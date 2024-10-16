NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Wednesday Tue Wed Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.2867 1.2867 Cheddar…
NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Wednesday
Foods
|Broilers – National comp wtd. avg.
|1.2867
|1.2867
|Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb.
|188.00
|193.75
|Coffee, Brazilian, Comp.
|2.5473
|2.6264
|Coffee, Colombian, NY lb.
|2.7786
|2.8707
|Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen
|n.a.
|2.1650
|Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt
|16.50
|16.30
|Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt
|81.59
|82.48
|Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb
|1.0994
|1.2181
|Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt
|284.88
|283.00
Grains and feeds
|Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu
|n.a.
|3.5900
|Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu.
|4.1775
|4.2200
|Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48%
|338.10
|338.10
|Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu
|n.a.
|9.4500
|Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu.
|8.7650
|8.5375
Fats and oils
|Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg.
|n.a.
|n.a.
|Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb.
|0.4401
|0.4401
Other metals
|Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb.
|4.3635
|4.3005
Fibers and textiles
|Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb
|0.6553
|0.6512
Energy
|Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2
|74.000
|74.000
