Best Fast Foods for WeightWatchers

Picture this: You’re on a road trip, and hunger strikes as you spot those golden arches in the distance. Or maybe, after a long day, you’re craving something quick and satisfying that doesn’t require a stack of dirty dishes. Or better yet, you’re at work and win need of a lunch break but your budget limits you to where you go. The struggle is real when you’re trying to lose weight or eat healthier, but fast food often feels like a last resort. Fortunately, if you’re following a WeightWatchers plan, you can take a different approach. Instead of saying ‘no’ to the drive-thru, WW gives you the tools to navigate it confidently — all while keeping your wellness goals on track. With the WW Points system, you can satisfy those cravings without derailing your progress.

Although it’s still relied on to help you shed pounds, WeightWatchers is also focused on inspiring healthy living and improving overall well-being. That includes taking a holistic approach to help members eat healthier and move more.

And while fast food probably shouldn’t be on your meal plan every day, no foods are off limits when you’re doing WeightWatchers: You can choose what you want — provided you stick to your WW Points budget, which is a number based on your sex, weight, height and age. Here’s a list of the Point choices at popular fast food chains to help you make smart, point-friendly decisions.

Best Food to Eat at 19 Popular Fast Food Chains

With this WeightWatchers fast food guide, you’ll know exactly where to go and what to order to get the best use of your Points for the day. Here’s what to eat and what to avoid, plus a few tips to optimize your Points budget.

— McDonald’s

— Starbucks

— Dunkin’

— Chipotle

— Subway

— Wendy’s

— Taco Bell

— Burger King

— Chick-Fil-A

— Sonic

— Hardees

— Popeyes

— Arby’s

— Panera Bread

— KFC

— Jack in the Box

— Jimmy John’s

— Five Guys

— Pizza Hut

McDonald’s and WeightWatchers

Best foods to use Points for breakfast:

— Egg McMuffin (8 Points)

— Sausage burrito (9 Points)

— Hash browns (4 Points)

— Low-fat vanilla yogurt, fresh fruit and granola (6 Points)

— Egg White Delight McMuffin (8 Points)

— Fruit and maple oatmeal (10 Points)

Lunch and dinner:

— Hamburger (9 Points)

— Cheeseburger (11 Points)

— Southwest salad with grilled chicken (6 Points)

— Ranch wrap (7 points)

— Chicken McNuggets — 4 pieces (5 Points)

— Fries, kids’ size (3 Points)

— Fries, small (7 Points)

— Apple slices (0 points)

Beverages:

— Apple juice box (2 Points)

— 1% milk (4 Points)

— 0 Point alternatives like Dasani water, diet sodas, unsweetened iced or hot tea or coffee

Tips:

— Breakfast: Order oatmeal without cream. You can cut calories and sugar further by ordering this item without brown sugar, diced apples or the cranberry raisin blend.

— Skip the dressings on the salads (or don’t use the entire packet), and go for the kiddie-sized fries if you’re picking potatoes.

What to avoid:

— Fish is generally the way to go in most restaurants, but at McDonalds, the Filet-O-Fish will cost you 13 Points.

— Although it may seem obvious, avoid the word “BIG” in front of your meal. For example, “Big Breakfast with Hotcakes” could set you back by 1,090 calories, 87 grams of fat and 2,150 mg of sodium.

Starbucks: Foods and Drinks to Have on WeightWatchers

Best foods and drinks to use Points for breakfast:

— Most bagels bring the same points (9 Points) without anything on them

— Classic whole-grain oatmeal (5 Points)

— Siggi’s vanilla yogurt (3 Points)

— Reduced-fat turkey bacon and cage-free egg white breakfast sandwich (6 Points)

— Spinach, feta and cage-free egg white breakfast wrap (8 Points)

Lunch and dinner:

— Prosnax gala apples, cheddar cheese and pretzels snack tray (4 Points)

— Chicken and hummus protein box (8 Points)

— Chicken and quinoa protein bowl (12 Points)

— Tomato and mozzarella panini (11 Points)

— Seasonal fruit blend (5 Points)

Beverages:

— Short almond milk honey flat white (4 Points)

— Short oat milk honey latte (6 Points)

— Black unsweetened tea or coffee (0 Points)

— Starbucks offers the most variety in beverages than any other fast food establishment, but if you’re looking to save Points on drinks, be careful about your add-ins (syrups), the type of milk that you choose and the size of your cup.

Tips:

— When it comes to drinks, each time you go up a size, you add at least 2 Points, as in the case of the short almond milk honey flat white (4 points) vs. the venti almond milk honey flat white (10 Points). Sticking to smaller sizes of your favorite drinks will save on Points without deprivation. Going with almond milk vs. 2% milk will save you 2 Points per size as well.

What to avoid:

— A venti caramel brulee latte with 2% milk may seem like it’s low in points because it’s a beverage, but even though you’re not chewing, drinks like this will cost you around 22 Points. Adding whipped cream will cost you around 4 Points.

Dunkin’: Foods and Drinks to Have on WeightWatchers

Best foods and drinks to use Points for breakfast:

— Egg and cheese wake-up wrap (6 Points).

— Avocado toast (7 Points)

— Southwest Veggie Wake-Up Wrap (8 Points)

Lunch and dinner:

— Surprisingly, the Steak Snack ‘n’ Go Wrap is lower in points than the chicken version (7 vs. 10 Points)

— Although it sounds like it would be more point-laden, Breaded Waffle Chicken tenders is 8 Points

— Most of the other lunches and dinners weigh in at a range of 12 to18 Points

Beverages:

— Black coffee or tea instead of sugary drinks (0 Points)

— If you want something sweet to drink, you’d be better off with an Apple Cranberry Refresher (5 Points) since even the small Coolatta weighs in at 13 Points, with the large size bringing 27 Points.

Tips:

— You might want to add an egg to the avocado toast to keep you feeling fuller longer. Wraps will cost you less points than eating the same stuffers on a bagel or croissant (6 Points vs. 15 or 18 Points, respectively.)

What to avoid:

— Although the aroma of donuts and pastries may draw you in while you’re ordering, you may want to save these desserts, like the cheese danish at 18 Points and coffee cake muffin at 26 Points, for when you’ll be able to take them home and savor them instead of gulping them on the go.

— Even the pastries that may sound healthier can be high in points: The honey bran raisin muffin is 18 Points. But if you won’t walk out of Dunkin’ without a donut, Munchkins may be the compromise at around 2 to 4 Points each.

Chipotle: How to Use Your WW Points

Best foods and drinks to use Points for breakfast:

— Although it would seem like Chipotle would be the perfect place for a breakfast burrito, you won’t find one here. Breakfast is not their strong point. If Chipotle is your morning stop, your best bet is going for one of the burrito bowls (see below) for breakfast.

Lunch and dinner:

— All of the salad dishes and burrito bowls (named similarly) are decent options: barbacoa salad (4 Points), carne asada salad (7 Points), carnitas salad (4 Points), chicken salad (4 Points), plant-based chorizo salad (6 Points), sofritas salad (5 Points), steak salad (4 Points)

— Chicken taco with crispy corn tortilla (9 Points)

— Steak tacos with crispy corn tortilla (9 Points)

Beverages:

— Unsweetened coffee, tea and diet soda (0 Points)

— Tractor organic black tea (2 Points)

Tips:

— By making a salad as your base, you can save on calories by skipping the tortillas. Pinto beans, fajita veggies and salsas are 0 Points, so you can add them to any dish and get fiber and nutrients without dipping into your daily Points.

— In case you were wondering, the name of the “plant-based chorizo salad” (6 Points) might seem confusing, but the chorizo is plant-based.

What to avoid:

— Not all burritos are alike. The burrito bowls (3 to 6 Points) are way better than the burritos, but that doesn’t mean all bowls are best. For example, the Balanced Macros Bowl will set you back 22 points, including the Plant-Powered Bowl (23 Points).

— The tortilla chips alone weigh in at 18 Points, and if you add some guacamole, you’ll jump to 23 Points. Plus the addition of cheese brings your Points to 26. Maybe share your chips, and go for salsa instead (just 1 Point for salsa). You might also want to skip the sour cream (6 Points).

Subway and WeightWatchers

Best foods and drinks to use Points for breakfast:

— Egg whites and cheese on 6-inch flatbread (9 Points)

— Turkey or black forest ham and egg and cheese on a 6-inch flatbread (12 Points each)

Lunch and dinner:

— 6-inch black forest ham (6 Points) vs. footlong black forest ham (18 Points)

— 6-inch cold cut combo (8 Points)

— Ham and jack slider (4 Points)

— Little cheesesteak slider (6 Points)

— 6-inch veggie delite (6 Points)

— Little turkey slider (6 Points)

— 6-inch oven-roasted chicken or turkey (6 Points)

— Kid minisub oven-toasted chicken (4 Points)

— 6-inch roast beef (8 Points)

— Black forest ham salad (3 Points)

— Carved turkey salad (3 Points)

— Double chicken salad (4 Points)

Beverages:

— Diet soda (0 Points)

— FUZE unsweetened iced tea (0 Points)

— Minute Maid light lemonade (1 Point)

Tips:

— If you stick with a 6-inch sub with sourdough (5 Points) or 9-grain wheat bread (6 Points), you can add lean fillings like turkey, ham or teriyaki grilled chicken strips (1 Point each). Be sure to include veggies to fill you with having any Points add up.

— Sticking with the salads could fill you up without the points from bread. To increase protein without many points, you can add shredded mozzarella (1 Point) or a serving of American, Swiss or provolone cheese (2 Points).

What to avoid:

— A footlong Pro The Boss is a whopping 62 Points — enough Points for a few days!

— The wraps provide 9 Points without any fillings.

— Some teas could bring up to 12 Points, so stick with unsweetened types.

— Some of the “No Bready Bowls” are low in Points: The turkey breast no bready bowl is 3 Points, and oven-roasted chicken no bready bowl is 5 Points. But others add up quickly: The spicy Italian no bready bowl is 19 Points.

Wendy’s: WeightWatcher Points

Best foods and drinks to use Points for breakfast:

— Classic bacon egg and cheese sandwich (10 Points)

— 4-piece French toast sticks (11 Points)

Lunch and dinner:

— Small chili (5 Points)

— Large chili (7 Points)

— Grilled chicken sandwich (9 points)

— 6-piece chicken nuggets (P points)

— Hamburger — kids’ meal (8 Points)

— Cheeseburger — kids’ meal (9 Points)

— Cobb salad (without dressing) (8 Points)

Beverages:

— Unsweetened coffees or diet sodas (0 Points)

— Honest kids fruit punch (2 Points)

— Milk (4 Points)

Tips:

— Since fruit has 0 Points, why not try a kids’ meal and add apple bites (0 Points) too?

— If you’re looking for a cold treat, the lowest point value for a Frosty is a Junior Vanilla Frosty (9 Points), but don’t confuse that with a small vanilla Frosty (17 Points).

What to avoid:

— A panko fish sandwich (17 Points) seems like it would be a better choice than the crispy chicken sandwich (10 Points), but that’s not the case. Yet they’re still better than going with meals like the Triple Italian Mozzarella Cheeseburger (46 Points) or the Triple Bacon Pub Cheeseburger (51 Points).

— A large caramel frosty coffee will set you back 16 Points, so proceed with caution around the coffee menu.

Taco Bell: What to Eat on WeightWatchers

Best foods and drinks to use Points for breakfast:

— Potato cheesy breakfast burrito (11 Points) has the lowest point value among the breakfast items unless you go for the 2-pack Cinnabon Delights (6 Points).

— You’d be better off with a soft black bean taco (5 Points) for a more balanced breakfast.

Lunch and dinner:

— Fresco soft taco with shredded chicken (3 Points)

— Fresco crunch taco with beef (4 Points)

— Mini skillet bowl (4 Points)

— Soft black bean taco (5 Points)

— Soft beef taco (6 Points)

— Spicy potato soft taco (7 Points)

— Chicken chipotle melt (5 Points)

— Fresco bean burrito (6 Points)

— Cheesy roll-up (6 Points)

Beverages:

— Water, unsweetened tea and diet sodas (0 Points)

— Coffee (0 points) with creamer will add 1 Point

— Mountain Dew Baja Blast Zero Sugar (0 Points)

— Small Gatorade G2 fruit punch (2 Points)

— Small Brisk Mango Fiesta (6 Points)

Tips:

— Add black beans to any dish (1 Point) for plant protein and fiber. You’ll get fewer points from tacos than burritos. Even the Volcano taco (8 Points) is almost one-third the points of the Volcano double beef burrito (22 Points).

What to avoid:

— The plain cheese quesadilla weighs in at around 15 points, and though black beans barely count in points (1 Point), the Black Bean Crunchwrap Supreme may surprise you with 16 Points.

Burger King: Can I Eat There?

Best foods and drinks to use Points for breakfast:

— Original Quaker oatmeal (4 points) or French toast sticks — 3 pieces (8 Points)

— Most egg dishes will cost you quite a bit of Points, with the lowest being the Egg & Cheese Croissan’Wich (11 Points).

Lunch and dinner:

— Grilled chicken sandwich without mayo (6 Points)

— BK veggie burger or the Whopper Jr. sandwich without mayo (7 Points)

— Hamburger (8 Points)

— Four-piece chicken nuggets (5 Points)

Beverages:

— Unsweetened coffee, iced tea, diet soda (0 Points)

— Capri Sun apple juice (5 Points)

— Most other beverages provide more Points than you may want to spend on a sugary drink.

Tips:

— You can ditch 2 Points by not having the American cheese on your burger. If you pick the oatmeal for breakfast, the dried fruit topping could add some nutrients, but it’ll add another 5 Points.

What to avoid:

— BK offers more sandwiches than salads, so just be aware that any sandwich served on a croissant or biscuit will add on more Points.

Chick-Fil-A: Best Foods to Eat

Best foods and drinks to use Points for breakfast:

— Egg white grill (8 Points)

— 3-piece Chick-n-minis (8 Points)

Lunch and dinner:

— 12-piece grilled chicken nuggets (3 Points)

— 6-piece chicken nuggets (4 Points)

— Grilled chicken sandwich (8 Points)

— Market salad with grilled chicken (7 Points)

— Vegetarian Market salad (8 Points)

— Grilled chicken cool wrap (7 Points)

Beverages:

— Water or unsweetened coffee, tea, or diet soda (0 Points)

— Apple juice box (2 Points)

— Small diet lemonade (2 Points)

Tips:

— Check out the medium fruit cup as a sweet side (3 Points) to your order.

— Although the yogurt parfait with harvest nut granola seems like a healthy choice (and it’s still better than some other dishes), it might be more WW Points than you would assume (12 Points).

What to avoid:

— Watermelon mint sweet tea may sound like a fruit drink, but at 7 Points, I’d say you’re getting more sugar than fruit.

Sonic: What to Eat on WeightWatchers

Best foods and drinks to use points for breakfast:

— Jr. Breakfast Burrito (9 Points)

— Breakfast Toaster Bacon (19 Points)

— French toast sticks (4) without syrup (17 Points)

Lunch and dinner:

— Grilled chicken Caesar salad (10 Points)

— Jr. Burger (10 Points)

— Veggie burger with mustard or ketchup (14 Points)

— Burger with ketchup (17 Points)

— 3 crispy tenders (6 Points) plus mini tots (4 Points)

— Chicken tender sandwich (11 Points)

Beverages:

— Water or unsweetened coffee, tea or diet soda (0 Points)

— Diet cherry limeade (0 Points)

— Many other diet beverages are available (0-1 Point)

Tips:

— If you’re just in the mood for a snack, you can grab a soft pretzel (8 Points). This could also be a good accompaniment to your lunch or dinner salad if you choose something without a bun or other carb-ish side.

— Although the yogurt parfait with harvest nut granola seems like a healthy choice (and it’s still better than some other dishes), it might be more WW points-heavy than you would assume (12 Points).

— Sonic offers medium (4 Points) and large (5 Points) strawberries if you’re looking for natural sweetness with benefits.

What to avoid:

— 5-piece Cinnasnacks with frosting (32 Points) — not a breakfast that will leave you much room for the points within the rest of your meals

— Garlic Butter Bacon Burger (32 Points)

— The Sonic Double Patty Melt will set you back 41 Points.

— Route 44 Sweet Iced Tea (44 Points)

— Route 44 Ocean Water sounds pretty benign, but it brings 25 Points.

Hardees: How to Use Your WW Points

Best foods and drinks to use Points for breakfast:

— Frisco Breakfast Sandwich (12 Points)

— Ham Sunrise Croissant (12 Points)

— Loaded Breakfast Burrito (17 Points)

Lunch and dinner:

— Fried chicken breast (10 Points)

— Fried chicken leg (4 Points)

— Single charbroiled slider (7 Points)

— 5-piece hand-breaded chicken tenders (9 Points)

— Charbroiled Barbecue Chicken Sandwich (11 Points)

— Redhook Beer-Battered Cod Fish Sandwich (15 Points)

Beverages:

— Water or unsweetened coffee, tea or diet soda (0 Points)

— Diet beverages (0 Points)

Tips:

— Grilled items tend to be lower in Points, so choose the Charbroiled Barbecue Chicken Sandwich, for example, over the fried chicken or heavily sauced burgers.

What to avoid:

— Hardee’s burgers and sandwiches are typically high in points due to their size and additional ingredients like cheese and sauces. The quarter-pound Thickburger or a Charbroiled Chicken Club Sandwich could be a better option than their larger two-third-pound versions.

— If you’re looking to spread your Points throughout the day, Hardee’s may not be the best place to stop for breakfast.

Popeyes and WeightWatchers

Best foods and drinks to use Points for breakfast:

— Chicken biscuit (17 Points)

— Egg biscuit (19 Points)

— Grits (11 Points)

Lunch and dinner:

— Bonafide Mild Chicken Leg (5 Points)

— Bonafide Mild Chicken Breast (13 Points)

— 4-piece chicken nuggets (5 Points)

— Blackened Barbecue Chicken Po’boy (10 Points)

— Loaded Chicken Wrap (10 Points)

— Cajun fish fillet (12 Points)

Beverages:

— Water or unsweetened coffee, tea or diet soda (0 Points)

— Diet sodas (0 Points)

Tips:

— If you’re looking for a side that satisfies, go for the regular red beans and rice (7 Points) or regular coleslaw (9 Points).

— The larger portions are significantly higher in points than the smaller versions: regular homestyle macaroni and cheese (12 Points) vs. large macaroni and cheese (35 Points) or regular coleslaw (9 Points) vs. large coleslaw (27 Points).

What to avoid:

— Oreo cheesecake cup (27 Points)

— Chicken livers (41 Points)

Arby’s: What to Eat on WeightWatchers

Best foods and drinks to use Points for breakfast:

— Ham, egg and cheese wrap (12 Points)

— French toast sticks (12 Points)

— Chicken biscuit (11 Points)

Lunch and dinner:

— Arby’s Melt (10 Points)

— Buffalo Roast Chicken Sandwich (9 Points)

— 3-piece chicken tenders (8 Points)

— Classic Roast Beef (11 Points)

— Ham and Swiss Melt (9 Points)

Beverages:

— Water or unsweetened coffee, tea or diet soda (0 points)

— Diet drinks (0 points).

Tips:

— Arby’s offers a variety of meats, so opt for lean options, such as turkey or chicken, which are generally lower in points than beef or pork. Arby’s also offers Market Fresh Sandwiches, but proceed with caution around the high-point additions like cheese and sauces.

— Choosing sides like a side salad over curly fries or potato cakes can help control your Points.

What to avoid:

— Many of Arby’s breakfast items are high in Points due to ingredients like cheese, sausage and croissants.

— 40-ounce Mello Yellow (27 Points).

— The large shakes provide upward of 45 to 50 Points, so go for the kids’ versions that bring 14 to 18 Points instead.

Panera Bread: What to Eat on WeightWatchers

Breakfast:

— Avocado, Egg White, and Spinach Power Sandwich: 11 points

— Power Breakfast Bowl with Roasted Turkey: 4 points

— Strawberries & Pecans Steel Cut Oatmeal: 13 points

Lunch and dinner:

— Ten Vegetable Soup (cup): 2 points

— Half Chicken Caesar Salad: 6 points

— Half Napa Almond Chicken Salad Sandwich: 9 points

— Half Mediterranean Veggie Sandwich: 7 points

Tips:

— Opt for half portions and focus on vegetable-rich or broth-based soups.

What to avoid:

— Four Cheese Flatbread Pizza: 31 points

— Bread Bowl Bacon Mac and Cheese: 38 points

— Creamy soups, cheese-filled pastries, and full-size sandwiches, as they are higher in points.

KFC: What to Eat on WeightWatchers

Breakfast:

— KFC does not offer a traditional breakfast menu.

Lunch and dinner:

— Kentucky Grilled Chicken Drumstick: 2 points each

— Kentucky Grilled Chicken Breast: 1 point

— Caesar Side Salad without Dressing & Croutons: 1 point

— Green Beans (side): 0 points

— Individual Mashed Potatoes with Gravy: 4 points

Tips:

— Choose grilled options and vegetable sides to keep points low.

What to avoid:

— Nashville Hot Extra Crispy Chicken Breast: 21 points

— Chicken Pot Pie: 26 points

— Fried items, as they are higher in points.

Jack in the Box: What to Eat on WeightWatchers

Breakfast:

— Breakfast Jack: 9 points

— Chicken Cheddar Biscuit Breakfast Sandwich: 8 points

— Blueberry Muffin Oatmeal W/ Blueberry Blend & Crumble: 5 points

Lunch and dinner:

— Chicken Sandwich (no bacon): 10 points

— Fish Sandwich: 11 points

— Grilled Chicken Salad (no dressing): 5 points

— Grilled Southwest Chicken Salad: 8 points

Tips:

— Opt for grilled items over fried, and choose smaller sandwiches or pita wraps.

What to avoid:

— Stacked Bagel Breakfast Sandwich: 27 points

— Bacon & Swiss Buttery Jack™burger: 31 points

— Stacked Grilled Cheese Burger Munchie Meal: 69 points

— Items labeled “loaded” or “ultimate,” as they tend to be higher in points.

Jimmy John’s: What to Eat on WeightWatchers

Breakfast:

— Jimmy John’s does not serve breakfast items.

Lunch and dinner:

— Turkey Tom Unwich (lettuce wrap instead of bread): 7 points

— Ultimate Porker Unwich Lettuce Wrap: 10 points

— Slim 3 Tuna Salad Unwich Lettuce Wrap: 7 points

Tips:

— Choose the “Unwich” (lettuce wrap) to save on bread points.

— Request no mayo or a light portion to keep points low.

What to avoid:

— Slim 3 Tuna Salad on Giant French Bread: 32 points

— Jalapeno Ranch Chicken Wrap: 26 points

Five Guys: What to Eat on WeightWatchers

Breakfast:

— Five Guys does not serve breakfast items.

Lunch and dinner:

— Bunless Little Hamburger: 7 points

— Little Cheeseburger (no mayo): 13 points

Tips:

— Opt for the “Little” burger options and consider going bunless.

— Share fries if you choose to have them, as portions are large and high in points.

What to avoid:

— Bacon Cheeseburger: 32 points per serving

— Five Guys Style Fries: 30 points

Pizza Hut: What to Eat on WeightWatchers

Breakfast:

— Pizza Hut does not serve breakfast items.

Lunch and dinner:

— Small Hand-Tossed Backyard BBQ Chicken Pizza: 4 points

— Large Hand-Tossed Veggie Lover’s Pizza: 6 points

— Large Thin ‘n Crispy Spicy Lover’s Veggie Pizza: 7 points

Tips:

— Choose thin crust and veggie toppings to reduce points.

— Limit to one or two slices, and pair with a side salad for a fuller meal.

What to avoid:

— Personal Meat Lover’s Pan Pizza: 28 points

Can I Eat Fast Food on the Weight Watchers Diet?

Fast food isn’t typically the best choice for a meal, especially if you’re trying to lose weight or eat healthy. But with WW, it’s easier than ever to track your foods with the WW Point system and find the best fast food without spending all of your Points on one meal.

Unlike restrictive fad diets, WeightWatchers helps you feel satiated while also allowing for personalization and flexibility. A typical day on WW includes three meals plus at least two snacks based on its Points system. (It also rates highly for Best Diets for Weight Loss.)

Most fast food meals are laden with the nutrients we’re advised to cut back on, like added sugar, saturated fat and sodium. So, your points can add up quickly if you eat this type of cuisine regularly, leaving you little room in the rest of your day. The following suggestions focus on the lighter side of fast food to help you spend your WeightWatcher’s Points wisely.

Bottom Line

If you’re following WeightWatchers and you’re looking for a fast-food fix, just slow down and consider paying attention to your portion sizes and whether a dish is fried or smothered in sauces and gravies. Don’t be afraid to make requests, like “no cheese,” “dressing on the side” and so on. You’ll have a better chance of making your WW Points count and making healthier choices when your meal is lower in sugar, saturated fat and sodium.

It’s also a good idea to check the nutrient breakdowns online at home before you pull into the drive-through.

Update 11/21/24: This story was previously published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.