ 442¼ 437¾ 438½ —1½ May 447 449¼ 444¾ 445½ —1½ Jul 450 452¼ 448 448¾ —1¼ Sep 436¾ 438¼ 435 435 —1¾ Dec 441 442½ 438¾ 439 —2 Mar 452¼ 453½ 449¾ 449¾ —2¼ May 458½ 459¾ 457 457 —1 Jul 462½ 462½ 460¾ 460¾ — ¾ Sep 449½ 449½ 449½ 449½ +¾ Dec 449 449½ 446½ 446½ —2¾ Est. sales 190,462. Wed.’s sales 446,564 Wed.’s open int 1,668,952, up 1,985 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Dec 347½ 352 344 352 +7¼ Mar 363½ 371¾ 361¼ 371½ +8¼ Est. sales 271. Wed.’s sales 701 Wed.’s open int 3,790, up 59 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Jan 991 998¾ 982½ 985½ —5 Mar 999¾ 1006¼ 990¼ 992¼ —7 May 1014 1019 1003 1004¼ —8¼ Jul 1025¾ 1031¼ 1015¼ 1016½ —8¾ Aug 1025¼ 1030¼ 1014¼ 1015½ —9¼ Sep 1014¾ 1019 1004¼ 1005¼ —9 Nov 1015 1020 1006¼ 1007¼ —8 Jan 1025¾ 1027¼ 1017¾ 1017¾ —7¼ Mar 1025¼ 1026¼ 1018½ 1019 —6¾ Jul 1033 1033¼ 1032 1033¼ —4¾ Nov 1023 1023 1016 1016 —6¾ Est. sales 117,954. Wed.’s sales 191,027 Wed.’s open int 903,651, up 1,112 SOYBEAN OIL 60,000 lbs; cents per lb Dec 43.30 43.75 42.60 42.78 —.50 Jan 43.46 43.87 42.72 42.89 —.47 Mar 43.70 44.16 43.03 43.20 —.46 May 44.09 44.41 43.30 43.49 —.43 Jul 44.24 44.61 43.50 43.68 —.43 Aug 44.02 44.46 43.40 43.55 —.46 Sep 43.97 44.32 43.27 43.39 —.49 Oct 43.67 44.12 43.12 43.24 —.49 Dec 43.76 44.21 43.18 43.31 —.49 Jan 43.55 43.55 43.50 43.51 —.32 Mar 43.52 43.58 43.52 43.58 —.29 May 43.57 43.57 43.57 43.57 —.38 Jul 43.57 43.57 43.57 43.57 —.47 Est. sales 95,039. Wed.’s sales 242,434 Wed.’s open int 572,828 SOYBEAN MEAL 100 tons; dollars per ton Dec 290.00 290.90 287.20 288.30 —1.10 Jan 291.70 292.70 288.70 289.90 —1.40 Mar 295.40 296.20 292.70 293.80 —1.20 May 299.70 300.30 297.10 298.10 —1.20 Jul 304.00 304.90 301.70 302.60 —1.20 Aug 305.60 305.80 302.70 303.70 —1.10 Sep 306.00 306.30 303.20 304.20 —1.10 Oct 304.80 305.70 302.80 303.30 —1.50 Dec 307.40 308.30 305.30 306.20 —1.10 Jan 306.70 306.80 306.70 306.80 —1.50 Mar 307.30 307.50 307.30 307.50 —1.20 Jul 310.30 310.30 310.30 310.30 —1.60 Est. sales 64,980. Wed.’s sales 146,841 Wed.’s open int 623,390, up 1,505

