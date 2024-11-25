Monday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= Brunswick Academy 59, Halifax County 40 Colonial Forge 65, Chantilly 53 Great Hope Baptist 43, Bethel Christian…

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Brunswick Academy 59, Halifax County 40

Colonial Forge 65, Chantilly 53

Great Hope Baptist 43, Bethel Christian School 42

Hampton Roads 48, Isle of Wight Academy 41

Harrisonburg HomeSchool 68, Shenandoah Valley Academy 38

Loudoun Valley 55, Frederick, Md. 51

Tennessee, Tenn. 90, Mountain Mission 42

Volunteer, Tenn. 71, Mountain Mission 60

