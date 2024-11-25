Monday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Brunswick Academy 59, Halifax County 40
Colonial Forge 65, Chantilly 53
Great Hope Baptist 43, Bethel Christian School 42
Hampton Roads 48, Isle of Wight Academy 41
Harrisonburg HomeSchool 68, Shenandoah Valley Academy 38
Loudoun Valley 55, Frederick, Md. 51
Tennessee, Tenn. 90, Mountain Mission 42
Volunteer, Tenn. 71, Mountain Mission 60
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.