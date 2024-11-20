How to Host an Elegant Thanksgiving Dinner on a Budget

The word “elegant” evokes different images for each person. In general, it means raising the experience from the everyday to…

The word “elegant” evokes different images for each person. In general, it means raising the experience from the everyday to the refined. And while Thanksgiving is a holiday to gather and dine with relatives and friends — and hopefully all get along — it can also be an expensive endeavor, especially if you expect a big group.

New data aggregated by Affinity Federal Credit Union found that the total cost to host a holiday family gathering for 12 people in 2024 is $344.61.

If the group will be coming to your home this year, you can keep costs down and offer your guests a more sophisticated experience than they may expect. Here’s how.

Consider a Turkey Substitute

The traditional main dish for Thanksgiving is turkey, which currently clocks in at approximately $2 per pound. A 15-pound turkey, then, will cost about $30, and can feed up to 12 adults.

That sounds economical until you consider how much ends up in the trash.

According to a 2024 ReFed study, 58% of the food wasted on Thanksgiving will come from turkey and milk. Instead, says Houston-based entertaining expert Jeannie Jacobs, go for boneless.

“Turkey breast goes from between $2.29 to $3.49 per pound, but it offers all edible meat, making it more efficient,” she says.

Andy King, a New York-based event planner and the author of “Quick and Easy Menus for Entertaining” suggests Cornish game hens. They’re about $7 each, and each person would get half, lowering the cost to just $3.50 per person.

“They’re easy to cut down the middle and they look so beautiful on a plate,” King says.

“It’s very elegant and economical. It’s hard to find a small turkey, so it’s a really good option if you only have a few people. Besides, hens are more chic, and they are pretty forgiving. They don’t dry out like a turkey and they’re faster to cook,” he adds.

Want to stray from poultry? Prime rib is a popular Thanksgiving stand-in but it costs about $28 per pound. You can do better with a Frenched rack of pork. Tyson’s version even comes preseasoned with garlic, thyme and rosemary, and it’s about $3 a pound. Just as impressive as beef but a far better bargain.

Go Big on High-Quality Sides

The main meal, whatever it is, tends to be the priciest part of the dinner, so bring stunning and affordable accompanying dishes to the forefront. It’s what most people want, anyway.

According to Campbell’s 2024 State of the Sides report, more than half (55%) of Americans say they would rather pile their plates with side dishes than the main course on Thanksgiving.

A 10-pound bag of russet potatoes costs about $5, and that will enable you to make enough mashed potatoes for more than a dozen hungry guests. Consider using a piping bag with a decorative tip to swirl the potatoes onto individual serving dishes.

Avoid using low-quality ingredients, though. Chef Jamie Simpson of the Chef’s Garden, who has made hundreds of pounds of mashed potatoes for Thanksgiving over the years, says to use high-quality butter. It’s still a deal and it elevates the taste.

“The butter from Danish Creamery, salted or unsalted (around $6 at Walmart), works great for this,” Simpson says. “If half the weight of potatoes is measured in butter the butter must be great, but not overbearing.”

Jacobs says honey-glazed carrots and green beans with garlic are fancy fare, but the ingredients are very inexpensive. Beautify everything you serve with fresh herbs and garnishes, and present it in your finest serving pieces.

Send Invitations

Even if you know exactly who’ll be coming to your home for Thanksgiving, sending invitations is a swanky touch. “It gives guests excitement, a prelude to what the standard will be,” says Danielle Montreuil, founder of MM Culture Group, a luxury events company headquartered in Miami.

Mailing cards with all the details of the day shouldn’t cost more than a few dollars, but if you want to cut down on any extra spending (and you’re in a time crunch), send e-cards for free.

“There are all kinds of wonderful digital invitations,” Montreuil says. “Some are really beautiful, opening up in creative ways.” Companies like Paperless Post and Punchbowl have Thanksgiving designs set and ready to customize.

Create an Itinerary

For an especially cultivated Thanksgiving, take a tip from event planners and create an itinerary for the day. A certain amount of chaos can be charming and homey, but letting people know what will happen and when can make the day so much more special, King says, and it won’t cost you anything.

Before everyone arrives, organize a time for walks, games and other activities.

Know what you will do, as host, too. For example, start by greeting your guests at the door with a tray of prepared beverages.

“It’s always an elegant way to begin,” Montreuil says. “But also designate a time and space for cocktail hour with a variety of appetizers. It gives an inviting flow to the evening.”

Decorate for Next to Nothing

If you’re trying to save money, forget about the expensive extras, says Ellen Flowers, the Dallas-based editor of The Perennial Style. >

“When it comes to decorating, you don’t need to splurge on pricey centerpieces or floral arrangements,” Flowers says. “Head to your local dollar store for candles or check out Trader Joe’s for affordable, seasonal flowers that will brighten up your space.”

You can extend the look you’re creating for Thanksgiving for months by decorating with living plants, King says. “Fresh flowers die in a few days, so you’re not really getting much for your money. Orchids at Trader Joes are only about $14 each, and they’re really dramatic. Place a few around your home.”

Or, consider a small investment in flameless candles. The sophisticated vibe they offer is similar to the real thing but you’ll have them for many years’ worth of celebrations.

“You can buy big pillar candles that are battery operated from Walmart and Amazon for cheap,” King says.

And don’t be afraid to decorate with things you can get for free, like pine cones, leaves and ivy.

Set a Stylish Table

The table you serve the big meal will be a focal point. According to Laura Cassell Fischer, vice president of merchandise and product development at the table design firm over&back headquartered in New York City, you can achieve a wow-worthy look with an interesting design.

“Layering with natural elements is an easy way to bring textured and perceived luxe to the table on a budget,” Fischer says.

“For autumn you can order some inexpensive burlap that can serve as a runner over your tablecloth or even add in some actual fall leaves or branches of berries for some color. Tea lights are very inexpensive, and you can put these in some glass vases or bowls you already own to create some ambience,” she adds.

If you don’t own nice china, silverware and crystal, you may be tempted to break out the paper and plastic. While throwaways are practical, you can do better without spending much.

“For your setting, think thrift stores for beautiful dishes, flatware and glassware,” Flowers says. “Nothing says elegance like a well-set table, and secondhand finds can often look just as good as the real thing.”

For an uptown touch, add place cards to the table. They’re easy and cost only a few dollars to make. Buy some card stock, cut them into small rectangles, and write the name of each guest with metallic ink. Then, all you need to do is decide who sits where.

Dress Up

You don’t want to splatter your finest clothes with food as you’re cooking or be uncomfortable when you’re entertaining and eating. However, you can take it up a notch by swapping sweats or jeans for dressier apparel.

If you’ll be taking this suggestion, inform your guests in advance that cocktail attire is recommended.

“I encourage going as formal as you can,” Montreuil says. “That’s what we do, out of respect for family memories. Put effort into your look and be proud. You’ll probably be taking a lot of pictures, and years from now you’ll show them to your kids.”

If you don’t have the clothes for the desired look and you want to buy them, Montreuil says you can find amazing deals on luxury items at discount retailers like Ross and TJ Maxx.

Give Each Guest a Parting Gift

One of the loveliest things you can do for your guests is to send them home with swag. It doesn’t have to be anything more than a token of appreciation for coming and a reminder of the holiday they spent with you.

“Whether it’s a small homemade treat or a thoughtful, inexpensive item, these little details go a long way in making your Thanksgiving dinner truly unforgettable,” Flowers says.

“It’s all about creating an experience that feels luxurious and personal, no matter your budget. Elegance isn’t in the price tag, it’s in the care you take in crafting a memorable celebration,” she adds.

