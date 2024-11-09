9 Best Cheap Stocks to Buy Under $10

Stocks trading under $10 can be attractive for investors looking to scoop up some cheap shares. Unfortunately, quality stocks trading…

Stocks trading under $10 can be attractive for investors looking to scoop up some cheap shares. Unfortunately, quality stocks trading for less than $10 are few and far between. Stocks priced at this level can be a red flag for investors that something serious is wrong with a company. Many of these stocks have challenged underlying business models or difficult near-term outlooks. However, the CFRA analyst team has identified cheap, high-quality stocks that could be excellent buying opportunities in 2025 for frugal investors.

Here are nine of the best stocks to buy under $10, according to CFRA:

Stock Upside Potential* Nokia Corp. (ticker: NOK) 20.4% Telefonica SA (TEF) 10.1% Kinross Gold Corp. (KGC) 21.5% Aegon Ltd. (AEG) 18.4% Korea Electric Power Corp. (KEP) -7.9% Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTC: TIIAY) 25% Wolfspeed Inc. (WOLF) 132.9% Bumble Inc. (BMBL) 21.4% Stratasys Ltd. (SSYS) -18.3%

*As of Nov. 19 close, based on CFRA’s 12-month price targets.

Nokia Corp. (NOK)

Nokia is a telecom equipment and digital map data vendor that also licenses intellectual property to third parties. Analyst Firdaus Ibrahim says the global 5G network upgrade cycle is gaining momentum, particularly in North America and China. Ibrahim says the 5G cycle will be larger and longer-lasting than previous network cycles, supporting Nokia’s demand in the coming years. The company is optimistic it can regain lost North American mobile network market share, and Ibrahim says Nokia’s ability to navigate a difficult inflationary environment has been impressive. CFRA has a “buy” rating and $5 price target for NOK stock, which closed at $4.15 on Nov. 19.

Telefonica SA (TEF)

Telefonica is the leading telecommunications company in Spain. The stock pays a 7.1% dividend, the highest on this list and a rarity among stocks priced under $10. Analyst Adrian Ng says Telefonica has made several major adjustments to its business in recent years, including exiting Central America and acquiring E-Plus in Germany and GVT in Brazil. It also combined its U.K. telecom assets in a joint venture deal with Liberty Global Ltd. (LBTYK). Ng says these changes have helped reinforce Telefonica’s core markets and improve its balance sheet. CFRA has a “buy” rating and $5 price target for TEF stock, which closed at $4.54 on Nov. 19.

Kinross Gold Corp. (KGC)

Kinross Gold is a Canadian gold miner that has a diversified portfolio of properties in Canada, the U.S., Brazil, Chile and Mauritania. Analyst Matthew Miller says Kinross is still attractively valued, and its impressive growth projects coupled with a bullish outlook for gold prices suggests Kinross shares may not stay this low for much longer. Miller says early drilling results in Kinross’ Great Bear property indicate it is a top-tier asset. CFRA has a “buy” rating and 17 Canadian dollar ($12.15) price target for KGC stock, which closed at $10 on Nov. 19.

Aegon Ltd. (AEG)

Aegon is a Dutch insurance company that offers insurance, savings, pension, and investment products and services around the world. Analyst Jeff Lye says Aegon’s 2024 financial targets for free cash flow and operating capital generation are within reach. Lye is also bullish on the company’s approach of focusing on strategic assets that reduce capital ratio volatility and generate an attractive return on capital. In addition, he says Aegon’s aggressive share buyback program highlights management’s confidence. Lye projects earnings per share will more than double in 2025. CFRA has a “buy” rating and $7.50 price target for AEG stock, which closed at $6.33 on Nov. 19.

Korea Electric Power Corp. (KEP)

Korea Electric Power is an integrated electric utility company that transmits and distributes electricity in South Korea. Analyst Siti Salikin says higher tariffs in Korea should help offset the negative impacts of an economic slowdown. Salikin says Korea Electric has strung together four consecutive quarters of operating profits, a very positive sign. The company is also implementing a cost-cutting initiative that should help support margins in the coming years. Furthermore, the Korean government is the majority owner of Korea Electric, likely insuring favorable policy treatment. CFRA has a “buy” rating and $8 price target for KEP stock, which closed at $8.69 on Nov. 19.

Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTC: TIIAY)

Telecom Italia is the leading fixed-line and wireless telecommunications provider in Italy. Ng says Telecom Italia is undergoing a dramatic restructuring initiative that will ultimately help the company reduce its debt, improve its balance sheet and provide financial visibility. That restructuring process involves selling its network assets to KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR) in a $20 billion deal. Ng says selling off its network will help Telecom Italia focus on high margin service revenue. He says the company’s main markets are fiercely competitive, but Brazil is a growth bright spot. CFRA has a “buy” rating and $3 price target for TIIAY stock, which closed at $2.40 on Nov. 19.

Wolfspeed Inc. (WOLF)

Wolfspeed develops and produces silicon carbide (SiC) semiconductor materials and other advanced materials and devices. The SiC market is closely tied to the electric vehicle market, which has been a disappointment for investors as of late. Analyst Brooks Idlet says the stock’s low price is a buying opportunity for long-term investors given Wolfspeed’s adequate liquidity and positioning in a large, secular growth market. Idlet projects 61% revenue growth in fiscal 2026. CFRA has a “buy” rating and $15 price target for WOLF stock, which closed at $6.44 on Nov. 19.

Bumble Inc. (BMBL)

Bumble is a leading online dating services provider and is the parent company of the Bumble and Badoo mobile apps. Analyst Shreya Gheewala says Bumble’s negative revenue growth in the third quarter was largely due to foreign exchange headwinds, but its underlying total paying users count grew 11% to 4.3 million. Unfortunately, Bumble struggled to monetize those users, reporting a 10% drop in average revenue per user. Gheewala says the stock is undervalued given its 13.5% free cash flow yield and long-term growth opportunities. CFRA has a “buy” rating and $9.50 price target for BMBL stock, which closed at $7.82 on Nov. 19.

Stratasys Ltd. (SSYS)

Stratasys produces 3D printers used for idea and design development, large production systems, and rapid prototyping. Gheewala says certified printer production is a recurring revenue source for Stratasys in several large end markets, including dental, health care and aerospace. In addition, she says Stratasys has a strong balance sheet, opportunities for deeper vertical penetration and tremendous high margin revenue growth potential. Gheewala is bullish on the company’s consumables business, which she says will be a key growth driver for Stratasys in 2025 and beyond. CFRA has a “buy” rating and $7.50 price target for SSYS stock, which closed at $9.19 on Nov. 19.

