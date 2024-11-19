Buy These 6 Things Early This Holiday Season

While some Americans put off holiday shopping until the last minute, the majority start early. According to the 2024 Deloitte…

If you’re among the early shoppers, here are six items to mark off your list as early as possible.

1. Hot Holiday Toys

Most toys get marked down in the weeks leading up to Christmas, but that doesn’t typically apply to the hottest items of the year.

“Hot holiday toys are smart to buy during an early holiday sale since these items are likely to sell out,” says Andrea Woroch, a consumer and money saving expert.

If they don’t sell out, high demand and limited supply can drive up the prices as the big day nears.

2. Kitchen Gadgets

You can find great deals on kitchen gadgets like air fryers, rice cookers and toaster ovens on Black Friday and in the weeks leading up to it. Woroch says not to buy them unless you’re getting at least 30% off, though.

A few stores already have deals that tick that box. JCPenney, for example, is offering up to 70% off home items for Black Friday and is running an early access sale. You can currently find deals like a $140 six-quart air fryer for $49.99 and a $190 stand mixer for $99.99.

3. Travel

Along with Black Friday and Cyber Monday, there’s Travel Tuesday — a national shopping event that falls on the Tuesday after Thanksgiving. On that day, travel companies offer discounts on purchases including flights, hotels, car rentals and cruises.

“For the best deals on airfare, hotels and car rentals, check out Travel Deal Tuesday on Dec. 3,” Woroch says.

4. Popular Cyber Monday Products

“Beauty, footwear and clothing deals are usually better during Cyber Monday when you see brands offer sitewide sales and coupons,” Woroch says.

To stay in the know about upcoming sales and maximize your savings, subscribe to the email newsletters of your favorite retailers. It can also help to look for coupons, cash back and discounts through apps like Fetch, Honey and Ibotta.

5. Electronics

Electronics are another item you should consider buying early.

“You can take advantage of Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales that often feature computers, cameras, phones, gaming consoles and other electronics, but make sure that you’re buying exactly what is desired because some retailers have strict rules regarding the returns of electronics,” Anthony Miyazaki, professor of marketing at Florida International University, said in an email.

Best Buy, for example, already has a lineup of Black Friday deals live on its website and is releasing new doorbusters every Friday. You can currently get hundreds of dollars off TVs, laptops, sound systems and more.

6. Jewelry

If you’re planning to buy jewelry for a loved one this Christmas, the sooner, the better.

“I tend to recommend avoiding buying jewelry (especially engagement rings) around the holidays, but if it’s something you’re set on, I would definitely advise buying as early as possible,” says Dustin Lemick, CEO of jewelry insurance company BriteCo.

Lemick explains that the holidays are a busy time for many jewelers, so inventory tends to diminish and prices climb as the holiday nears.

“Buying early gives you the best chance of a good deal — and getting the exact piece you want,” Lemick says.

Holiday Shopping Saving Tips

Along with getting the above items early, Woroch says there are a couple more ways to squeeze the most savings out of each holiday purchase.

One, sign up for a store’s email or text alerts to get discounts.

“Signing up may get you an additional 10% to 20% off for new subscribers. These discounts are typically higher during the holidays. Remember, you can always opt-out once you receive and redeem the coupon code,” she says.

And two, set sale alerts.

“If something isn’t on sale, set sale alerts so you don’t miss a deal that may drop for only a limited time. Create a shopping list using the savings app Flipp and add items to the ‘Watch List’ feature,” Woroch says.

Update 11/20/24: This story was previously published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.