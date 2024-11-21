22 Most Romantic Getaways in Ohio

From cozying up at an inn in the countryside to exploring a new city, there are plenty of options for…

Inn Walden: Aurora

Surrounded by natural beauty and featuring a relaxing salon and spa, Inn Walden is an idyllic place for a couples retreat. The setting is scenic: Inn Walden is located in Ohio’s countryside, about 30 miles southeast of Cleveland. The impressive spa offers individual massages, facials, body treatments and more, or you can opt for the “Couple’s Journey” package, which includes a spa suite with a fireplace and Jacuzzi. The Inn Walden staff are excellent, according to previous visitors, who commend how friendly, attentive and sincere the hotel’s employees are.

When it comes to romance, the accommodations — all spacious suites — do not disappoint. Many rooms have fireplaces (perfect for relaxing with your sweetheart), and some have deep tubs for soaking. Guests staying at the inn also have access to a golf course and tennis courts and can enjoy fine dining on-site at The Barn. For more things to do in the area, take a romantic stroll along the trails at nearby Tinkers Creek State Nature Preserve or check out a local winery such as Orchid House Winery.

Address: 1119 Aurora Hudson Road, Aurora, OH 44202

Carlisle Inn: Sugarcreek

This quaint inn’s homey touches make guests feel welcome in Ohio’s Amish country. The cozy rooms are equipped with handcrafted beds, jigsaw puzzles, and either a porch or balcony. Some accommodation types even come with an in-room, two-person hot tub and a fireplace. Complimentary continental breakfast is part of your stay at the Carlisle Inn in Sugarcreek, along with fresh-baked cinnamon rolls. If you really want to unwind, consider booking an in-room couples spa treatment. Recent guests raved about this hotel’s charm, the clean and comfortable guest rooms, and the top-notch staff.

A stay here also makes for a great jumping-off point to experience the Amish way of life: Couples can catch a wholesome show at the Ohio Star Theater at Dutch Valley, then enjoy an Amish country meal at the Dutch Valley Restaurant. Don’t forget to peruse the meat, cheese and Amish pantry staples like apple butter for sale at the Dutch Valley Market — or browse the home decor, clothing and more at Dutch Valley Gifts. If you and your sweetheart are into antiques, a few shops just west of the Carlisle Inn might pique your interest.

Address: 1357 Old Route 39 NE, Sugarcreek, OH 44681

Hocking Hills State Park

Sprawling Hocking Hills State Park in southeastern Ohio is full of fun outdoor activities for couples to tackle together. Biking, hiking, canoeing, kayaking, fishing, archery and golfing are all popular things to do here. More romantic endeavors for twosomes include stargazing at John Glenn Astronomy Park, horseback riding through the forest and zip lining amid scenic views.

Where to stay: You and your significant other can camp in a tent or a recreational vehicle at the Hocking Hills State Park Campground (provided you reserve in advance) and other nearby campgrounds. If you prefer more amenities, highly regarded lodging options include cozy rentals at the Chalets in Hocking Hill or a stay at Hocking Hills Tiny Houses. The Gladiola Tiny House on the shore of Lake Logan comes outfitted with a bathroom, a kitchenette and a loft bed — plus large windows to admire your surroundings, an outdoor deck and a fire pit.

Inn & Spa at Cedar Falls: Logan

The serene woodland setting and unique accommodation options at the Inn & Spa at Cedar Falls are just two reasons why this property stands out as one of the top romantic getaways in Ohio. This hotel is set on 75 acres and surrounded by the trees of Hocking Hills State Park. Visitors can choose to stay in a luxury log cabin, yurt, cottage, geodome or private lodge. Cottages feature a private deck and an in-room whirlpool tub for two, while the circular yurts and geodomes provide a unique glamping experience. Enjoy a tent or dome equipped with a king-sized bed, a full bathroom, a kitchenette and plenty of natural light.

As far as activities, couples can partake in spa treatments, go for a relaxing drive or admire the picturesque scenery on various hikes through the state park. Many recent visitors commented that the couples massage was a highlight of their stay. When it’s time for a meal, twosomes can dine or get a drink at the on-site Kindred Spirits restaurant in the cozy tavern, fireside lounge or rooftop garden.

Address: 21190 state Route 374, Logan, OH 43138

Landoll’s Mohican Castle: Loudonville

You’ll be treated like royalty at the majestic Landoll’s Mohican Castle, where accommodation options include Castle, Highland or Stable suites and cabins — most with jetted tubs and seasonal fireplaces. Treat your sweetheart to the “Romance” package, which includes roses, bath salts, and wine or Champagne. Share a unique experience with your significant other by going on a guided ghost hunt; you’ll be happy to have someone’s hand to squeeze while touring Heyd Cemetery.

Address: 561 Township Road 3352, Loudonville, OH 44842

Columbus

There are a lot of things to do in Columbus, particularly for couples — you just need to know where to go. The quaint German Village is a must-see: You can experience this section of the city on a food or walking tour, or simply explore the area’s parks, distinct architecture, shops and restaurants on your own.

Franklin Park Conservatory and Botanical Gardens is another top Columbus attraction ideal for a stroll with your sweetheart. The conservatory hosts seasonal events, and its land is filled with flowers, greenery, light installations and beautiful Chihuly glass displays. For a romantic date night dinner on the town, make a reservation at The Refectory for a mix of contemporary American and classic French food, sit down to share tapas at Barcelona Restaurant & Bar, or savor an exquisite Italian meal at Z Cucina di Spirito.

Where to stay:Hotel LeVeque, Autograph Collection is set in the center of the city and offers classy room and suite options. With cozy rooms and floor-to-ceiling windows that show off views of the city, Le Méridien Columbus, The Joseph is another excellent central option near many top restaurants and bars — and just a short walk from Goodale Park and Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams.

The Timbrook Guesthouse: Columbus

A luxury bed-and-breakfast situated about 10 miles north of downtown Columbus, The Timbrook Guesthouse transports guests to a tropical paradise — you won’t even think you’re still in Ohio. The property is set on 4 acres and filled with tropical trees and orchids, colorful gardens, and an aviary housing chatty parrots. The Timbrook Guesthouse also features a heated outdoor pool, a jetted hot tub, a reading room, and the Cozy Commons area with a fireplace and games. Recent visitors said the quiet atmosphere and wealth of amenities made their stay wonderfully relaxing. Several raved about the delicious free breakfast as well: You can expect to see anything from seasonal frittatas to lemon ricotta pancakes on the menu.

The guesthouse is home to just six suites, all of which include free Wi-Fi access, televisions, Netflix, and robes and slippers. Those looking for an especially romantic option should book the East Wing Suite — complete with a gas fireplace and an outdoor patio with seating for two. Elevate your stay further with one of the romantic getaway packages. Add-on offerings include a picnic basket, flowers and chocolates, a homemade cake, and more.

Address: 5811 Olentangy River Road, Columbus, OH 43235

Cherry Ridge Retreat: New Plymouth

Couples can expect swanky cabins amid the scenic beauty of more than 140 acres of private forested land at Cherry Ridge Retreat. The property, which sits about 60 miles southeast of Columbus, boasts eight luxury cabins with views of the woods or water. Each cabin has a distinct look and amenities, but all are equipped with kitchens, beverage stations, outdoor fire pits and Aveda bath products.

Ravine’s Edge is a darling stone and stucco house that comes with a private gazebo, an outdoor fireplace and living area, and a two-person rainfall shower. The Observatory boasts a private outdoor swimming pool and dining porch, but it’s named for the telescope you can use to stargaze in the woods. Another option, the Oak Ridge cabin, includes a hammock, a movie room with massage chairs, a seasonal fireplace in the living room and master bedroom, and a private gazebo.

Travelers say the privacy at Cherry Ridge Retreat is unparalleled, making for a quiet and enjoyable stay. Outside the rooms, couples can explore the miles of trails that surround the property. Other popular activities you might want to experience together include riding on horseback through nature and sampling local wines at Hocking Hills Winery or Pleasant Hill Vineyards.

Address: 22097 Cherry Ridge Road, New Plymouth, OH 45654

The Inn at Honey Run: Millersburg

Featuring 25 unique rooms, two cottages and 12 “Honeycomb” accommodations, The Inn at Honey Run has no shortage of swoon-worthy lodging. The inn says its Honeycombs are the most coveted option thanks to their features: These architecturally unique rooms are built into the land, surrounded by stone, and equipped with gas fireplaces and patios overlooking the rolling hills. Guests who stay in the Honeycombs can also enjoy complimentary evening appetizers and wine in the on-site lounge.

On this 56-acre property, couples can enjoy plenty of activities, including hiking, bird-watching and exploring the exhibits at the inn’s Holmes County Open Air Art Museum. If you’d like to fit in some relaxation, the comfortable lounge areas make the perfect spot to curl up with a good book or a cocktail in front of the fireplace. The Inn at Honey Run’s award-winning Tarragon restaurant receives high marks from previous diners for its fine dining atmosphere and contemporary American cuisine. Travelers also appreciate the adults-only resort’s quiet location in Millersburg, amid Ohio’s Amish country.

Address: 6920 County Road 203, Millersburg, OH 44654

Berlin Resort: Millersburg

The Berlin Resort features plenty of romantic and relaxing amenities for a couples getaway. The resort is home to an indoor pool, a hot tub, a steam room and a sauna. Twosomes can walk hand in hand along the pathway that weaves through the property (the beautiful grounds are a particular highlight for recent visitors), then cozy up by a fire pit.

As for accommodations, the resort offers rooms and suites. Couples might want to book one of the more spacious suites for plenty of room to unwind. The suites come equipped with different features: Some include private balconies, whirlpool tubs and rainfall showers, while others may feature kitchenettes and marble baths. There are no on-site dining venues, but Boyd & Wurthmann in nearby Berlin serves Amish comfort food like a chicken dinner finished off with a slice of homemade pie. You’ll find the Berlin Resort about 30 miles southwest of Canton.

Address: 5330 County Road 201, Millersburg, OH 44654

Geneva-on-the-Lake

Geneva-on-the-Lake is set in northeastern Ohio on the banks of Lake Erie, about 50 miles from Cleveland. This beautiful lakeside town is popular in the summer months thanks to its bounty of outdoor activities: Visitors can go boating, kayaking or paddleboarding on the lake before relaxing on the beach. There’s also zip lining, go-karts, bumper boats and more. The area hosts numerous events throughout the year, such as live music, beer festivals and holiday activities. Top romantic activities in Geneva-on-the-Lake span a spa day at The Lakehouse Inn to a tour of nearby wineries.

Where to stay: The Lakehouse Inn is a tranquil escape for couples to slow down and reconnect. You can enjoy a glass of local, small-batch wine; dine on farm-to-table cuisine at the Crosswinds Grille; or get pampered with a spa treatment. Book a room, suite or cottage at this bed-and-breakfast — or, for the ultimate romantic getaway, check out the beach house rental. The Lakehouse Inn offers many types of packages for couples to make the trip extra special. You can enhance your stay even more with a package enhancement, such as a Champagne bubble bath, rose petals or a picnic for two. Recent guests raved about the private location and spectacular lake views.

Gervasi Vineyard: Canton

Gervasi Vineyard is an idyllic 55-acre winery and resort in Canton. Appealing particularly to lovers of food and wine, Gervasi Vineyard is home to romantic Tuscan-inspired villas, boutique hotel suites and The Farmhouse (a standalone residence). Twosomes will likely prefer a stay in The Villas or The Casa, where accommodations feature fireplaces, heated floors, patios and complimentary continental breakfast.

Outside the accommodations, guests can enjoy live music acts almost daily, seasonal yoga classes and other events. However, the resort’s main draws are its exceptional dining and drinking options. Gervasi Vineyard features a portfolio of more than 30 wine varietals ranging in tastes and flavors: Visitors can sample bold reds, sweet white dessert wines and everything in between.

When it’s time to dine, relax outside on the patio at The Piazza, sit down to savor Italian-style cuisine at The Bistro or try light American fare at The Crush House. The Still House acts as a cafe by day and a cocktail lounge at night, making a perfect spot to cuddle up for a nightcap. Both locals and out-of-state visitors alike highly recommend a visit to Gervasi Vineyard, calling it a relaxing escape complete with great food and wine.

Address: 1700 55th St. NE, Canton, OH 44721

The Mohicans: Glenmont

An excellent spot for a romantic getaway in Ohio and a popular wedding venue, The Mohicans offers one-of-a-kind treehouse accommodations and cabins in the wilderness of Ohio, about halfway between Columbus and Cleveland. Couples looking for a truly secluded stay will appreciate the remote nature of the property’s treehouses. While each treehouse is a bit different, they all come equipped with at least one king- or queen-sized bed, indoor toilets, and sweeping forest views. Treehouses also feature seasonal outdoor showers — a highlight for some previous visitors — and most have full indoor bathrooms.

A few of the more romantic options include the Moonlight Treehouse, with cozy interiors and a deck to enjoy a drink; the modern Tin Shed Treehouse, which can only be accessed via a spiral staircase to a swaying bridge; the Little Red Treehouse’s beautiful stained-glass window and wraparound deck; and the Silver Bullet, which is an Airstream on a 25-foot-high platform with a back deck and covered porch. While relaxation and reconnection should certainly be on any agenda during a stay at The Mohicans, lovebirds looking for other things to do can go hiking in the nearby state parks or take to the trees for a zip line canopy tour.

Address: 23164 Vess Road, Glenmont, OH 44628

Murphin Ridge Inn: West Union

Murphin Ridge Inn is a small B&B set on 142 acres in southern Ohio, about 70 miles southeast of Cincinnati. Previous guests said they enjoyed the property because it was quiet and clean. Couples have their pick of rooms at the inn or cabins, with amenities in the cabins including whirlpool tubs, fireplaces and porches with rocking chairs. For one of the best romantic getaways, book the “SweetHeart Retreat Package” and be treated to massages, luxurious robes and Jaybird Farms massage oil. The complimentary hot breakfast includes farm-to-table food and freshly baked goods.

The inn welcomes visitors year-round. You and your sweetheart can play tennis, croquet and shuffleboard or take a dip in the pool when it’s warm. Hiking trails abound here — and you can even order a box lunch from the restaurant for a romantic picnic. Snuggle up by the outdoor fire and book an in-room massage to round out your romantic escape. You may also want to explore some of the nearby Amish stores, which sell goods like cheese, pies and cakes, wooden furniture, and artwork.

Address: 750 Murphin Ridge Road, West Union, OH 45693

Cleveland

While the city of Cleveland may be bustling, it also enjoys a scenic setting on the southern banks of Lake Erie. One of the most romantic ways to take in the view is by admiring a colorful sunset with your significant other. Grab some snacks and charcuterie from West Side Market, pack a picnic, and head to Edgewater Beach to cuddle up with your loved one as you watch the sun dip below the horizon. You can also get a taste of the city’s cuisine scene on a food tour.

If you prefer a more upscale dining experience, head to the Marble Room for savory menu offerings in an opulent historic bank building. For activities in Cleveland, you and your sweetheart can spend a few hours hiking, biking or strolling through the numerous parks before enjoying a dose of culture during a visit to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame or the Cleveland Museum of Art.

Where to stay: Some of the top hotels in Cleveland are also some of the most swoon-worthy: The Kimpton Schofield Hotel features spacious accommodations, in-room spa services and complimentary evening wine hours. There’s also the Metropolitan at the 9, Autograph Collection, which is home to a variety of modern room options, as well as a rooftop lounge and a cocktail bar within century-old bank vaults.

Hueston Woods Lodge & Conference Center: College Corner

Overlooking Acton Lake in southwestern Ohio, this resort offers plenty of choices for traveling pairs, including lodge rooms, luxury suites, couples cabins and premier cabins. The rooms and suites feature amenities such as minifridges and balconies, but the couples cabins were truly made for a romantic Ohio getaway. These accommodations boast gas fireplaces, full kitchens, charcoal grills and fire pits, in addition to a cozy interior. A few cabins are even pet-friendly. Hueston Woods Lodge & Conference Center also offers add-ons like the “Romance in the Woods Package,” which includes Champagne and a fruit and cheese board.

For on-site dining, lovebirds can explore The Smokehouse at Hueston Woods Lodge for lake views and a cozy fireside meal, as well as the Johnny Appleseed Lounge, which serves creative cocktails, appetizers, sandwiches and pizza. The poolside Outback Shack is open seasonally for light bites and drinks. Outdoor activities also await at this romantic property: You and your love can go hiking, play golf, try out archery, go for a swim and visit the lodge’s covered bridge.

Address: 5201 Lodge Road, College Corner, OH 45003

Ravenwood Castle: New Plymouth

Fit for kings and queens alike, the medieval-style Ravenwood Castle makes for quite a royal stay. The charming property houses a variety of romantic rooms for amorous duos. The accommodations have themed names (think: Rapunzel’s Tower, the King Arthur Suite, the Candlemaker’s Cottage and Cinderella’s Coach House) and are uniquely decorated.

In-room amenities vary, but if you’re looking to dial up the romance, book a room with a fireplace to cuddle up by or a porch to relax on. Recent lodgers say the property is the perfect place to disconnect and that the hotel staff are incredible. Keep in mind that a two-night minimum stay is required for weekends and other minimum stay requirements apply seasonally.

One perk you can expect during a stay at this castle-themed hotel is complimentary breakfast. Additionally, the property is home to the Great Hall, where you can grab a plated dinner on weeknights or a buffet-style dinner on weekends, as well as the Raven’s Roost Pub, which is perfect for drinks and pub fare. Ravenwood Castle also periodically hosts murder mystery parties, which could make for an intriguing date night.

Address: 65666 Bethel Road, New Plymouth, OH 45654

Kelleys Island

Escape to an island in the western basin of Lake Erie, where you can stroll hand in hand with your loved one down the milelong North Pond Boardwalk, visit the Kelleys Island History Museum, rent a kayak to cruise around the lake, or go wine-tasting. Don’t forget to admire the Glacial Grooves: the largest and best accessible example of this geological phenomenon anywhere in the world. While you can take your car with you on the Kelleys Island Ferry, a highlight for visitors is renting a golf cart to explore this small island.

Where to stay: Couples can choose from a variety of rental properties ranging from condos and cottages to villas and cabins.

Cincinnati

Delight in many of Cincinnati’s top attractions with your significant other by your side. You can peruse the beautiful paintings, sculptures, photographs, drawings and more on display at the Cincinnati Art Museum. Visitors will certainly want to spend some time in Eden Park — whether by ambling along the walking paths or admiring flowers, plants and butterflies at Krohn Conservatory within the park.

Other exciting things to do include taking a food tour of the city, brewery-hopping to sample some of the area’s craft beers, strolling through Findlay Market (Ohio’s oldest continuously operated public market) and making customized candles at Manitou Candle Co. Romantic dining options abound in this city, from underground Italian eatery Sotto to cozy steakhouse The Precinct to tapas restaurant Mita’s.

Where to stay: Book a stay at the 21c Museum Hotel Cincinnati or The Westin Cincinnati, two of the top-rated hotels in the city. You could also check in to a quaint inn (The Clifton House and the Gaslight Bed & Breakfast are a couple of favorites), or opt for an affordable vacation rental.

Glenlaurel, A Scottish Inn & Cottages: Rockbridge

Glenlaurel, an intimate Scottish-inspired country estate and inn, is undeniably one of the most romantic places in Ohio. The property is situated around 50 miles southeast of Columbus, near Hocking Hills State Park and its numerous outdoor recreational activities. Accommodations here run the gamut from rooms and suites to cottages and “crofts” (a Scottish name for a petite farmhouse; these are slightly smaller than the on-site cottages). Experience luxurious in-room amenities such as fireplaces, private decks and whirlpool tubs.

Duos looking to up the romance factor can book one of the special accommodation packages or add-ons, which might include a gourmet cheese plate, an in-room dinner, locally made chocolates, floral arrangements and cozy robes, among other perks. When it’s time to explore outside your room, Glenlaurel offers private hiking trails across its 140 acres; fire pits for bonfire nights and stargazing; a library stocked with books and games to borrow; and bocce ball, pickleball and croquet courts. Avid golfers may want to book a tee time at the Scottish Links at Glenlaurel, which replicates golf courses built hundreds of years ago in the British Isles.

The cuisine at Glenlaurel is a treat as well: Couples can savor a six- or seven-course meal for dinner, complemented by candlelight and occasional bagpipe music. Breakfast is a three-course affair, complete with scones, porridge and the daily entree. Past guests praised the decadent food, kind staff members and comfortable accommodations, highly recommending this hotel for a serene romantic escape.

Address: 14940 Mount Olive Road, Rockbridge, OH 43149

Nomad Ridge at The Wilds: Cumberland

Treat your better half to a unique safari stay at Nomad Ridge at The Wilds. Located on roughly 10,000 acres of land in southeastern Ohio, The Wilds was created as a public, nonprofit conservation center in 1984. Nomad Ridge, a collection of luxury yurts for adults only, started welcoming guests in 2009. These glamping accommodations are made of stretched canvas over a wooden frame, with bamboo floors, ceiling fans, private bathrooms, individual decks and screened windows. Guests can choose from a few different yurt styles — ranging from standard Woodland Yurts to the Grand Yurt — but all overnight stays include free Wi-Fi access and breakfast and dinner for two.

Visitors can see dozens of different animals at The Wilds, which makes a stay here quite unique. Animals that call the conservation center home include rhinos, zebras, giraffes, cheetahs and camels. The open-air safari tour (included with an overnight stay) is one of the best ways to experience The Wilds and its sweet residents. There are also a few specialty tour options, including safaris at sunset or on horseback. Previous guests said they thoroughly enjoyed their unique experience at The Wilds and staying at Nomad Ridge.

Address: 14000 International Road, Cumberland, OH 43732

HideAway Country Inn: Bucyrus

This cozy country inn is set on 10 acres and located about 60 miles north of Columbus. Recent guests say the inn is quiet and makes for the perfect getaway to reconnect with your partner. HideAway Country Inn offers a small selection of romantic rooms and suites, with all accommodations including complimentary breakfast and two-person whirlpool tubs. Some suites have a fireplace, a fully equipped kitchenette and a private balcony. For a fun overnight stay, book one of the themed suites, such as the Out of Africa Loft Suite, which features a king-sized West Indies Teak four-poster bed and African-themed prints and linens, or the Louis XIV Luxury Suite, which comes with a Louis XIV canopy bed and ornate furnishings.

You can turn up the heat for your stay by adding a romance package like “From Here to Eternity.” This package comes with seasonal flowers, chilled moscato, chocolate-covered strawberries, an artisan cheese plate and a couples massage. Be sure to take advantage of the amenities HideAway has to offer, including couples or individual massages at the spa, fire pits, and board games. If you’re looking to explore more of the area, take a short drive to quaint Bucyrus and visit local businesses like The Pickwick Place, Cooper’s Mill & Market and Crossroad Candles. Or, go for a hike at one of eight parks and nature preserves at the nearby Crawford Park District.

Address: 1601 State Route 4, Bucyrus, OH 44820

