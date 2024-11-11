CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon.: OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel…

OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Dec 572¾ 572¾ 553¼ 555 —17½ Mar 589 589 570¼ 571 —16½ May 597¼ 597½ 580¾ 581¼ —16½ Jul 604¾ 604¾ 587¾ 588¼ —16¾ Sep 616½ 616½ 600 600¼ —16¾ Dec 631½ 631¾ 616¼ 616½ —16 Mar 637¼ 637¼ 627¾ 628 —15¼ May 635¼ 635¼ 635¼ 635¼ —10¼ Est. sales 92,724. Fri.’s sales 213,507 Fri.’s open int 439,481 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Dec 430 432 428 429¼ —1¾ Mar 444 445 440¾ 441¾ —2½ May 451 451¾ 447½ 448¼ —3¼ Jul 453¼ 454¾ 450¾ 451¼ —3¾ Sep 444¼ 444½ 439¾ 440¼ —5½ Dec 448 448¼ 443¼ 443½ —5½ Mar 457 457¼ 454 454½ —5 May 462¾ 463¼ 461¾ 462¾ —2¾ Jul 469 469 464¼ 464¼ —4¾ Dec 455 455 451¼ 451¼ —3¾ Jul 473¼ 473¼ 473¼ 473¼ +2¼ Est. sales 195,540. Fri.’s sales 686,461 Fri.’s open int 1,679,020, up 7,274 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Dec 361½ 361½ 343 345¼ —16¼ Mar 367½ 367½ 351 357 —11¾ May 361¾ 361¾ 361¾ 361¾ —7¼ Est. sales 635. Fri.’s sales 1,527 Fri.’s open int 4,449 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Nov 1020¾ 1025¾ 1017½ 1017½ +¾ Jan 1030 1042¼ 1026 1028 —2¼ Mar 1043½ 1054¾ 1038 1039¾ —3¾ May 1056¾ 1067¼ 1050¾ 1052¼ —4½ Jul 1068 1078 1061¾ 1063 —5¼ Aug 1067¼ 1075¼ 1060 1061 —6¼ Sep 1054 1059 1045 1046 —8 Nov 1051½ 1055½ 1042 1043 —9½ Jan 1062 1064 1051 1052¼ —9½ Mar 1062 1062 1051 1051¾ —10 May 1067¾ 1067¾ 1064 1064 —3¾ Jul 1074½ 1075 1070½ 1070¾ —5 Nov 1057½ 1057½ 1054½ 1054½ —6¼ Jul 1081 1081 1081 1081 +½ Est. sales 124,595. Fri.’s sales 477,282 Fri.’s open int 854,294 SOYBEAN OIL 60,000 lbs; cents per lb Dec 48.77 49.16 47.85 48.10 —.67 Jan 48.84 49.22 47.96 48.20 —.65 Mar 49.05 49.38 48.16 48.37 —.65 May 49.06 49.46 48.32 48.47 —.69 Jul 49.22 49.46 48.33 48.50 —.72 Aug 48.89 49.11 48.04 48.17 —.73 Sep 48.61 48.71 47.69 47.78 —.76 Oct 47.92 48.14 47.42 47.46 —.70 Dec 48.11 48.24 47.24 47.30 —.82 Est. sales 84,040. Fri.’s sales 285,973 Fri.’s open int 588,989, up 13,355 SOYBEAN MEAL 100 tons; dollars per ton Dec 297.40 302.20 297.10 297.70 +1.50 Jan 299.00 303.40 298.50 299.00 +.90 Mar 302.40 306.30 301.30 301.80 +.60 May 305.90 309.50 304.80 305.30 +.50 Jul 311.20 313.70 309.00 309.30 +.40 Aug 311.50 314.50 309.90 310.30 +.40 Sep 312.00 314.30 310.00 310.00 +.10 Oct 311.40 313.00 308.60 308.90 +.10 Dec 312.60 314.90 310.50 310.80 Jan 314.60 314.60 312.70 312.70 +1.50 Est. sales 62,766. Fri.’s sales 231,586 Fri.’s open int 615,851, up 265

