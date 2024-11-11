CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon.:
|OpenHighLowLastChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|572¾
|572¾
|553¼
|555
|—17½
|Mar
|589
|589
|570¼
|571
|—16½
|May
|597¼
|597½
|580¾
|581¼
|—16½
|Jul
|604¾
|604¾
|587¾
|588¼
|—16¾
|Sep
|616½
|616½
|600
|600¼
|—16¾
|Dec
|631½
|631¾
|616¼
|616½
|—16
|Mar
|637¼
|637¼
|627¾
|628
|—15¼
|May
|635¼
|635¼
|635¼
|635¼
|—10¼
|Est. sales 92,724.
|Fri.’s sales 213,507
|Fri.’s open int 439,481
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|430
|432
|428
|429¼
|—1¾
|Mar
|444
|445
|440¾
|441¾
|—2½
|May
|451
|451¾
|447½
|448¼
|—3¼
|Jul
|453¼
|454¾
|450¾
|451¼
|—3¾
|Sep
|444¼
|444½
|439¾
|440¼
|—5½
|Dec
|448
|448¼
|443¼
|443½
|—5½
|Mar
|457
|457¼
|454
|454½
|—5
|May
|462¾
|463¼
|461¾
|462¾
|—2¾
|Jul
|469
|469
|464¼
|464¼
|—4¾
|Dec
|455
|455
|451¼
|451¼
|—3¾
|Jul
|473¼
|473¼
|473¼
|473¼
|+2¼
|Est. sales 195,540.
|Fri.’s sales 686,461
|Fri.’s open int 1,679,020,
|up 7,274
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|361½
|361½
|343
|345¼
|—16¼
|Mar
|367½
|367½
|351
|357
|—11¾
|May
|361¾
|361¾
|361¾
|361¾
|—7¼
|Est. sales 635.
|Fri.’s sales 1,527
|Fri.’s open int 4,449
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Nov
|1020¾
|1025¾
|1017½
|1017½
|+¾
|Jan
|1030
|1042¼
|1026
|1028
|—2¼
|Mar
|1043½
|1054¾
|1038
|1039¾
|—3¾
|May
|1056¾
|1067¼
|1050¾
|1052¼
|—4½
|Jul
|1068
|1078
|1061¾
|1063
|—5¼
|Aug
|1067¼
|1075¼
|1060
|1061
|—6¼
|Sep
|1054
|1059
|1045
|1046
|—8
|Nov
|1051½
|1055½
|1042
|1043
|—9½
|Jan
|1062
|1064
|1051
|1052¼
|—9½
|Mar
|1062
|1062
|1051
|1051¾
|—10
|May
|1067¾
|1067¾
|1064
|1064
|—3¾
|Jul
|1074½
|1075
|1070½
|1070¾
|—5
|Nov
|1057½
|1057½
|1054½
|1054½
|—6¼
|Jul
|1081
|1081
|1081
|1081
|+½
|Est. sales 124,595.
|Fri.’s sales 477,282
|Fri.’s open int 854,294
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|Dec
|48.77
|49.16
|47.85
|48.10
|—.67
|Jan
|48.84
|49.22
|47.96
|48.20
|—.65
|Mar
|49.05
|49.38
|48.16
|48.37
|—.65
|May
|49.06
|49.46
|48.32
|48.47
|—.69
|Jul
|49.22
|49.46
|48.33
|48.50
|—.72
|Aug
|48.89
|49.11
|48.04
|48.17
|—.73
|Sep
|48.61
|48.71
|47.69
|47.78
|—.76
|Oct
|47.92
|48.14
|47.42
|47.46
|—.70
|Dec
|48.11
|48.24
|47.24
|47.30
|—.82
|Est. sales 84,040.
|Fri.’s sales 285,973
|Fri.’s open int 588,989,
|up 13,355
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|Dec
|297.40
|302.20
|297.10
|297.70
|+1.50
|Jan
|299.00
|303.40
|298.50
|299.00
|+.90
|Mar
|302.40
|306.30
|301.30
|301.80
|+.60
|May
|305.90
|309.50
|304.80
|305.30
|+.50
|Jul
|311.20
|313.70
|309.00
|309.30
|+.40
|Aug
|311.50
|314.50
|309.90
|310.30
|+.40
|Sep
|312.00
|314.30
|310.00
|310.00
|+.10
|Oct
|311.40
|313.00
|308.60
|308.90
|+.10
|Dec
|312.60
|314.90
|310.50
|310.80
|Jan
|314.60
|314.60
|312.70
|312.70
|+1.50
|Est. sales 62,766.
|Fri.’s sales 231,586
|Fri.’s open int 615,851,
|up 265
