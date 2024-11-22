Initial public offerings scheduled to debut next week

NEW YORK (AP) — The following is a list of initial public offerings planned for the coming week. Sources include…

NEW YORK (AP) — The following is a list of initial public offerings planned for the coming week. Sources include IPO ETF manager Renaissance Capital, and SEC filings.

Week of Nov. 25

Pony AI – Guangzhou, China, million shares, priced at $11-$13, managed by Goldman (Asia) BofA. Proposed Nasdaq symbol PONY. Business: China-based developer of autonomous vehicle systems for robotaxis and robotrucks.

Brazil Potash – Toronto, 4.3 million shares, priced at $15-$18, managed by Cantor Fitz. Bradesco. Proposed NYSE symbol GRO. Business: Developing a potash mining project in Brazil’s Amazon basin.

BrilliA – Singapore, 2.5 million shares, priced at $4-$5, managed by A.G.P.. Proposed NYSE American symbol BRIA. Business: Provider of women’s lingerie and intimate apparel.

Venu Holding – Colorado Springs, Colo., 1 million shares, priced at $10, managed by ThinkEquity. Proposed NYSE American symbol VENU. Business: Owns and operates music venues and restaurants.

Jinxin Technology – Shanghai, 1.9 million shares, priced at $4-$5, managed by Craft Capital WestPark Capital. Proposed Nasdaq symbol NAMI. Business: Provides a digital textbook and educational content platform for K-9 students in China.

New Century Logistics – Hong Kong, 1.3 million shares, priced at $4-$5, managed by Craft Capital R. F. Lafferty. Proposed Nasdaq symbol NCEW. Business: Hong Kong-based provider of air and ocean freight forwarding services.

Creative Global Tech – Hong Kong, 1.3 million shares, priced at $4-$5, managed by Benjamin Securities. Proposed Nasdaq symbol CGTL. Business: Hong Kong-based seller of pre-owned consumer electronics.

