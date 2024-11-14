How to Interview Your New Boss

When it comes to job satisfaction, managers matter a lot. So you’re fortunate if your company asks you to help…

When it comes to job satisfaction, managers matter a lot. So you’re fortunate if your company asks you to help select the person who will become your next boss. Assessing candidates who could end up supervising your work requires some strategic thinking, however. Read on to learn the best questions to ask your new boss and red flags to look out for.

7 Tips for Interviewing Your New Boss

Starting on the right foot with a new manager can make all the difference in your workplace relationship. Here are seven tips to help you gauge their leadership style, expectations and values in an interview.

1. Figure Out Your Role

Simply being tapped to sit in on an interview doesn’t tell you much about what your company hopes you’ll contribute to the hiring process. Before the candidates arrive, clarify your role. Are you there to evaluate technical skills, assess cultural fit or provide insight into the day-to-day responsibilities of the team?

You may be asked to help evaluate whether there’s a fit between you and the person who will manage you. If that’s the case, you may be serving as a representative of your department’s particular “subculture,” said Heather Barker, senior vice president of human resources at DNV, an independent assurance and risk management provider, in an email.

Other times, hiring managers may ask potential subordinates to sit in on interviews “to gain buy-in for the candidate they select” and align with the team on a candidate, Barker said.

2. Prepare for the Interview

Participating in job interviews from the hiring side requires practice and the right attitude. It’s important to go into interviews with an open mind and “an unbiased frame of thought,” Barker said.

Don’t give into the temptation to like a candidate simply because they are just like you and your colleagues because “diverse skill sets make for a stronger team overall,” Barker said. “They should be able to complement the team, not match the team.”

If hiring interviews are a new experience for you, ask for coaching from a human resources staff member or the hiring manager.

3. Take Cues From Other Interviewers

Before the interviews start, ask other members of the hiring team about their strategy for asking questions.

When it’s time to talk to the candidates, follow the tone set by the hiring manager and other company leaders. If they’re behaving formally or casually, you should, too. Unless instructed otherwise, let them take the lead on talking but make sure to participate when it seems appropriate.

4. Observe and Give Appropriate Feedback

Interviewing is all about listening and observing. Barker advises paying attention to candidates’ body language and word choice, which can reveal a lot.

Here are some questions to help you figure out whether a candidate would make a good new boss:

— How transparent is the candidate with their answers?

— Do they have the ability to both see the big picture and appreciate details?

— What do their body language and eye contact convey?

— How will this person lead me and my team?

— What can I learn from this person?

— Do they have empathy?

— Will they support continuous learning?

— Will this person empower me and put my skills to good use?

When the interviews are over, check with the hiring manager about what kind of input they would like. At some companies, the interviewers will have a debrief meeting to share their opinions, while other organizations ask interviewers to fill out forms, Barker said.

5. Be Confident

Remember, you’re not the one being interviewed. Although you shouldn’t act cocky, don’t feel the need to ingratiate yourself with the candidates. They are in the hot seat, not you. Ask thoughtful questions, actively listen and provide honest feedback when needed. Your goal is to help find someone who’s capable of leading the team, not to win points with the candidate.

6. Gauge Their Character

When you’re interviewing a potential new boss, you’ll want to get a sense of who they are and how they interact with others.

“Asking them questions about the hardest leadership decisions they’ve had to make, how they went about them and how it impacted them can provide insights into their character,” said Emily Walton, founder and coach at Alo Coaching, a leadership coaching and professional development company, in an email. “Asking what is different or unique about the teams they have led or how they lead will also shed light on their leadership style and whether that aligns with what you are looking for or not.”

7. Assess Their Emotional Intelligence

As an employee, you’ll inevitably face personal and professional challenges during your time at any organization. “Having a boss who supports and understands you during challenging times will have a direct impact on your overall wellness and job satisfaction,” Joseph Liu, a career change consultant, professional speaker and host of the Career Relaunch podcast, said in an email.

He suggests gauging your prospective boss’s emotional intelligence by seeing how they respond to your questions, especially around more sensitive topics. “For example, do they seem self-aware, empathetic and socially aware? Do they seem attentive, present and receptive when you’re speaking?” Liu said. Generally, a leader who’s emotionally intelligent will likely cultivate an environment in which employees feel seen, heard and valued.

Red Flags to Watch for in the Interview

Here are some key warning signs to keep an eye on when you’re interviewing a potential new boss.

1. Micromanaging Tendencies

Liu believes that if your prospective boss gives off an impression of being overly controlling, it could point to a tendency for micromanagement, which could stifle your autonomy and professional development. He suggested asking questions like, “How do you typically approach delegating tasks and following up with your team?” to gauge their approach to management and whether they may have trouble demonstrating trust in their team.

2. Disorganization

If your prospective boss seems rushed or scattered in the interview, it may be a sign that they struggle with organization and time management. “Typically, during an interview, both the hiring manager and candidate are putting their best foot forward,” Liu said. “So if the manager’s best foot forward seems underwhelming to you, you shouldn’t expect things to be better once you actually start working together and the honeymoon period ends.”

3. Poor Work-Life Balance

Another red flag to watch out for is if your potential new boss glorifies long hours or continually talks about being available after hours. “This may signal that they support an unhealthy work culture that could have a negative impact on your own work-life balance,” Liu said.

4. Vague or Political Answers

Deflecting questions or skirting around answering them is a red flag. “This means they are either hiding something or they have terrible communication skills,” Jena Dunay, founder of Recruit the Employer, an outplacement and leadership development firm, said in an email. “You want your manager and leader to be clear, communicative and decisive. So if you don’t get that feeling from a prospective boss, it’s not a good sign.”

Questions to Ask Your New Boss

When it’s your turn to talk, Barker recommends asking open-ended questions to evaluate candidates’ skills and leadership style.

Here are some questions to ask a potential new boss:

— What does your ideal workday and setting look like?

— What expectations do you have for your direct report?

— As a manager, how do you recognize good work?

— How do you adapt to the work styles of the workers you supervise?

— Give an example of a time you were caught between management and a business unit, and describe how you were able to resolve that situation.

— This is a way we’ve done this in the past. What do you think about that?

— What are your top priorities for the team in the next six months?

— How do you prefer to communicate with your team?

— How do you approach feedback, both giving and receiving?

— What challenges do you foresee for our team and how can we address them together?

— What are your goals for this position and your department?

Interviewing a New Boss: Do’s for Subordinates

— Do ask about their leadership philosophy and approach.

— Do gauge how they handle stress and problem-solving.

— Do understand your role in the interview.

— Do share your feedback when appropriate.

— Do evaluate their level of empathy and emotional intelligence.

Interviewing a New Boss: Don’ts for Subordinates

— Don’t talk too much about yourself.

— Don’t ask vague questions that won’t give you meaningful insights.

— Don’t ignore red flags.

— Don’t talk negatively about team members or previous bosses.

— Don’t make assumptions or let biases influence your judgment.

