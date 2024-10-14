NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Monday Fri Mon Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.2806 1.2867 Cheddar…

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.2806 1.2867 Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 193.00 188.75 Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 2.5341 2.5712 Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 2.7393 2.7916 Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 2.0450 2.0450 Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 17.00 16.85 Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 83.11 82.83 Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.0422 1.0422 Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 284.88 284.88

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 3.7700 3.7300 Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 4.1400 4.0975 Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 358.80 338.10 Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 9.6500 9.5600 Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 9.0025 8.9375

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a. Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.4553 0.4401

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 4.3850 4.4515

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6666 0.6671

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 74.000 74.000

