OpenHighLowSettleChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Dec 574½ 579½ 565 571½ —1¾ Mar 592½ 596¾ 583½ 589 —2 May 602¼ 606½ 593¾ 599 —2¼ Jul 608½ 611¾ 599¾ 605½ —1½ Sep 619 622¾ 611 617 —1½ Dec 633 637½ 626¼ 632 —1¾ Mar 648¼ 648¼ 636¾ 642¼ —2 May 644¾ —2½ Jul 632½ —2¼ Sep 639½ —2¼ Dec 646½ —2¼ Mar 656¼ —2¼ May 634½ —2¼ Jul 597 —2¼ Est. sales 122,495. Wed.’s sales 115,413 Wed.’s open int 446,340, up 3,052 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Dec 425¾ 428½ 422¼ 427½ +1¼ Mar 438½ 441¾ 436 440½ +1½ May 445¼ 449 443¼ 447¾ +2 Jul 449 452¼ 446½ 451½ +2 Sep 441½ 443¾ 438½ 443 +1¼ Dec 445¼ 447¾ 442¼ 447 +1¼ Mar 455 458¼ 453½ 457¼ +1 May 462¾ 463¼ 459¼ 463¼ +¾ Jul 467 467¼ 463 467¼ +1¼ Sep 452½ 453½ 452¼ 453½ +½ Dec 453¼ 455¾ 452 454 +½ Jul 470 +½ Dec 453¾ 453¾ 452¼ 452¼ — ¼ Est. sales 665,505. Wed.’s sales 489,988 Wed.’s open int 1,679,135, up 5,501 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Dec 391 391 379½ 383¼ —8½ Mar 391 391¾ 380¾ 385¼ —6¾ May 385 388¼ 383 384¼ —6¾ Jul 380 382¾ 380 382¾ —3 Sep 378½ —3 Dec 380¾ —3 Mar 379¾ —3 May 385¾ —3 Jul 374½ —3 Sep 390¼ —3 Est. sales 548. Wed.’s sales 548 Wed.’s open int 4,422, up 52 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Nov 997 1015½ 989¾ 1015½ +21 Jan 1004 1027¾ 1000½ 1026¼ +22½ Mar 1015 1038¾ 1011¾ 1037½ +22¾ May 1029¼ 1051¾ 1026½ 1050¾ +21½ Jul 1042¼ 1063¼ 1039¼ 1062¼ +20¼ Aug 1043½ 1062¼ 1039¾ 1061½ +19¼ Sep 1033¾ 1049¾ 1029½ 1049½ +17¾ Nov 1032 1049 1029¼ 1048¾ +16¾ Jan 1044 1059 1040¼ 1059 +16¾ Mar 1053 1062 1044¾ 1061¾ +16¾ May 1055½ 1068 1055½ 1068 +16¾ Jul 1062¾ 1076¾ 1061¾ 1076 +16¾ Aug 1072½ +16¾ Sep 1060 +16¼ Nov 1049¼ 1061¼ 1048¾ 1061¼ +16¼ Jul 1081¼ +16 Nov 1065¾ +13¾ Est. sales 409,986. Wed.’s sales 384,154 Wed.’s open int 861,852, up 16,699 SOYBEAN OIL 60,000 lbs; cents per lb Dec 46.40 48.41 45.92 48.32 +1.98 Jan 46.31 48.40 45.91 48.30 +2.01 Mar 46.39 48.50 46.03 48.40 +2.01 May 46.64 48.62 46.21 48.54 +2.02 Jul 46.74 48.69 46.27 48.61 +2.04 Aug 46.50 48.38 46.07 48.31 +2.01 Sep 46.22 48.01 45.94 47.95 +1.96 Oct 45.85 47.57 45.71 47.52 +1.88 Dec 45.80 47.51 45.42 47.49 +1.86 Jan 46.78 47.50 46.76 47.46 +1.85 Mar 46.73 47.43 46.73 47.43 +1.85 May 47.45 47.49 47.45 47.49 +1.84 Jul 47.54 47.55 47.54 47.55 +1.84 Aug 47.32 +1.84 Sep 47.27 +1.84 Oct 47.14 +1.84 Dec 47.01 +1.84 Jul 46.90 +1.84 Oct 46.89 +1.84 Dec 46.63 +1.84 Est. sales 275,287. Wed.’s sales 263,778 Wed.’s open int 564,103, up 11,849 SOYBEAN MEAL 100 tons; dollars per ton Dec 298.40 303.00 295.00 298.50 +.10 Jan 299.00 303.70 296.40 300.20 +1.20 Mar 301.50 306.30 299.30 303.10 +1.60 May 306.00 309.80 302.90 306.60 +1.40 Jul 309.70 314.20 307.40 310.80 +1.10 Aug 310.70 315.00 308.40 311.60 +1.00 Sep 311.90 315.00 308.60 311.70 +1.00 Oct 311.00 313.80 307.70 310.60 +.90 Dec 312.70 316.00 309.90 312.70 +.70 Jan 316.10 316.10 311.40 313.50 +.80 Mar 312.60 313.80 311.90 313.80 +1.00 May 313.80 315.00 312.60 315.00 +1.20 Jul 315.80 317.10 314.80 317.10 +1.40 Aug 315.90 316.60 314.90 316.60 +1.40 Sep 314.00 315.00 313.80 315.00 +1.30 Oct 312.00 313.20 312.00 312.30 +1.50 Dec 314.10 +1.60 Jul 323.30 +1.50 Oct 323.30 +1.50 Dec 326.80 +1.50 Est. sales 186,692. Wed.’s sales 176,395 Wed.’s open int 608,409, up 13,941

