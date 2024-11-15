PREP FOOTBALL= VHSL Playoffs= Class 6= Battlefield 42, Gar-Field 7 Colonial Forge 45, Stafford 24 Glen Allen 42, Western Branch…

PREP FOOTBALL=

VHSL Playoffs=

Class 6=

Battlefield 42, Gar-Field 7

Colonial Forge 45, Stafford 24

Glen Allen 42, Western Branch 9

James Madison 44, Chantilly 0

Langley 42, George Marshall 14

Manchester 18, Thomas Dale 7

North Stafford 35, Woodbridge 28

Oscar Smith 41, Grassfield 0

Patriot 19, Gainesville 14

Washington-Liberty 28, Yorktown 0

Westfield 21, Herndon 14

Class 5=

Deep Creek 21, Frank Cox 20

Green Run 35, Ocean Lakes 0

Indian River 42, Kempsville 24

King’s Fork High School 54, Menchville 0

Lloyd Bird 21, Hermitage 11

Louisa 34, Midlothian 23

Maury 57, Woodside 0

Nansemond River 14, Bethel 6

Salem-Va. Beach 14, Bayside 7

Stone Bridge 35, Lightridge 0

Warwick 35, Granby 7

William Fleming 30, Prince George 7

Class 4=

Churchland 35, Warhill 15

Dinwiddie 28, Powhatan 7

GW-Danville 24, E.C. Glass 7

Hampton 45, Denbigh 8

Jefferson Forest 33, Orange County 6

King George 26, Courtland 7

Loudoun County 31, Heritage 27

Salem 31, John Handley 28

Sherando 48, James Wood 7

Varina 42, Hanover 14

Woodgrove 16, Loudoun Valley 14

Class 3=

Abingdon 52, Carroll County 13

Alleghany 44, Wilson Memorial 14

Colonial Heights 35, New Kent 34

Heritage (Lynchburg) 26, Rustburg 7

Kettle Run 56, Warren County 3

Lafayette 42, Petersburg 6

Liberty Christian 42, Broadway 14

Lord Botetourt 43, Northside 41

Magna Vista 28, Christiansburg 25

Skyline 35, Brentsville 10

TJHS 35, Culpeper 0

Tabb 24, Hopewell 13

Turner Ashby 48, Staunton 7

William Byrd 20, Staunton River 0

Class 2=

Buckingham County 12, Woodstock Central 7

Floyd County 20, Appomattox 15

Glenvar 69, Martinsville 7

Graham 49, Lee High 14

King William 24, Southampton 21

Madison County 21, Clarke County 0

Poquoson 67, John Marshall 0

Radford 34, Patrick County 14

Ridgeview 40, Tazewell 19

Riverheads 29, Stuarts Draft 28

Strasburg 44, Fort Defiance 6

Union 12, Gate City 0

Virginia 49, Lebanon 32

Class 1=

Bath County 42, Fort Chiswell 6

Buffalo Gap 44, Franklin 6

Eastside 54, Thomas Walker 13

Essex 64, West Point 0

George Wythe 48, Giles 6

Grayson County 42, Craig County 0

Grundy 66, Honaker 30

Narrows 52, Parry McCluer High School 14

Patrick Henry 35, Holston 7

Rye Cove 55, Rural Retreat 12

Sussex Central 34, Surry County 28

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.