NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Thursday

Wed Thu

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.2806 1.2806 Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 192.75 192.75 Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 2.4767 n.a. Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 2.6829 n.a. Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 2.0450 2.0450 Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 17.00 17.05 Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 83.40 82.96 Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.1230 1.2116 Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 284.88 284.88

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 3.8000 3.8000 Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 4.1900 4.1725 Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 358.80 358.80 Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 9.6300 9.6800 Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 9.1000 9.0325

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a. Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.4553 0.4553

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 4.4120 4.3550

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6627 0.6625

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 74.000 74.000

