NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Monday
Foods
|Broilers – National comp wtd. avg.
|1.2806
|1.2867
|Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb.
|193.00
|188.75
|Coffee, Brazilian, Comp.
|2.5341
|2.5712
|Coffee, Colombian, NY lb.
|2.7393
|2.7916
|Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen
|2.0450
|2.0450
|Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt
|17.00
|16.85
|Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt
|83.11
|82.83
|Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb
|1.0422
|1.0422
|Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt
|284.88
|284.88
Grains and feeds
|Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu
|3.7700
|3.7300
|Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu.
|4.1400
|4.0975
|Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48%
|358.80
|338.10
|Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu
|9.6500
|9.5600
|Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu.
|9.0025
|8.9375
Fats and oils
|Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg.
|n.a.
|n.a.
|Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb.
|0.4553
|0.4401
Other metals
|Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb.
|4.3850
|4.4515
Fibers and textiles
|Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb
|0.6666
|0.6671
Energy
|Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2
|74.000
|74.000
