5 Ways International College Students Can Gain Work Skills

International students can find U.S. jobs, develop valuable skills and enhance their resumes through networking, using campus career services and…

International students can find U.S. jobs, develop valuable skills and enhance their resumes through networking, using campus career services and other resources. However, knowing how to take the first step in the job search can often be the most difficult part.

“Job searching can be stressful and challenging for international students, but there are a few places they should start the job search process,” says Laura Mazzeo Allen, director of the office of international programs at Kettering University in Michigan.

Working in the U.S. can be an enriching experience for an international student, experts say. Here are five ways international students can set out on their job search.

Know Where the Job Opportunities Are

Moving to another country to study already demonstrates an international student’s independence, adaptability and resilience, experts say. Next, it’s time to put those skills to work.

“A great starting point for international students is to actively engage on campus through volunteering, joining student organizations and pursuing on-campus employment,” says Priyanka Raut, associate director of university career services at the University of Houston in Texas.

[READ: How International College Students Can Get On-Campus Jobs]

Raut says such activities can help international students “develop essential career-readiness skills, such as teamwork, problem-solving and effective communication.” She says it’s also important to go outside your familiar social circles to connect with individuals from diverse cultures and backgrounds to enhance “interpersonal skills and cultural competence, which are highly valued in the professional world.”

Yiwei Zhang, assistant director for international student and global career readiness at the University of Delaware, says most first-time international students start their career on campus, “as their initial work authorization generally limits them to on-campus employment during the first year.”

He says positions like library assistant, lab technician, food service staff or teaching and research assistant positions for graduate students can expand a student’s network outside the classroom to gain relevant experience.

“These roles often become valuable entries on their resumes for future internships or full-time opportunities,” Zhang says.

Find an Off-Campus Internship in Your Field

Internships, even unpaid ones, can offer students direct career experience and help them gain insight into the professional work culture in the U.S.

“Experiential learning is one of the most effective ways for college students to build practical skills and prepare for future careers,” Zhang says.

Recent University of Delaware graduate Michal Biben, who is from the Czech Republic, says at first he wasn’t sure he wanted to do an internship. Then he heard from professors and advisers that it would be a good resume builder.

“Getting an internship when I was looking for one was a bit challenging, as I saw many good fits but the employers explicitly mentioned they did not want to hire F-1 students for most of the positions,” says Biben, who has a degree in business analytics with a minor in management information systems.

But he heard back from investment manager BlackRock, who he says was “one of the few who did hire internationals.” He said the interview and hiring process was quick and smooth.

[How to Prepare for Your First Job Post-Graduation]

Biben, who also played on the university’s ice hockey team, received mentorship through career services and the student athletic department, which helped him transition from an internship to a full-time role at BlackRock.

“I believe the internship gave me an edge when it came to getting a full-time offer again at BlackRock,” Biben says.

Connect With Career Services

Apart from providing students with important work authorization information, career counselors can help identify industries and companies more likely to hire international students. Your school’s career services office can help with everything from resume and interview prep to cultural norms workshops.

“The career services office is an excellent starting point for international students seeking to navigate the job search process in the United States,” Raut says. “This resource offers valuable insights into various aspects of the U.S. job market, including the specific resume formats commonly used.”

The career services office can also help students connect to their school’s online job platforms, such as Handshake. “This platform provides access to career consultation appointments, job fairs and events, employer research and networking opportunities,” Zhang says.

Zhang says his office also encourages students to explore broader job sources, such as connecting with recruiters, using online job portals and engaging with alumni and professional networks.

“Many international students may not fully recognize the critical role networking plays in securing opportunities,” Raut says.

[Discover six 8 Ways to Network While You’re in College]

She says students who meet with their career counselor can learn effective strategies for building connections, using platforms like LinkedIn and taking advantage of opportunities at career fairs.

“These interactions can help students develop a strong professional network and refine their communication skills, which are essential for success in the U.S. job market,” Raut says.

Apply to CPT, OPT

Curricular Practical Training and Optional Practical Training are work authorization options for international students on F-1 visa status.

“Gaining work experience in the U.S. is particularly valuable, as employers often prioritize local experience over experience acquired abroad,” Raut says.

CPT allows F-1 students to work off-campus in roles directly related to their major, while OPT permits F-1 students to work for up to 12 months in a job related to their field of study, with a 24-month extension for STEM majors.

“International students should take advantage of any work opportunities available as part of their academic program, such as courses that allow for the use of CPT, which then provides the student with work experience,” Allen says.

She says international students may also want to consider searching for a summer internship using pre-completion OPT. Students can build professional skills, network and strengthen their resume while completing their degree.

However, time deducted from pre-completion OPT can limit a student’s work period after graduation, per U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services.

Use All School Resources

International students can find meaningful ways to build their skills and increase employability by exploring and using all available resources. That means using “other resources provided by their universities which may not be as well known,” Allen says.

For example, university libraries, student support offices and a student’s academic department offer access to subscription-only programs and certificates that include LinkedIn Learning, professional organization workshops and short courses, “all of which can provide the student with certifications and microcredentials,” she says.

Having a diverse skill set can increase employability and make international students stand out in a competitive job market, experts say.

“We encourage all international students to consider utilizing any opportunities their university, and visa type, provides to gain some work experience while still in school,” Allen says.

More from U.S. News

25 Highest-Paying Associate Degree Jobs

44 Graduate Degree Jobs That Can Pay Six-Figure Salaries

Hidden Costs for International Students in the U.S.

5 Ways International College Students Can Gain Work Skills originally appeared on usnews.com