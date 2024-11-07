CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:
|OpenHighLowSettleChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|574½
|579½
|565
|571½
|—1¾
|Mar
|592½
|596¾
|583½
|589
|—2
|May
|602¼
|606½
|593¾
|599
|—2¼
|Jul
|608½
|611¾
|599¾
|605½
|—1½
|Sep
|619
|622¾
|611
|617
|—1½
|Dec
|633
|637½
|626¼
|632
|—1¾
|Mar
|648¼
|648¼
|636¾
|642¼
|—2
|May
|644¾
|—2½
|Jul
|632½
|—2¼
|Sep
|639½
|—2¼
|Dec
|646½
|—2¼
|Mar
|656¼
|—2¼
|May
|634½
|—2¼
|Jul
|597
|—2¼
|Est. sales 122,495.
|Wed.’s sales 115,413
|Wed.’s open int 446,340,
|up 3,052
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|425¾
|428½
|422¼
|427½
|+1¼
|Mar
|438½
|441¾
|436
|440½
|+1½
|May
|445¼
|449
|443¼
|447¾
|+2
|Jul
|449
|452¼
|446½
|451½
|+2
|Sep
|441½
|443¾
|438½
|443
|+1¼
|Dec
|445¼
|447¾
|442¼
|447
|+1¼
|Mar
|455
|458¼
|453½
|457¼
|+1
|May
|462¾
|463¼
|459¼
|463¼
|+¾
|Jul
|467
|467¼
|463
|467¼
|+1¼
|Sep
|452½
|453½
|452¼
|453½
|+½
|Dec
|453¼
|455¾
|452
|454
|+½
|Jul
|470
|+½
|Dec
|453¾
|453¾
|452¼
|452¼
|—
|¼
|Est. sales 665,505.
|Wed.’s sales 489,988
|Wed.’s open int 1,679,135,
|up 5,501
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|391
|391
|379½
|383¼
|—8½
|Mar
|391
|391¾
|380¾
|385¼
|—6¾
|May
|385
|388¼
|383
|384¼
|—6¾
|Jul
|380
|382¾
|380
|382¾
|—3
|Sep
|378½
|—3
|Dec
|380¾
|—3
|Mar
|379¾
|—3
|May
|385¾
|—3
|Jul
|374½
|—3
|Sep
|390¼
|—3
|Est. sales 548.
|Wed.’s sales 548
|Wed.’s open int 4,422,
|up 52
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Nov
|997
|1015½
|989¾
|1015½
|+21
|Jan
|1004
|1027¾
|1000½
|1026¼
|+22½
|Mar
|1015
|1038¾
|1011¾
|1037½
|+22¾
|May
|1029¼
|1051¾
|1026½
|1050¾
|+21½
|Jul
|1042¼
|1063¼
|1039¼
|1062¼
|+20¼
|Aug
|1043½
|1062¼
|1039¾
|1061½
|+19¼
|Sep
|1033¾
|1049¾
|1029½
|1049½
|+17¾
|Nov
|1032
|1049
|1029¼
|1048¾
|+16¾
|Jan
|1044
|1059
|1040¼
|1059
|+16¾
|Mar
|1053
|1062
|1044¾
|1061¾
|+16¾
|May
|1055½
|1068
|1055½
|1068
|+16¾
|Jul
|1062¾
|1076¾
|1061¾
|1076
|+16¾
|Aug
|1072½
|+16¾
|Sep
|1060
|+16¼
|Nov
|1049¼
|1061¼
|1048¾
|1061¼
|+16¼
|Jul
|1081¼
|+16
|Nov
|1065¾
|+13¾
|Est. sales 409,986.
|Wed.’s sales 384,154
|Wed.’s open int 861,852,
|up 16,699
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|Dec
|46.40
|48.41
|45.92
|48.32
|+1.98
|Jan
|46.31
|48.40
|45.91
|48.30
|+2.01
|Mar
|46.39
|48.50
|46.03
|48.40
|+2.01
|May
|46.64
|48.62
|46.21
|48.54
|+2.02
|Jul
|46.74
|48.69
|46.27
|48.61
|+2.04
|Aug
|46.50
|48.38
|46.07
|48.31
|+2.01
|Sep
|46.22
|48.01
|45.94
|47.95
|+1.96
|Oct
|45.85
|47.57
|45.71
|47.52
|+1.88
|Dec
|45.80
|47.51
|45.42
|47.49
|+1.86
|Jan
|46.78
|47.50
|46.76
|47.46
|+1.85
|Mar
|46.73
|47.43
|46.73
|47.43
|+1.85
|May
|47.45
|47.49
|47.45
|47.49
|+1.84
|Jul
|47.54
|47.55
|47.54
|47.55
|+1.84
|Aug
|47.32
|+1.84
|Sep
|47.27
|+1.84
|Oct
|47.14
|+1.84
|Dec
|47.01
|+1.84
|Jul
|46.90
|+1.84
|Oct
|46.89
|+1.84
|Dec
|46.63
|+1.84
|Est. sales 275,287.
|Wed.’s sales 263,778
|Wed.’s open int 564,103,
|up 11,849
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|Dec
|298.40
|303.00
|295.00
|298.50
|+.10
|Jan
|299.00
|303.70
|296.40
|300.20
|+1.20
|Mar
|301.50
|306.30
|299.30
|303.10
|+1.60
|May
|306.00
|309.80
|302.90
|306.60
|+1.40
|Jul
|309.70
|314.20
|307.40
|310.80
|+1.10
|Aug
|310.70
|315.00
|308.40
|311.60
|+1.00
|Sep
|311.90
|315.00
|308.60
|311.70
|+1.00
|Oct
|311.00
|313.80
|307.70
|310.60
|+.90
|Dec
|312.70
|316.00
|309.90
|312.70
|+.70
|Jan
|316.10
|316.10
|311.40
|313.50
|+.80
|Mar
|312.60
|313.80
|311.90
|313.80
|+1.00
|May
|313.80
|315.00
|312.60
|315.00
|+1.20
|Jul
|315.80
|317.10
|314.80
|317.10
|+1.40
|Aug
|315.90
|316.60
|314.90
|316.60
|+1.40
|Sep
|314.00
|315.00
|313.80
|315.00
|+1.30
|Oct
|312.00
|313.20
|312.00
|312.30
|+1.50
|Dec
|314.10
|+1.60
|Jul
|323.30
|+1.50
|Oct
|323.30
|+1.50
|Dec
|326.80
|+1.50
|Est. sales 186,692.
|Wed.’s sales 176,395
|Wed.’s open int 608,409,
|up 13,941
