Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.2867 1.2867 Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 188.00 193.75 Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 2.5473 2.6264 Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 2.7786 2.8707 Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen n.a. 2.1650 Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 16.50 16.30 Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 81.59 82.48 Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.0994 1.2181 Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 284.88 283.00

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu n.a. 3.5900 Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 4.1775 4.2200 Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 338.10 338.10 Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu n.a. 9.4500 Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 8.7650 8.5375

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a. Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.4401 0.4401

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 4.3635 4.3005

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6553 0.6512

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 74.000 74.000

