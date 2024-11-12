For many of us, streaming services have become a daily staple in our lives. The American Experiences Survey by Consumer…

For many of us, streaming services have become a daily staple in our lives. The American Experiences Survey by Consumer Reports found that more than half of all U.S. households subscribe to four or more streaming services.

Fortunately, streaming services have become a frequent bonus category offered on credit card rewards. Many cards offer between 2% to 6% cash back on popular services, and some cards provide a monthly streaming credit you can use to offset the costs.

Here are the five best credit cards for streaming services, plus some things to consider before opening a new credit card.

Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express

Best for: Largest rewards

If you’re looking for ways to maximize your credit card rewards, the Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express is one of the best options available. You can earn 6% cash back at U.S. supermarkets and select U.S. streaming services, 3% back at U.S. gas stations and transit services, and 1% back on other purchases.

There are 30 providers that qualify for the cash back rewards on streaming services, including Netflix, Hulu, YouTube TV and Prime Video. If you use your Blue Cash Preferred Card to spend $9.99 or more each month on a Disney Bundle subscription, you’ll receive a $7 monthly credit. Enrollment is required.

If you spend $3,000 on the card within the first six months from opening it, you’ll receive a $250 statement credit. The card has a $0 intro annual fee for the first year, then $95. (See Rates & Fees)

U.S. Bank Cash+ Visa Signature Card

Best for: Customizable rewards

The U.S. Bank Cash+ Visa Signature card offers 5% cash back on the first $2,000 spent in combined purchases per quarter from two categories of your choosing. TV, internet and streaming services are one of the eligible categories you can pick from. You’ll receive unlimited 2% cash back rewards in your chosen category among grocery stores, gas stations and restaurants and 1% cash back on all other purchases.

The Cash+ Visa Signature card doesn’t come with an annual fee, and you’ll receive an introductory 0% APR for the first 15 months after opening the card, then an 18.74% to 28.99% variable APR. You’ll also receive a $200 bonus after spending $1,000 within 120 days of opening the account.

The Cash+ Visa Signature card offers generous cash back rewards and is a good choice for anyone looking to avoid an annual fee. But you’ll have to remember to choose your preferred bonus categories each quarter, or you’ll end up with the 1% base rate.

Capital One Savor Cash Rewards Credit Card

Best for: Dining and entertainment

The Capital One Savor Cash Rewards Credit Card is an excellent option for anyone who spends a lot on eating out and entertainment. You’ll earn unlimited 3% cash back on streaming services, dining, entertainment and groceries; and 1% on all other purchases. The card also has no annual fee. (See Rates & Fees)

The card also comes with an introductory offer of 0% APR on purchases and balance transfers within the first 15 months, then then 19.74% to 29.74% (variable). Likewise, you can earn $250 in cash back rewards after spending $500 on purchases within the first three months of opening the account.

You’ll also benefit from travel accident insurance, a complimentary concierge, 24-hour travel assistance and no foreign transaction fees.

Apple Card

Best for: Apple enthusiasts

If you own an iPhone and frequently buy Apple products or services, the Apple Card may be the card for you. The card earns 3% cash back on all Apple purchases, so you’ll earn cash back on your Apple TV+ subscription.

You’ll also receive 3% cash back on purchases made with select merchants, like Panera Bread, Uber and Walgreens, and you’ll earn 2% cash back on all other purchases.

However, you must make the purchases using your Apple Card with Apple Pay on your iPhone to qualify. If you use the physical card to make a purchase at a store, you’ll earn 1% cash back.

U.S. Bank Altitude Connect Visa Signature Card

Best for: Annual streaming credit

The U.S. Bank Altitude Connect Visa Signature card offers 20,000 bonus points for spending $1,000 within the first 90 days of opening the account. That’s $200 you can redeem for merchandise, gift cards, cash back or travel, and the points never expire.

You’ll earn five points per dollar on prepaid hotels and car rentals you book directly through the Altitude Rewards Center. You can also earn four points per dollar on travel, gas stations and EV charging stations in your first $1,000 spent each quarter. Finally, you’ll earn two points per dollar on groceries, dining and streaming services, and one point per dollar on all other purchases. The card comes with no annual fee.

What to Look for in a Credit Card

According to William Bevins, a fiduciary financial advisor and CFP professional in Tennessee, there are many things you should consider before opening a new credit card. “Each card offers different terms of use,” he says. “Review not only the rewards, like cash back and points, but also the important things associated with the card.”

For example, the card’s annual fee, annual percentage rate and monthly grace period are all things you need to know and understand. In addition, some cards offer flexible payment dates, welcome bonuses and a no-penalty APR.

Taylor Kovar, a CFP professional and CEO at 11 Financial, says you should be especially mindful of the annual fee. “Assess whether the card has an annual fee and if so, determine if the rewards or benefits you’ll receive outweigh that cost.” He says that for some cardholders, the additional perks and benefits may make an annual fee worth the cost.

Bevins adds that it’s also important to choose a card with safety and security features. “Fraud alerts, an EMV chip and virtual card numbers for online shopping can help prevent identity theft.”

Finally, look for a card that offers rewards that align with your spending habits. If you regularly travel abroad, you’ll probably want a card with no foreign transaction fees and generous travel rewards. If you’re trying to pick between several cards, choose the one that offers the highest overall value.

