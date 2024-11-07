7 Tips to Impress College Admissions Officers

In a stack of thousands of college applications that feature high GPAs and endless achievements, it can be difficult for…

In a stack of thousands of college applications that feature high GPAs and endless achievements, it can be difficult for a prospective student to stand out. But with authenticity and an understanding of what admissions officers seek, you can help your application rise to the top.

“College admission counselors don’t seek to be impressed by students,” says Laura Stratton, director of admission at Scripps College in California. “We get excited when there is a clear alignment between what a student is seeking in a college community, both academically and socially, and what we can provide.”

With admission to some colleges becoming increasingly competitive, applicants may want to take the extra effort to catch the eye of admissions officers. Here are seven tips to make your application shine.

Follow Instructions

Your ability to follow instructions can reflect your attention to detail, discipline and seriousness. It’s something admissions committees will note.

Stratton says a quality that is greatly appreciated by admissions officers “is the ability to follow directions, answer the prompts provided, meet deadlines and send requested materials — not more, not less.”

Kelly Nolin, director of admissions at the University of Montana, says she likes students “to follow instructions, meet deadlines and proofread their applications and communications.”

Make the Grade

Making the grade is less about GPA and more about students who, if admitted, will hit the ground running.

“We are looking for students who are most likely to succeed, and we see that both in academic preparation and professional experience, as well as their understanding and fit with our program offerings,” says Dan Budak, director of admissions at Vermont Law and Graduate School.

The equation for success is pretty straightforward across higher education, experts say.

“When a student’s writing topics or academic goals align with our mission and educational culture, we have confidence that they will succeed in and contribute to our community in various ways while at the college and once they graduate,” Stratton says.

Show You’ve Done Your Research

Admissions counselors appreciate applicants who take the time to research programs, faculty and the school.

“Is it the cost? Our majors? Our football team and enthusiastic fan base? Do they love mountains or rivers? Did they see our town in a movie or TV show and were curious about what it would be like to live here?” Nolin says.

Budak says he appreciates when students do their research and can explain why they are interested in the school.

“Admissions counselors look for demonstrated knowledge of program offerings. Do your research,” he says. “A passion and dedication to the field, including a well-rounded set of academic and professional experiences, can set you apart.”

Demonstrate Confidence

Applicants who can persuasively demonstrate their abilities and aspirations can project confidence to admissions officers.

“The best quality a student can bring to the admission process is a sense of knowing themselves, their strengths, goals and what they will contribute to their college community,” Stratton says.

She says being able to successfully articulate that “thoughtfully and concisely through writing is a real benefit to a student.”

Adds Budak: “The better an applicant can align their background and goals with the mission of the institution, the more likely they will be seen as a good fit.”

Express Your Passion

Admissions counselors read thousands of essays every year, but one way to really stand out is by expressing your passion authentically.

“I love when students talk about their unusual hobbies, the businesses they started or the life-changing trips they took,” Nolin says.

She says the most successful students are those who “tell stories but also share insights about why those experiences were transformative.” Those students stand out “when they connect that topic to why they’re considering my school.”

Radiate Love for the School

Admissions committees want to see applicants who express genuine enthusiasm about attending their college.

“Applications that stand out show us your interest in us specifically,” Budak says. “Are there particular faculty you’d like to learn from or courses you want to take? Explain why they are interesting to you.”

Nolin says she encourages students “to use every opportunity to show why they would be a good fit for the institution, and why the institution is a good fit for them.”

And it doesn’t hurt to be creative in your explanation.

“The best essay I ever read was about all the green garments a student had in her closet,” Nolin says.

She says the student discussed what each one represented “and then mentioned that the only green she didn’t have yet was the one representing our school.”

Nolin says she read that essay about 15 years ago and never forgot it.

“I loved the creativity and commitment.”

Show Gratitude

Writing from the heart and acknowledging all that it took to get you where you are is also important, experts say. This can include focusing on the positive impact others have had on you.

“Gratitude is always appreciated,” Stratton says. “Students should thank their teacher and counselor recommenders, interviewers and those with whom they interact throughout the college search process.”

Even before the college application process begins, prospective students may want to consider meeting directly with an admissions counselor who can answer their questions or provide guidance on applying to college.

“My job is to help students feel connected to the institution and to invite them in,” Nolin says. “Ultimately, I believe that we want to impress them as much as they want to impress us.”

Nolin says she’s especially impressed when a student reaches out directly, rather than having a parent or family member contact her on their behalf. She likes hearing from the student to know that they are personally invested in the school.

“As admissions counselors, our job is to help students through the process. We are normal people who have gone through this process ourselves. We are happy to help.”

