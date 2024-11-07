Live Radio
The Associated Press

November 7, 2024, 3:23 PM

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:

OpenHighLowSettleChg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Dec 574½ 579½ 565 571½ —1¾
Mar 592½ 596¾ 583½ 589 —2
May 602¼ 606½ 593¾ 599 —2¼
Jul 608½ 611¾ 599¾ 605½ —1½
Sep 619 622¾ 611 617 —1½
Dec 633 637½ 626¼ 632 —1¾
Mar 648¼ 648¼ 636¾ 642¼ —2
May 644¾ —2½
Jul 632½ —2¼
Sep 639½ —2¼
Dec 646½ —2¼
Mar 656¼ —2¼
May 634½ —2¼
Jul 597 —2¼
Est. sales 122,495. Wed.’s sales 115,413
Wed.’s open int 446,340, up 3,052
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Dec 425¾ 428½ 422¼ 427½ +1¼
Mar 438½ 441¾ 436 440½ +1½
May 445¼ 449 443¼ 447¾ +2
Jul 449 452¼ 446½ 451½ +2
Sep 441½ 443¾ 438½ 443 +1¼
Dec 445¼ 447¾ 442¼ 447 +1¼
Mar 455 458¼ 453½ 457¼ +1
May 462¾ 463¼ 459¼ 463¼
Jul 467 467¼ 463 467¼ +1¼
Sep 452½ 453½ 452¼ 453½
Dec 453¼ 455¾ 452 454
Jul 470
Dec 453¾ 453¾ 452¼ 452¼ ¼
Est. sales 665,505. Wed.’s sales 489,988
Wed.’s open int 1,679,135, up 5,501
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Dec 391 391 379½ 383¼ —8½
Mar 391 391¾ 380¾ 385¼ —6¾
May 385 388¼ 383 384¼ —6¾
Jul 380 382¾ 380 382¾ —3
Sep 378½ —3
Dec 380¾ —3
Mar 379¾ —3
May 385¾ —3
Jul 374½ —3
Sep 390¼ —3
Est. sales 548. Wed.’s sales 548
Wed.’s open int 4,422, up 52
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Nov 997 1015½ 989¾ 1015½ +21
Jan 1004 1027¾ 1000½ 1026¼ +22½
Mar 1015 1038¾ 1011¾ 1037½ +22¾
May 1029¼ 1051¾ 1026½ 1050¾ +21½
Jul 1042¼ 1063¼ 1039¼ 1062¼ +20¼
Aug 1043½ 1062¼ 1039¾ 1061½ +19¼
Sep 1033¾ 1049¾ 1029½ 1049½ +17¾
Nov 1032 1049 1029¼ 1048¾ +16¾
Jan 1044 1059 1040¼ 1059 +16¾
Mar 1053 1062 1044¾ 1061¾ +16¾
May 1055½ 1068 1055½ 1068 +16¾
Jul 1062¾ 1076¾ 1061¾ 1076 +16¾
Aug 1072½ +16¾
Sep 1060 +16¼
Nov 1049¼ 1061¼ 1048¾ 1061¼ +16¼
Jul 1081¼ +16
Nov 1065¾ +13¾
Est. sales 409,986. Wed.’s sales 384,154
Wed.’s open int 861,852, up 16,699
SOYBEAN OIL
60,000 lbs; cents per lb
Dec 46.40 48.41 45.92 48.32 +1.98
Jan 46.31 48.40 45.91 48.30 +2.01
Mar 46.39 48.50 46.03 48.40 +2.01
May 46.64 48.62 46.21 48.54 +2.02
Jul 46.74 48.69 46.27 48.61 +2.04
Aug 46.50 48.38 46.07 48.31 +2.01
Sep 46.22 48.01 45.94 47.95 +1.96
Oct 45.85 47.57 45.71 47.52 +1.88
Dec 45.80 47.51 45.42 47.49 +1.86
Jan 46.78 47.50 46.76 47.46 +1.85
Mar 46.73 47.43 46.73 47.43 +1.85
May 47.45 47.49 47.45 47.49 +1.84
Jul 47.54 47.55 47.54 47.55 +1.84
Aug 47.32 +1.84
Sep 47.27 +1.84
Oct 47.14 +1.84
Dec 47.01 +1.84
Jul 46.90 +1.84
Oct 46.89 +1.84
Dec 46.63 +1.84
Est. sales 275,287. Wed.’s sales 263,778
Wed.’s open int 564,103, up 11,849
SOYBEAN MEAL
100 tons; dollars per ton
Dec 298.40 303.00 295.00 298.50 +.10
Jan 299.00 303.70 296.40 300.20 +1.20
Mar 301.50 306.30 299.30 303.10 +1.60
May 306.00 309.80 302.90 306.60 +1.40
Jul 309.70 314.20 307.40 310.80 +1.10
Aug 310.70 315.00 308.40 311.60 +1.00
Sep 311.90 315.00 308.60 311.70 +1.00
Oct 311.00 313.80 307.70 310.60 +.90
Dec 312.70 316.00 309.90 312.70 +.70
Jan 316.10 316.10 311.40 313.50 +.80
Mar 312.60 313.80 311.90 313.80 +1.00
May 313.80 315.00 312.60 315.00 +1.20
Jul 315.80 317.10 314.80 317.10 +1.40
Aug 315.90 316.60 314.90 316.60 +1.40
Sep 314.00 315.00 313.80 315.00 +1.30
Oct 312.00 313.20 312.00 312.30 +1.50
Dec 314.10 +1.60
Jul 323.30 +1.50
Oct 323.30 +1.50
Dec 326.80 +1.50
Est. sales 186,692. Wed.’s sales 176,395
Wed.’s open int 608,409, up 13,941

